Car falls into hole at Centerpoint in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A car fell into a hole at Shops at Centerpoint in Grand Rapids on Tuesday.

The hole appears to have been caused by a water main break. The car cannot be pulled out until the break is fixed, people on scene told a News 8 crew.

Most of the hood of the vehicle is underwater.

A vehicle that drove into a hole in the parking lot of the Shops at CenterPoint in Grand Rapids. (Sept. 6, 2022)

A vehicle that drove into a hole in the parking lot of the Shops at CenterPoint in Grand Rapids. (Sept. 6, 2022)

Shops at Centerpoint is located at the intersection of 28th Street and the East Beltline. The hole is near the Planet Fitness and the post office in the strip mall.

Police have not been called.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.