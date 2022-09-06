ROCK SPRINGS — Actors’ Mission will host open auditions this week for “Floyd Collins and the White Angels of Sand Cave,” which is the first play of its 20th season. Auditions will begin on Thursday, September 8 from 4-7 p.m. in Room 1302 on the Western Wyoming Community College Rock Springs campus; they will continue on Friday, September 9 from 5-8 p.m. and finish on Saturday, September 10 from noon to 4 p.m. The Friday and Saturday auditions will take place at the Broadway Theater. Five male and two female roles are available; all ages are welcome. No experience or advance preparation is necessary.

