Dine Latino Restaurant Week Joins Hispanic Heritage Month this SeptemberMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
This New Jersey Prison is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenMount Holly, NJ
Steve Martorano to open an Italian Steakhouse at Rivers Casino PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Kismet Bagels and Pat’s King of Steaks Teaming Up for Cheesesteak Bialy CollaborationMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
phillyvoice.com
Three Philly restaurants named to Bon Appétit's 50 best new spots in 2022
The restaurant industry has stormed back from the dark depths of the COVID-19 pandemic, when thousands of businesses shuttered amid uncertain times in the culinary world. The public's appetite not just for dining out, but also for trying new cuisines, has encouraged entrepreneurs and chefs to take swings on new concepts and capitalize on that wave of enthusiasm.
foodgressing.com
Jollibee Philadelphia PA Now Open: What to Order
On Friday, September 2, the global restaurant brand taking America by storm, Jollibee, celebrated the opening of its first-ever Philadelphia location and 85th location in North America. Fans and first-timers from around the city (and state!) lined up for hours at Jollibee Philadelphia to finally get their hands on Jollibee’s iconic Chickenjoy, Chicken Sandwiches, Peach Mango Pie and other delicious menu items.
PhillyBite
Cavanaugh's Rittenhouse Announces Brand New Philadelphia Location
Philadelphia, PA - Cavanaugh's Rittenhouse, an award-winning sports bar, is opening a new location in Philadelphia. The restaurant will feature two stories and 4,000 square feet of space. The ground floor will feature 45 seats at the bar and 70 at tables on the ground main level. The second level will have 40 tables, and there will also be a full bar, plenty of televisions, and sound systems.
phillyvoice.com
That 300-pound bench Philly skaters stole from New York City? It's already gone
Well now, that didn't last long at all. The beloved green bench that a group of Philadelphia skateboarders stole last month from New York City's Tompkins Square has already been taken from Cecil B. Moore Station Plaza, the popular skateboarding spot near Temple University where it had been placed for skaters to ride over the last week.
phillyvoice.com
Walnut Street Theatre to give out free cheesesteaks, beer with tickets for 'Rocky, the Musical'
To celebrate its 214th season, Walnut Street Theatre is offering free Pat's cheesesteaks and a beer from Yards Brewing to the first 100 customers who purchase tickets in-person to "Rocky, the Musical" on Sept. 12. The performance runs from Oct. 4 through Oct. 30 and tickets start at $25. The...
KOP Tavern Reopens with Slightly Revised Name, Somewhat New Neighbors, and Wholly Redone Menu
The King of Prussia Tavern, aka the KOP Tavern, is back, to be welcomed at a Sept. 13 ribbon cutting at 128 Town Center Road, near the intersection of W. Dekalb Pike and N. Henderson Road. Debbra Torrez’ report on it was on the menu of stories in a recent edition of The Philadelphia Caller.
Aramark adds new snack called "Philly Jawns" to Lincoln Financial Field menu
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Eagles fans will have a new treat to snack on at Lincoln Financial Field when the season kicks off. They're called "Philly Jawns," and listen to the mashup used to make them.They're beef brisket and Monterey jack cheese croquettes topped with Dunkin' Macchiato cereal. Then, they're served with Rita's Wild Black Cherry Ice Barbecue Sauce.If you want to taste a Philly Jawn, you'll find them in Section 138 at the Linc.
Il Villaggio Announces Liquor License Acquisition and Bar Expansion
News of the liquor license and proposed bar begs the question – will Il Villaggio remain a BYOB establishment?
Famous Sports Broadcaster, Bristol Native Signs Big Podcasting Deal With Gaming, Betting Company
Missanelli will join the Chicago-based company in the near future. A well-known sports broadcaster with Bucks County roots has just signed a podcasting deal with a popular sportsbook company. Jeff Blumenthal wrote about the recent deal for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Mike Missanelli, a veteran of the Philadelphia region’s sports...
