saturdaytradition.com
Brian Ferentz provides injury update for pair of Hawkeye receivers
After a weak performance in Week 1, Iowa was hoping to have some help return to the field for the Week 2 matchup with Iowa State on Saturday. During Week 1, the Hawkeye’s offense looked less than stellar, and not being able to capitalize on the opponent’s two safeties and shanked 17-yard punt had Iowa fans up in arms. Walking away with no offensive points is not going to cut it for a program coming off a B1G West title.
cyclonefanatic.com
Iowa State defense not overlooking Iowa offense despite week one struggles
Iowa State line backer Colby Reeder (4) attempts to bring down Southeast Missouri State wide receiver Pervis Frazier (8) during the Iowa State, Southeast Missouri State game on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. The Cyclones defeated the Redhawks, 42-10. Iowa’s offense made waves around...
cyclonefanatic.com
CFTV: Manning & Heacock preview Cy-Hawk 2022
Iowa State offensive coordinator Tom Manning and defensive coordinator Jon Heacock give their thoughts on the Cyclones’ offense and defense going into Iowa City for Saturday’s 3 p.m. Cy-Hawk showdown. Jared Stansbury. View articles by Jared Stansbury administrator. Jared a native of Clarinda, Iowa, started as the Cyclone...
cyclonefanatic.com
WBB: Ashley Joens signs NIL deal with Kum & Go
Iowa State star Ashley Joens has announced that she has signed a deal with Kum & Go Thursday. Joens posted on social media platforms along with her favorite choices of food in the new line the company has rolled out late this summer. Joens enters her final season of eligibility...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Iowa State-Iowa rivalry matchup in Week 2
ESPN’s FPI has made a prediction for the annual Iowa State-Iowa game. Iowa has won the last 6 meetings. Iowa is coming off of a terrible offensive showing against South Dakota State in Week 1. The Hawkeyes barely managed to win the game 7-3. The bright spot for Iowa was the defense. Iowa’s defense forced 2 safeties, which proved to be quite crucial.
cyclonefanatic.com
Cyclones preparing for challenges presented by Iowa punter Tory Taylor
Iowa punter Tory Taylor punts the ball against South Dakota State during a NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. © Bryon Houlgrave/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK. It is not often we enter a football game knowing the entire contest could...
Iowa Football: Everything Kirk Ferentz said ahead of showdown against Iowa State
New week and a new opportunity. That's how the Iowa Hawkeyes are approaching this week against Iowa State after a poor offensive showing against South Dakota State. On Tuesday, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media to discuss the latest on the injury front, preview Iowa State, recap South Dakota State and much more. Here's everything that Ferentz had to say.
cyclonefanatic.com
WILLIAMS: Week two Big 12 picks against the spread
Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers (12) looks down field for an open player during the Iowa State, Southeast Missouri State game on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. The Cyclones defeated the Redhawks, 42-10. Week two features an absolutely loaded slate of games featuring Big...
cyclonefanatic.com
Iowa State announces 2022-23 women’s basketball non-conference schedule
Iowa State Cyclones guard/forward Ashley Joens (24) reacts after making a three-point shot against Georgia during the first quarter in the NCAA women’s basketball second-round at Hilton Coliseum Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. The following is a press release from Iowa State Athletic Communications. AMES, Iowa –...
cyclonefanatic.com
Iowa State basketball players to host free youth clinic in Central Iowa
The following is a press release from the We Will Collective. The We Will Collective and The IOWA Foundation are partnering to host a free youth basketball clinic for youth in grades first through sixth. The clinic will take place at the Valley Community Center in West Des Moines on September 14th, 2022 from 5:30-7:00pm. Members of the Iowa State Men’s Basketball team will lead participants through drills and techniques the players use on the court. Following the clinic players will sign autographs and take pictures with participants. The youth represent organizations across Central Iowa including Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Iowa, Can Play and the YMCA of Greater Des Moines. All participants will receive a t-shirt courtesy of the clinic sponsor, Nebraska Furniture Mart.
cyclonefanatic.com
Iowa State announces NIL licensing partnership with Campus Ink
CHICAGO – Campus Ink has announced Iowa State as an official NIL licensee, providing Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) merchandising opportunities for all Cyclone student-athletes. The NIL Store powered by Campus Ink will launch a complete NIL merchandise store for Iowa State student-athletes, featuring jerseys and officially licensed apparel.
