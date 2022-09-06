Read full article on original website
This Clemson Campus Hotel Employs Clemson Students with Intellectual Disabilities and Encourages DreamsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Clemson, SC
Core 450: A must-try restaurant in Travelers Rest, South CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerTravelers Rest, SC
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasPendleton, SC
Three Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
WYFF4.com
One-of-a-kind glow in the dark pumpkins grown at Bowersville, Georgia, farm
BOWERSVILLE, Ga. — Dusty Smith, owner of Smith's Farms in Bowersville, Georgia, has been in the business of farming with specific interest in growing pumpkins for 16 years. The last four years, Smith has committed his time to landscaping during the day and commercial pumpkin farming by night. “I...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Flooding and rip current risks for South Carolina carry into your weekend
Hurricane Earl, just south of Bermuda, and a nearly stationary front in the southeast US will keep combining to increase flooding and rip current hazards across parts of the state through this weekend. Category 2 Hurricane Earl is still forecasted to move northeast and stay well off the east coast,...
my40.tv
Tree trimming planned across Waynesville for next 5 weeks
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — With cooler weather just around the corner, the town of Waynesville is planning ahead. Asplundh Tree Expert Co. will be out trimming tree limbs throughout town for the next few weeks to help prevent power outages this coming fall and winter. Crews will be working...
scoopcharlotte.com
Leaf Peeping and Peak Color in the NC Mountains Fall 2022
It’s official, we’re ready for fall. Given where we live, we can’t help but wonder when the best leaf peeping and peak color will be this year. We’re lucky to get to enjoy fall foliage and color season for several weeks thanks to the Blue Ridge and Great Smoky Mountains’ many 6,000-foot peaks. Wondering where and when to see fall foliage?
kiss951.com
These Are The Most Dangerous Roads In North & South Carolina
Planning a road trip? You may want to avoid certain roads. These are the most dangerous roads in America. EarnSpendLive released a report of the most dangerous roads in each US state and the same interstate took the title in both North and South Carolina. The good news is, it’s not one that most Charlotte area residents travel often. The bad news, if you are going farther south or north you very well may end up on it.
North Carolina’s Lake Lure area under ‘state of emergency’ after flash flooding
LAKE LURE, N.C. – The area around Lake Lure, the sprawling lake which lies at the foot of Chimney Rock, is under a state of emergency because of flash flooding. The declaration includes all of Rutherford County, the town’s website says, to enable town employees to activate emergency plans. The town of Lake Lure, which […]
WMBF
‘You name it, it’s here’: Get ready for South Carolina’s largest garage sale
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Nearly 250 vendors from across the state and country are gearing up for South Carolina’s Largest Garage Sale. The event draws in three to five thousand plus people every year to experience the hundreds of rows of tables filled with a variety of unique things.
FOX Carolina
Mission to control cat population underway
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - What began with a love of cats and a desire to foster kittens has grown into Ashleigh Bello’s year-round mission to curb the community’s feral feline population. “We need to get to the root of the problem,” Bello told FOX Carolina. “That’s where...
WYFF4.com
Lewis Barbecue in Greenville announces opening date
GREENVILLE, S.C. — One of the newest restaurants in Greenville has announced an opening date. Lewis Barbecue on Rutherford Street will open Wednesday, Sept. 14. The former iconic Tommy's Ham House has been transformed into what the Lewis Barbecue team calls "their signature Central Texas-inspired barbecue restaurant complete with counter service, a large bar, and ample inside and outdoor seating."
my40.tv
Cleanup underway after heavy rains cause mudslides, road washouts in WNC
LAKE LURE, N.C. (WLOS) — Heavy rain Monday led to road washouts and mudslides in Henderson and Rutherford counties. A road washout on U.S. 74A in Bat Cave near Freeman Knolls left a portion of the road closed for the majority of Monday afternoon and evening. “I just never...
kiss951.com
South Carolina City Named Best Place For Retirement
While my wife and I still have a few years of work ahead before we can retire, that doesn’t stop us from dreaming about where we want to spend our later years. But as great as some locations may sound, they may not be ideal for retirement for a variety of reasons, and now a new report reveals which places are the best and worst to live out your golden years.
country1037fm.com
This South Carolina College Town Is Top 10 In The Nation
There is something special about a college town. While I attended a school in a pretty big city (Go Wolfpack!) there is still something special about a college town. And I do feel that in the immediate area of the school I still got that feel. That being said I think of a true college town as being a town built around a University. The school is a huge part of the economy and is the heartbeat of the town. The town should also be synonymous with the university. These schools often, though not always should have a major college sports presence that is evident in the town and makes for a unique gameday atmosphere. So when I saw that South Carolina had a town make the Best College Towns In America list I had a pretty good idea of which University it was.
wspa.com
Iron City Festival Happening This Weekend
Blacksburg is gearing up for a big weekend. We are joined by Shane Childers and Officer Blanton to tell us all about the Iron City Festival happening this weekend.
FOX Carolina
120-year-old beloved Greenville Co. tree destroyed by weekend storms
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A massive tree that’s over 120 years old was destroyed by storms this weekend in Greenville County. The property owners say the tree was located at Sassafras flowers at Reedy River Farms and has since been removed from the land. The property owners say...
SCDMV: Changing to a South Carolina license
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — If you’ve recently moved to South Carolina, it might be time for you to apply for a new driver’s license. According to South Carolina’s Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV), if you have a valid driver’s license or identification card from another state and your permanently move to South Carolina, you […]
Plastics manufacturer to open $10.8 million plant in Spartanburg Co.
A plastics manufacturer plans to establish a new bottle and container manufacturing plant in Spartanburg County.
Clothing dye spilled on I-85SB backs traffic up in Spartanburg Co.
Traffic is backed up on Interstate 85SB Tuesday afternoon due to clothing dye spilled on the roadway.
FOX Carolina
Tracking endangered loved ones to end in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A free service that helps some of the most vulnerable in the community will no longer be offered in Greenville County. Project Lifesaver is a device that allows you to track loved ones with autism, dementia, and Alzheimer’s in case they wander off. Due to funding and lack of participation, the service is ending.
greenvillejournal.com
Local fall festivals offer a variety of flavors
Sept. 15-18 Various venues across Greenville County. Features a variety of cooking classes, demonstrations and tastings. Sept. 16, 6-9 p.m. and Sept. 17, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Mauldin Cultural Center, outdoor amphitheater, 101 E. Butler Road. Features more than 20 contestants from across the Southeast, who will compete in a barbecue...
wach.com
Business 'booming' in South Carolina, but thousands of positions remain unfilled
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WACH) — South Carolina's economy and businesses are booming, according to state leaders. But it seems everywhere you go there are still help wanted signs. So why is this?. “We’ve got 74,000 more people working, but what’s happened is where you see these help wanted signs,...