Some of the Best Pizza — Ahem, Tomato Pie — in the Entire Country Is Right Here in Montco
Two Montgomery County bakeries have helped Pennsylvania snag one of the spots among the ten best pizza states in America, writes David Landsel for the Food & Wine. But the pizza recommendations sidestep a local point of clarity, for when it comes to dough covered with gravy and cheese, a pizza is one thing, and a tomato pie is something else altogether.
Popular Philadelphia Sports Bar Expanding, Will Open New Location in Bensalem
The popular South Street bar will open a new location in Bucks County.Image via iStock. A longtime Philadelphia sports bar will be opening its latest location in Bensalem, its first expansion into the Bucks County area. Staff writers at 94.5 PST recently wrote about the upcoming location.
Van Morrison is playing in Pa. this week: How to get tickets
Northern Irish singer Van Morrison is coming to Pennsylvania for a concert this week. The artist is known for songs including “Brown Eyed Girl,” “Crazy Love,” “Wild Night,” “Domino” and “Moondance,” and his career in blues, soul and rock has spanned over six decades.
penncapital-star.com
How Made in America impacted Philly’s small businesses
The Jay-Z founded, Made in America music festival returned to Philadelphia over the Labor Day weekend, hosting 30-plus performances, including global phenomenon’s Bad Bunny and Tyler the Creator. Over the years, the two-day festival has brought together thousands of tourists and Philadelphians to celebrate the holiday weekend. However, it...
buckscountyherald.com
Dining Out: Satisfy sweet and salty cravings at The Salt Box
Vince Marinelli grew up in Philadelphia eating soft pretzels and later selling them on street corners. He ate a lot of pretzels over the years, but never grew tired of them. Instead, he decided he wanted to learn to make them, said his daughter, Olivia. After apprenticing with a Philly...
Hollywood-Based Dave’s Hot Chicken Coming to Springfield
Dave's Fried Chicken, a national fast-food brand, is setting its sights on the Phila. collar counties.Image via iStock. Dave’s Hot Chicken — which quickly became popular for its Nashville-inspired chicken after it launched five years ago — is planning to nest at least eight locations in the Philadelphia. region, including Springfield Township, writes Ryan Mulligan for Philadelphia Business Journal,
phillyvoice.com
Sunflower farms in Pennsylvania and New Jersey where you can still pick blooms – and beautify your Instagram
Summer is slowly changing to fall, and in this period of transition comes the perfect time to see the bright yellow petals of the sunflower. Sunflowers in the area are usually planted between April and June, and with maturation period between 80 to 95 days, late summer and early fall are the ideal time to schedule a visit to check out these the heliotropic blossoms.
phillyvoice.com
Watch a high-wire walking performance during FringeArts' festival this month
A performing arts celebration from FringeArts begins on Thursday and will be the company's largest event yet, bringing together more than 200 productions at venues across Philadelphia. In collaboration with Fringe Festival, the Philadelphia Circus Campus is hosting a series of performances at its West Mount Airy location at 6452...
phillyyimby.com
Excavation Underway at 300 North Christopher Columbus Boulevard in Northern Liberties, Lower North Philadelphia
A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has discovered that excavation work is underway for a 315-foot-tall, 24-story tower at 300 North Christopher Columbus Boulevard in Northern Liberties. The development will span nearly an entire city block, bordered by North Christopher Columbus Boulevard to the east, Vine Street to the south, Water Street to the west, and Callowhill Street to the north. Designed by Handel Architects and developed by The Durst Organization, the 316-foot-tall tower will feature 10,094 square feet of ground-level retail as well as a new public park as part of the development. The site is located on the Delaware River waterfront a block to the north of the Benjamin Franklin Bridge, on the border between Northern Liberties to the north and Old City to the south.
New Amazon Fresh Store in Delaware County will give the area an economic boost
BROOMALL, Pa. (CBS) -- A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning for the Philadelphia area's first Amazon Fresh store. It's now open for business in Delaware County.This grand opening has created a lot of excitement in the area. And the biggest attraction is you can leave your wallet at home – all you need is the app. The grand opening of the Amazon Fresh store was met with lines that could rival Black Friday."We thought people would be camping out, but nobody was," Steve Lavelle, the first customer in line, said. "So we're happy to be number one." Lavelle says they...