Ed gets in trouble at RVTV
MONROE — Ed was just looking to take the edge off. Apparently, that’s not allowed in Monroe.
Hundreds of Iowa State Students Show Up to Funeral For Fish
Reportedly a crowd of near 300 Iowa State University students showed up near a lake on campus to mourn the loss of a student's fish, Digiorno. According to social media posts, Digiorno was a fish that belonged to a student living on campus, and passed away in his tank earlier this week.
kwbg.com
Ames Couple Injured in Wednesday Accident
BOONE, Iowa—Boone County Authorities have provided updated information on the Wednesday accident that occurred east of Boone at “T” Avenue and 190th Street. The call to the Communications Center was received at 12:06 p.m. of a collision involving a semi and an SUV. The driver of the SUV has been identified as 78-year-old Richard Webb of Ames, Iowa. The report indicates that Webb was traveling west, disobeyed the stop sign and began crossing Highway 17. The semi and trailer were operated by 27-year-old Coyce Carlson of Stratford, Iowa and was headed north on Highway 17. The collision occurred in the intersection and came to a rest in the west ditch with the semi rolling onto it’s side. The report says the semi was loaded with silage. Webb and his passenger, 77-year-old Phyllis Webb were transported hospitals, one by air ambulance the second by ground ambulance. Information on where they were hospitalized or condition are not available. Carlson was apparently uninjured in the accident. Highway 17 was closed down for several hours while the site was cleaned up.
Check Your Lottery Tickets! Someone In Iowa Just Won $1 Million
Iowans have been incredibly lucky this summer with the Iowa Lottery. Another person in the Hawkeye State is about to be $1 million richer but they need to claim the money to become a millionaire. Check your lottery tickets Quad Cities because you might be taking a trip to Clive, IA to claim $1 million.
Where to Get the Best Authentic BBQ in Iowa [PHOTOS]
When it comes to BBQ, there's at least one place in Iowa that does it RIGHT! According to a new list from the site Eat This, Not That, Smokey D's BBQ in Des Moines has the best authentic BBQ in the state!. If the name Smokey D's sounds familiar to...
KCCI.com
Iowa Orchard opens for the season
GRANGER, Iowa — People stopped by Iowa Orchard in Granger on Monday for the first day of their season. Iowa Orchard has about 20,000 trees and 29 different kinds of apples. Lisa DeWaard said apple picking is the perfect fall activity for families. "The funnest part is seeing the...
Iowa State Daily
Tailgating pregame at The Grove Cafe
“Just like home, you don’t always get what you want,” reads the wall in The Grove Cafe, a local diner in Downtown Ames. Here, students and community members can meet up for a homemade breakfast, especially during football season. With their doors opening at 6 a.m. Saturdays, football...
KCCI.com
Iowa DCI searches Granger home
GRANGER, Iowa — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation just searched a home in Granger. DCI and Granger police were on scene when a KCCI crew arrived around 10:30 a.m. Authorities were going in and out of a home at 2402 Twin Eagles Drive. A DCI spokesperson said the...
Iowa teachers earn less than college-educated peers
Reproduced from EPI; Map: Axios VisualsIowa public school teachers earn 16.3% less than their college-educated counterparts in other fields.That's according to a report from the Economic Policy Institute, a left-leaning group, which advocates for fair pay for low- and middle-income workers.Why it matters: Teacher shortages are hitting schools in the Des Moines metro and across the country, and this pay gap can discourage college students from entering the profession, the report says.The big picture: The national pay gap between teachers and similarly educated non-teachers grew to a record 23.5% in 2021.Inflation-adjusted weekly wages for teachers have remained essentially flat over the decades, increasing just $29 from 1996 to 2021, the institute found.College graduates in other professions saw wages increase $445 in the same period.Zoom in: First-year teacher salaries for those with only a bachelor's degree start at $44,830 annually in the Des Moines school district.Yes, but: The Iowa teacher pay gap is not the worst — Colorado's is 35.9%.
