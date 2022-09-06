Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbc15.com
Hilldale to welcome new store this fall
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hilldale announced Thursday that they are welcoming a new store later this fall. J.McLaughlin is a clothing store for men and women that was founded in 1977 in New York and has expanded to over 160 nationwide since. The brand has one other Wisconsin location in...
Madison close to finalizing deal to bring new full-service grocery store to south side
MADISON, Wis. — City of Madison leaders announced Thursday they’re close to finalizing negotiations that would bring a full-service grocery store to the city’s south side. The new 24,000-square-feet grocery store — if and when finalized — would be run by Kristie Maurer of Maurer’s Urban Market within the Truman Olson development project located at 815 Cedar St. Plans for...
waupacanow.com
New life at the Poor Farm
The Waupaca County Poor Farm was built in 1876 and used to be a place where people in need would go for room and board. In return, the people who stayed there were expected to work on the farm. If they didn’t work or caused problems, a stay in the basement jail might change their mind.
WBAY Green Bay
Fond du Lac County girl thriving after being crushed by hay bale
EDEN, Wis. (WBAY) - The 9-year-old Fond du Lac County girl critically injured after being pinned under a 1,000-pound hay bale two weeks ago not only survived, but she’s thriving. Savannah Grahl was in a barn on a family farm when the accident happened. Twice a day, every day,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumnews1.com
The impact of Hebert Kohler Jr. on Sheboygan County
KOHLER, Wis. — Tracy Gliori had heard about the Village of Kohler several years before she started making trips to the small Sheboygan community. “I originally started coming because I’d heard of the Kohler Waters Spa,” the New Prague, Minnesota, resident said. “I came for 10 years to experience that and loved everything Kohler Stood for.”
whby.com
Northeast Wisconsin gas prices continue to fall
CHICAGO — Gas prices continue to fall in Northeast Wisconsin. GasBuddy.com‘s latest survey finds the average in Appleton at $3.39 per gallon. That’s down 3 cents from last week. In Green Bay, the average fell 5 cents to $3.48 a gallon. The national average also fell, dropping...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Traffic warning Highway 33 and Aurora Road due to accident in Town of West Bend, WI
September 7, 2022 – Town of West Bend, WI – Motorists headed westbound on Highway 33 up the hill towards Allenton may want to slow down as emergency crews are at the intersection at Aurora Road cleaning up an accident in the westbound lane. The Allenton Fire Department...
spmetrowire.com
Feltz’s Dairy nominated for ‘Coolest’ in Wisconsin list
State Senator Patrick Testin has nominated a Plover dairy store for the “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin” list. Testin said in a news release on Tuesday that since opening its doors in 2017, Feltz’s Dairy Store has drawn customers to the area with its “unique atmosphere and exceptional products.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Obit: Business titan Kohler led family company for 4 decades
KOHLER, Wis. (AP) — Herbert Kohler Jr., who led the plumbing fixture manufacturer his grandfather founded for more than four decades and who turned the tiny Wisconsin village that bears his name into a hospitality destination, is being remembered as a businessman whose impact stretched far beyond his home state.
WSAW
No one injured at incident at Stevens Point paper mill
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Fire Department assisted with the clean-up after an incident Wednesday morning at Pixelle Specialty Solutions. The paper mill is located at 707 Arlington Place. Around 6:30 a.m., the department was notified that a funnel disconnected spilling approximately 300 gallons of dry, combustible...
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Mena’s Place closed for remodeling; grand reopening later this month
KAUKAUNA — Mena’s Place breakfast and Mexican restaurant in Kaukauna temporarily closed this week to begin remodeling and is planning a grand reopening later this month. The restaurant, located at 215 W. Wisconsin Ave. in Kaukauna is in the location of the former La Patrona Restaurant until new owners took over in early July.
Chicago man drowns in Wisconsin River
A 34-year-old Chicago man drowned Sunday in the Wisconsin River just north of Wisconsin Dells.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: All lanes are now open on WIS 26 in Oshkosh after a crash
THURSDAY 9/8/22 – 4:44 p.m. OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that blocked the southbound lanes of WIS 26 near I-41 in Oshkosh earlier. Officials say that all lanes on WIS 26 are now open. The incident took just over an hour...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Trick or Treat hours for Halloween 2022
Washington County, WI – Halloween falls on Monday, October 31, 2022. Trick or treat hours across Washington County are posted below. The list will be updated as more information becomes available. Town of Addison – Sunday, October 30, 2022, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Village of Jackson...
wearegreenbay.com
Local to be honored in fundraiser ride by Wisconsin charitable org.
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin charitable organization is giving back to a local in an upcoming fundraiser ride. According to the team at The All American Garage (T.A.A.G.), the purpose of the organization is to give back to the women and men who protect and serve our country.
This Huge Flea Market in Wisconsin is a Must Visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be a really fun way to spend your day. You'll never know what kind of great deals you can find.
spectrumnews1.com
Not par for the course: 23-year-old Tyler Luedtke owns a golf course, farm and holds down full-time job
PLYMOUTH, Wis. — Quick, how many 23-year-olds do you know who own a golf course?. Then in their spare time — somehow, there is some — pick up a camera and do volunteer photography for the local high school?. Yeah, thought so. “I’ve always been someone that’s...
nbc15.com
129 wholesale car dealers have licenses revoked
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation revoked the licenses from more than 100 wholesale car dealers – all of which are based out of a single location in Arlington. The 129 companies (listed below) made up only about an eighth of the nearly 1,000 wholesale dealers...
seehafernews.com
Reedsburg Man Drowns After Falling Out Of His Boat
The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office reports a 65-year-old man drowned Saturday evening after falling out of his boat. The man’s name hasn’t been released. A 911 caller told dispatchers that the victim was unresponsive at about 6:00 p.m. UW Medflight was activated. When emergency responders arrived at...
visitoshkosh.com
Coming to the Oshkosh Arena
SEPTEMBER 14 @ 7:00 PM - 11:00 PM. I Prevail is coming to the Oshkosh Arena featuring Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King, and Yours Truly! I Prevail is a Grammy nominated rock band from Detroit, MI. This band finds success with their original music as well as well-known covers.
Comments / 0