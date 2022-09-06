Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen 'Have Not Reconciled': Report

Photo: Getty Images

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have reportedly not yet reconciled from what was described as an "epic fight," despite Bündchen returning to Florida from Costa Rica, Page Six reports.

A source with knowledge of the situation told the website that the supermodel "isn't back with Tom" and "flew back to Florida to be with her kids but hasn't been to their home in Tampa."

“Tom is still hoping they can reconcile. Gisele has told him she’s leaving him before, and they always made up when she cooled down," the source said.

Bündchen is believed to be staying in Miami during her time away from her husband. The source also denied reports of the couple divorcing as being "not true."

Bündchen is reported to have flown to Central America following an "epic fight," a source with knowledge of the situation told Page Six last Thursday (September 1).

Multiple sources claimed that the couple was involved in a series of heated arguments over Brady's recent decision to un-retire from the NFL before leaving their family compound in Tampa for Costa Rica, which coincided with the quarterback's recent absence from the Buccaneers.

“There’s been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire," a source told Page Six exclusively. "Gisele has always been the one with the kids. They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind.”

Last week, Brady spoke candidly while finally publicly addressing his more than 10-day absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following the team's 27-10 preseason loss to the Indianapolis.

"It's all personal, you know, everyone's got different situations they're dealing with, so we all have really unique challenges to our life. I'm 45 years old, man. There's a lot of s*** going on so, you know, you've just got to try to figure out life the best you can, you know, it's a continuous process," Brady told reporters after the game via Yahoo Sports .

League sources with knowledge of the situation told Pro Football Network that Brady made a commitment to spend time with his family, primarily his wife, at an exclusive resort during his time away from the team, which was planned before his decision to return for his 23rd NFL season in March, just weeks after his initial retirement announcement.

"His commitment to family and having a personal life was at the heart of this hiatus from football, and there was no medical emergency, as speculated, or other reasons," Pro Football Network wrote, which was re-shared on Twitter by NFL reporter Dov Kleiman .

Brady returned to the Buccaneers on August 22 after initially being absent from the team since August 11.

" #Bucs QB Tom Brady is not at practice today for personal, non-football reasons," NFL Netowork's Ian Rapoport tweeted at the time.. "Coach Todd Bowles will discuss it after practice, but my understanding is he won't be present for a few days."

Rapoport added that "Brady is fine and the team is on board with his reasons for being absent," but noted that it would "be a little bit" of time before the seven-time Super Bowl champion was expected to return at the time of the initial report.

Bowles later confirmed that Brady was expected to be away from the team until after the Bucs' preseason game against the Tennessee Titans on August 20, according to Rapoport.

Brady, who turned 45 last month , announced his retirement, then un-retirement this offseason ahead of his 23rd NFL season.

Brady is the NFL's all-time passing leader for yards (84,520) and touchdowns (624), as well as quarterback wins (243), among numerous other records.

The San Mateo native spent his first 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, leading the franchise to an NFL record six Super Bowl championships (tied with the Steelers), before joining the Buccaneers as a free agent in March 2020, which resulted in Tampa Bay winning its second Super Bowl in franchise history, becoming the first NFL team to win a Super Bowl in its home stadium, in February 2021.