Mono County Public Health Urges Residents and Visitors to Stay Cool During California Heat Wave

Read full article on original website
Related
mynews4.com
Northern Nevada air quality could reach hazardous levels due to Mosquito Fire, NDEP warns
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Northern Nevada's air quality is expected to reach 'very unhealthy' to 'hazardous' levels on Thursday due to smoke from the Mosquito Fire in northern California. The Nevada Division of Environmental Protection advises the public to monitor the air quality index here.
Flex Alert extended to Thursday with an additional hour at each end
CAISO has announced that Thursday's Flex Alert will run from 3:00 pm until 10:00 pm instead of 4:00 to 9:00
California faces weather threats from fires to floods
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Forces were beginning to collide in California on Thursday as wildfires threatened communities, an epic heat wave stressed the electrical grid and as moisture from a tropical storm was expected to bring thunderstorms and floods along with cooling. Firefighters struggled to control major wildfires in Southern California and the Sierra Nevada that have grown explosively, forced extensive evacuations and produced smoke that could interfere with solar power production. The Fairview Fire in Southern California covered about 37 square miles (95 square kilometers) of Riverside County and was just 5% contained. Two people died while fleeing flames on Monday and at least 11 structures have been destroyed. More than 18,000 homes were threatened by the fire fed by shifting winds, officials said. In the Sierra, the Mosquito Fire burned out of control, scorching at least 11 square miles (28 square kilometers), forcing evacuations for some 2,500 residents in Placer and El Dorado counties, while blanketing the region in smoke.
Flex Alert: Tracker shows how close we are to overloading the power grid
Amid this ongoing heat wave, there's a risk we might overload the power grid. This tracker shows how close we are to the tipping point in real-time.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
atlantanews.net
California wildfire causes evacuations of thousands of residents
SACRAMENTO, California: A wildfire in northern California, known as the Mill Fire, had burned through some 4,000 acres, caused thousands of residents to be evacuated and led to some injuries. According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, the fire started last week, 230 miles north of Sacramento,...
California Wildfire Update: Out-of-Control Mosquito Fire Forces Evacuations
"The Mosquito Fire exhibited extreme fire behavior yesterday and continued to burn overnight in the vicinity of Oxbow Reservoir," Cal Fire said.
Scariest part of the California heat wave could be yet to come
A prolonged heat wave in Northern California sucked the last bits of moisture from trees, shrubs and grasses.
sierrawave.net
Escaped Campfire Causes Wildfire in Mammoth Lakes
MAMMOTH LAKES, Calif. — On Labor Day evening, September 5, a small fire broke out just north of the Mammoth Scenic Loop, named the Scenic Fire. The following day, investigators officially concluded the fire was caused by an illegal campfire that had escaped. As seen in the picture below,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
California Wildfires: Smoke from Mosquito Fire impacting air quality near Auburn, Lincoln | Maps
AUBURN, Calif. — Smoke from several wildfires is impacting air quality across California. On Wednesday morning, Cal Fire said smoke from the Mosquito Fire burning in Placer County is impacting air quality in Auburn near the Tahoe National Forest. The Auburn City Fire Department said in a Facebook post...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Wildfire smoke impacting air quality at Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Smoke from wildfires burning south and west of the basin is impacting air quality at Lake Tahoe. South Lake Tahoe had unhealthy air quality Thursday morning according to https://fire.airnow.gov while the north and western shores are rated moderate and Truckee is in the green with good air quality.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Major blackout hits Northern California city during heat wave as substation fails
Lodi can’t seem to catch a break. About a quarter of the city’s population was hit with an unplanned blackout during sweltering heat Wednesday afternoon, one day after Lodi mistakenly imposed rolling outages because of a communications misfire. “Due to an unexpected failure of system protection equipment at...
KTLA.com
Tuesday temperatures to push California’s power grid to the limit; Newsom issues executive order
In what is certain to sound like a broken record, managers of California’s power grid issued another Flex Alert Tuesday, warning that demand for electricity could outpace supply as temperatures hit the triple-digit mark yet again. “We know conservation from Californians has been helping lower the loads at the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sierrawave.net
Mono County Fall Events
With Labor Day Weekend and summer (unofficially) behind us, we are beyond ready for fall. From mid-September through October (and sometimes into November if we’re lucky), a spellbinding contrast of fall colors makes a brilliant backdrop for scenic drives, hikes, fishing, kayaking, cycling, ATVing, horseback riding, festivals and events, and so much more. Plan to spend a few days to see all the autumn hot spots, and to fit in other must-sees like Bodie and Mono Lake.
California turns to emergency energy generators to keep the power on amid heat wave
For the first time ever, the state is relying on massive emergency generators to help support the power grid when it's strained most.
capradio.org
Northern California wildfires: Where to find updates on air quality, evacuations, and official information
To get updates on your phone, including push notifications of major announcements, download our mobile app for iOS or Android. Evacuations have grown Thursday for the Mosquito Fire, which is now burning in both Placer and El Dorado counties after crossing the Middle Fork of the American River. The fire...
rtands.com
Preferred alternative for 30-mile high-speed rail segment in Calif. calls for tunnel construction
The California High-Speed Rail Authority has released the draft environmental document for the more than 30-mile segment between Palmdale and Burbank in southern California. “The release of this draft environmental document underscores the momentum taking place with this transformational project,” said Southern California Regional Director LaDonna DiCamillo. “We have environmentally cleared 422 of the 500-mile Phase 1 system between the Bay Area and Los Angeles/Anaheim. We look forward to hearing from residents and stakeholders during this public comment phase as we work to deliver a clean, fast, and safe transportation network for all Californians.”
California Fire Map, Update as Mosquito, Fairview Blaze Rage Out of Control
Powerful wildfires are blazing in California, in Riverside County and the Tahoe National Forest.
sierrawave.net
Dennis Mattinson, Weather weekend 9-9-2022 9-11-2022
Rapidly weakening Tropical Cyclone Kay will be the main weather story for the upcoming weekend. It will help break down the large Heat Dome and bring on a big cool down. It should move near the CA / MX border this morning. It will push PWs to 0.75 inches in our area, with isolated to numerous coverage of T-storms over our region. The added moisture in the air will help reduce heights down to 584 dm Saturday / Sunday. That means temps will cool down significantly, finally dropping below 90 degrees over the weekend in Bishop!…DMATT.
westsideconnect.com
Coming up next: The Kalifornia Green Bureau (KGB) replacing gas tax revenue lost to EV use
Sacramento is going to get into your business in a way that would make what George Orwell described in his book “1984” seem like kid’s stuff. Sooner than later Sacramento is going to be keep tabs on how many miles you drive your car. And the technology...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Hurricane might send rain and thunderstorms to SLO County
In the latest example of weather whiplash, San Luis Obispo County could go from days of near record-breaking heat to thunderstorms by the end of the week. That’s thanks to Hurricane Kay, which is expected to travel up the Baja California peninsula at the end of the week, bringing with it “a big slug of monsoon moisture moving up the coastline,” according to meteorologist John Lindsey.
Comments / 0