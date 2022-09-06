ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Californians should prepare for power outages Tuesday evening

By Marcela Chavez
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43BPVx_0hkcN7XB00

FOLSOM, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Californians should prepare for possible outages on Tuesday evening due to one of the hottest temperatures forecasted that will likely push electricity demand to an all-time high, the California Independent System Operator (ISO) warns.

If that happens, consumers will receive notifications from electricity providers in the affected areas and for how long will these outages last.

RELATED: How to see if you’ll be impacted by rolling blackouts

On Tuesday, the state declared an Energy Emergency Alert (EEA) 2 effective from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. which prompts participants to give up energy usage allowing the ISO to tap into emergency demand response programs that provide financial incentives for clients who save power during the described times.

Officials say on Monday the peak energy demand was 49,020 megawatts (MW), but between the conservation efforts and emergency sources, was possible to avoid outages.

“We’ve been in this heat wave for about a week, but this is the hottest day we’ve seen and really one of the concerns when we have this many consecutive days of really hot temperatures,” said Jeff Smith with Pacific Gas & Electric. “Particularly when it doesn’t cool off at night, that could be really taxing for the electrical equipment.”

On Tuesday night, electricity demand has been forecasted at more than 52,000 (MW), something experts say is “a new historic all-time high for the grid because the state faces the hottest day in this record-breaking heat wave” that will worsen the grid conditions.

“This is the time to start initiating those conservation efforts, like shutting the lights off, unplugging laptops, chargers,” said Gabriela Ornelas with Southern California Edison. “Hopefully now folks have stopped using larger appliances like the washer machine or dishwasher.”

As a precaution, customers are encouraged to check their utility websites/apps to have access to the outage maps and preparation tips.

To access the PG&E map, click here .

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AHlLN_0hkcN7XB00

To protect the grid, consumers and businesses can:

  • Reduce electricity usage from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
  • Pre-cool their homes by setting thermostats as low as 72 degrees.
  • Cook, do laundry and run dishwashers earlier in the day.
  • Turn off unnecessary lights.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

Intense heat continues to strain California’s power grid

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – As this heatwave continues, the California Independent System Operator (California ISO) is still asking people to conserve energy to ease the power grid and avoid outages. Experts said it’s important for consumers to stay on top of their energy usage and continue to turn off or reduce non-essential power in their […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Flex Alert issued for 8th straight day amid heat wave

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The California Independent System Operation is still asking people to save electricity to alleviate the grid and avoid power outages. A Level 2 Energy Emergency alert was issued on Wednesday, effective from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. A Flex Alert was also issued for the 8th day in a row, also in effect […]
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

‘Turn off nonessential power now’; California issues emergency alert to avert blackouts

With electricity use spiking amid the searing heat, the Governor’s Office of Emergency Management Services issued a rare alert Tuesday evening, calling for Californians to immediately reduce their energy use to avoid blackouts. “Emergency Alert: CAOES Conserve energy to protect public health and safety. Turn off nonessential power now,” the alert, which was sent to […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
Folsom, CA
Local
California Industry
State
California State
Local
California Government
YourCentralValley.com

How to see if you’ll be impacted by rolling blackouts

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — As the sweltering heat continues to pound the state, rolling blackouts remain a possibility. If you want to find out if you’ll be affected by a blackout, first, go to www.pge.com/rotatingoutages. Second, go down to the box that says “Find your block and possible rotating outage period” Enter your address in […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
GV Wire

Fresno Survives Record-Breaking Heat. Will Weekend Cooldown Bring Rain?

California’s merciless heat wave delivered record-breaking temperatures on Tuesday, but the state’s stressed electrical grid withstood the demand without rolling blackouts. Today’s forecast calls for a drop in temperatures, and the California Independent System Operator, which oversees the grid, is indicating it will have sufficient power at peak...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Heat wave enters ‘most intense phase’; rolling blackouts possible, California ISO warns

California power grid managers are warning of possible rolling blackouts as temperatures from the already-oppressive heat wave spike to even greater heights on Monday and Tuesday. “We have now entered the most intense phase of this heat wave,” Elliot Mainzer, CEO of the California Independent System Operator, said at a multi-agency news conference Monday. “Forecasted […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

Air quality advisory issued for the San Joquin Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials with The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District have issued an air quality advisory for the region. On Thursday, air quality officials say that due to three active wildfires, high levels of smoke will impact the Central Valley, especially in the north portion. The advisory will remain in place […]
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Grid#Rolling Blackouts#Business Industry#Linus Business#Californians#Pacific Gas Electric
CBS Sacramento

Lights left on in downtown Sacramento buildings overnight as Californians asked to conserve

SACRAMENTO - On the brink of blackouts, California's energy agency issued a flex alert state-wide, asking neighbors and businesses to lower their energy use but our CBS13 crew found not everyone is heeding the call for conservation.Our camera captured government buildings in downtown Sacramento with interior lighting left on with no signs of anyone working inside, during the holiday weekend. All five floors at the Sacramento County courthouse were glowing, the California Employment Development Department left lights on multiple floors, and the District Attorney's office was also lit up. "PGE meteorologists have seen this weather coming in and we have been...
SACRAMENTO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

River Park Farmer’s Market in Fresno canceled for Tuesday

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – River Park Farmer’s Market has been canceled for Tuesday due to the extreme heat, officials say. The National Weather Service office in Hanford has issued an excessive heat warning for Fresno and the San Joaquin Valley with temperatures between 106 to 115 degrees effective until Friday at 8:00 p.m. The River […]
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
YourCentralValley.com

Where’s my nearest cooling center? State map shows

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – As California faces a record heat wave across the state, state officials are spreading the word about where Californians can find an oasis. CAL OES has posted an interactive map to its website that shows every cooling center in the state. The City of Visalia is extending its cooling center hours […]
VISALIA, CA
rewind981.com

Visalia-Porterville and Fresno all set to have a housing price decline

The last 2 years we’ve had high prices and high interest rates, there hasn’t been much good news for would-be homebuyers lately. But new data from CoreLogic, a financial analytics company that tracks real estate markets around the country, has a glimmer of hope for those looking to buy in California.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Watch Out Wednesday: Scammers target natural disaster survivors

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – As dozens of families pick up the pieces of their homes destroyed by fires in Central California, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning against scammers targeting the victims of Natural Disaster. In this week’s Watch Out Wednesday, we examine how scammers are targeting natural disaster victims. “No one is immune […]
FRESNO, CA
foxla.com

Map: All the wildfires burning in California

LOS ANGELES - California is in a state of emergency Thursday as a brutal heat wave brought the threat of power outages and wildfires. The National Weather Service warned of an increased risk of wildfires. The Office of Emergency Services positioned fire crews in strategic locations in Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley, based on humidity and wind forecasts.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy