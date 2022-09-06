ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Flooding and rip current risks for South Carolina carry into your weekend

Hurricane Earl, just south of Bermuda, and a nearly stationary front in the southeast US will keep combining to increase flooding and rip current hazards across parts of the state through this weekend. Category 2 Hurricane Earl is still forecasted to move northeast and stay well off the east coast,...
Tree trimming planned across Waynesville for next 5 weeks

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — With cooler weather just around the corner, the town of Waynesville is planning ahead. Asplundh Tree Expert Co. will be out trimming tree limbs throughout town for the next few weeks to help prevent power outages this coming fall and winter. Crews will be working...
Leaf Peeping and Peak Color in the NC Mountains Fall 2022

It’s official, we’re ready for fall. Given where we live, we can’t help but wonder when the best leaf peeping and peak color will be this year. We’re lucky to get to enjoy fall foliage and color season for several weeks thanks to the Blue Ridge and Great Smoky Mountains’ many 6,000-foot peaks. Wondering where and when to see fall foliage?
These Are The Most Dangerous Roads In North & South Carolina

Planning a road trip? You may want to avoid certain roads. These are the most dangerous roads in America. EarnSpendLive released a report of the most dangerous roads in each US state and the same interstate took the title in both North and South Carolina. The good news is, it’s not one that most Charlotte area residents travel often. The bad news, if you are going farther south or north you very well may end up on it.
Mission to control cat population underway

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - What began with a love of cats and a desire to foster kittens has grown into Ashleigh Bello’s year-round mission to curb the community’s feral feline population. “We need to get to the root of the problem,” Bello told FOX Carolina. “That’s where...
Lewis Barbecue in Greenville announces opening date

GREENVILLE, S.C. — One of the newest restaurants in Greenville has announced an opening date. Lewis Barbecue on Rutherford Street will open Wednesday, Sept. 14. The former iconic Tommy's Ham House has been transformed into what the Lewis Barbecue team calls "their signature Central Texas-inspired barbecue restaurant complete with counter service, a large bar, and ample inside and outdoor seating."
South Carolina City Named Best Place For Retirement

While my wife and I still have a few years of work ahead before we can retire, that doesn’t stop us from dreaming about where we want to spend our later years. But as great as some locations may sound, they may not be ideal for retirement for a variety of reasons, and now a new report reveals which places are the best and worst to live out your golden years.
This South Carolina College Town Is Top 10 In The Nation

There is something special about a college town. While I attended a school in a pretty big city (Go Wolfpack!) there is still something special about a college town. And I do feel that in the immediate area of the school I still got that feel. That being said I think of a true college town as being a town built around a University. The school is a huge part of the economy and is the heartbeat of the town. The town should also be synonymous with the university. These schools often, though not always should have a major college sports presence that is evident in the town and makes for a unique gameday atmosphere. So when I saw that South Carolina had a town make the Best College Towns In America list I had a pretty good idea of which University it was.
SCDMV: Changing to a South Carolina license

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — If you’ve recently moved to South Carolina, it might be time for you to apply for a new driver’s license. According to South Carolina’s Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV), if you have a valid driver’s license or identification card from another state and your permanently move to South Carolina, you […]
Tracking endangered loved ones to end in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A free service that helps some of the most vulnerable in the community will no longer be offered in Greenville County. Project Lifesaver is a device that allows you to track loved ones with autism, dementia, and Alzheimer’s in case they wander off. Due to funding and lack of participation, the service is ending.
Local fall festivals offer a variety of flavors

Sept. 15-18 Various venues across Greenville County. Features a variety of cooking classes, demonstrations and tastings. Sept. 16, 6-9 p.m. and Sept. 17, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Mauldin Cultural Center, outdoor amphitheater, 101 E. Butler Road. Features more than 20 contestants from across the Southeast, who will compete in a barbecue...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

