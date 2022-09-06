Read full article on original website
Carl Edward Parsons (September 6, 1930 – September 5, 2022)
Carl Edward Parsons, 92, passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022 at Sage View Care Center in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Rock Springs for the past 46 years and former resident of Springfield, Colorado, Illinois, and Indiana. He was born September 6, 1930 in Collyer, Kansas;...
Jean Leon Jauregui (February 20, 1931 ~ September 5, 2022)
Jean Leon Jauregui, 91, passed away peacefully at Parker Adventist Hospital in Parker, Colorado on September 5, 2022, after a brief illness. “Leon” had been living in Aurora, Colorado, near his daughter, for the past four years. The last of the Basque immigrant sheepherders to Wyoming, Leon made...
Mary Rosanna Muniz (October 3, 1929 – September 3, 2022)
Mary Rosanna Muniz, 93, passed away at her home peacefully surrounded by her family Saturday, September 3, 2022 in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a long-time resident of Rock Springs and former resident of Green River, Wyoming. She was born October 3, 1929 in Antonito, Colorado; the daughter of Jose T. Vigil and Isabelle Lopez. Mrs. Muniz attended schools in Antonito, Colorado.
SCSD No. 2 Receives $10K Grant for Agriculture Learning Facility
CASPER — Sweetwater County School District (SCSD) No. 2 has received a $10,000 grant for an agriculture/natural resource learning facility. The grant is provided through Farm Credit Services of America’s (FCSAmerica) Working Here Fund. SCSD No. 2 will use the Working Here Fund grant to build a school-based agriculture/natural resources learning facility.
Sweetwater County Marriage Report for August 29 – September 2, 2022
SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses were issued in Sweetwater County from August 29 – September 2, 2022. Travis Andrew Hueller, 46, to Jade Seina (Miskimins) Slaymaker, 40, both of Rock Springs. Alec Dax Kennis, 21, to Brittany Jean Newman, 24, both of Rock Springs. Robert Joshua...
Green River Fire Department to Host 9/11 Memorial Walk
GREEN RIVER — The Green River Fire Department will be hosting a 9/11 Memorial Walk on Sunday, September 11. The walk will take place beginning at Fire Station Two, 500 Shoshone Ave. The walk will begin by walking up Shoshone Avenue to Uinta Drive, turn right at Uinta to...
Lady Tigers Tennis Sweep Torrington
LARAMIE — The Rock Springs Lady Tigers tennis team rolled past Torrington on Wednesday in Laramie. The girls team won all five matches, while the boys team fell 2-3 on the day. Below are full results from Wednesday’s matchup against Torrington. Green River High School sports coverage is...
City Discusses How to Reduce its Deer Population
ROCK SPRINGS — During the Rock Springs City Council meeting tonight, the city discussed ways to control its deer population. One resident fed up with the increase in deer activity asked the Council to figure out a way to decrease the city’s deer population. Under presentations, the Council...
Robert Thomas (Robb) Kumer (July 19, 1969 – September 3, 2022)
Robert Thomas (Robb) Kumer, 53, passed away September 3, 2022 at his home in Rock Springs, WY. He was born on July 19, 1969 in Rock Springs, the son of Clark Kumer and Nancy Miller Moon. Robb graduated from Rock Springs High School with the class of 1987. Robb and...
Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 9
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Status: PENDING, Bond: #10063, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT. VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10063, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT. MURPHY, AARON DAVID. Age: 53. Address: GREEN...
Public Health to Host Seasonal Flu, COVID-19 Bivalent Booster Clinics
ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County Public Health will be hosting Seasonal Flu and COVID-19 Bivalent booster clinics at the Sweetwater County Events Complex. Both vaccines are offered and residents can choose to receive Flu and/or the COVID-19 booster. Location:. Sweetwater County Events Complex – Main Hall. 3320 Yellowstone...
Chief Answers Questions About Animal Control Gas Chamber
GREEN RIVER — During the Green River City Council meeting Tuesday night, members of Wyoming Against Gas Chambers addressed the Council regarding the decision that was made earlier this year to remove the gas chamber from Green River Animal Control. Wyoming Against Gas Chambers member Madhu Anderson said that...
Red Flag Warning Issued for Sweetwater County
SWEETWATER COUNTY — A Red Flag Warning has been issued for Sweetwater County starting tomorrow, according to the United States National Weather Service (NWS). “A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior,” the warning states.
Actors’ Mission Calls Residents to Participate in Open Auditions
ROCK SPRINGS — Actors’ Mission will host open auditions this week for “Floyd Collins and the White Angels of Sand Cave,” which is the first play of its 20th season. Auditions will begin on Thursday, September 8 from 4-7 p.m. in Room 1302 on the Western Wyoming Community College Rock Springs campus; they will continue on Friday, September 9 from 5-8 p.m. and finish on Saturday, September 10 from noon to 4 p.m. The Friday and Saturday auditions will take place at the Broadway Theater. Five male and two female roles are available; all ages are welcome. No experience or advance preparation is necessary.
