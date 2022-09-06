Read full article on original website
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
The steamy details on Montrose's hot ramen restaurant, plus can’t-miss Nikkei in West Houston
On this week's episode of "What's Eric Eating," Shion Aikawa joins CultureMap food editor Eric Sandler to discuss Ramen Tatsu-ya. The conversation begins with Aikawa, now the senior vice president of culture for a restaurant group that includes four locations of Ramen Tatsu-ya plus three affiliated concepts, recalling the process of opening the company's first location in north Austin 10 years ago this month.
The 11 best sports bars in Houston for every team's top fan
Football, hockey, soccer, baseball, basketball — no matter which sport you support, it's way more fun to watch your favorite teams play when you're surrounded by other cheering fans. But where to head for some cold drinks, hot food, and big sports action? In the spirit of CultureMap's newest...
Swanky new vibe dining restaurant jets into Upper Kirby with global cuisine and see-and-be-seen scene
The knock on the vibe dining trend — that is, restaurants that incorporate nightclub elements such as bottle service and DJs — is that the “vibe” is more important than the “dining.” It’s not necessarily true that creating a high energy atmosphere can’t coexist with delivering high quality, well-executed food, but experience usually trumps eating.
Houston fine dining destination marches onto Bon Appetit's prestigious best new restaurants list
Texas restaurants are well-represented on Bon Appetit’s list of America’s 50 Best New Restaurants for 2022. Seven Lone Star State establishments earn the magazine's approval. They are:. Birdie’s, a counter service restaurant in Austin known for its seasonal menu and well-chosen list of natural wines. Canje, the...
Here are the top 15 things to do in Houston this weekend
This weekend's welcoming weather sees a ton of fun. Look for some hot concerts, one featuring Mr. Worldwide. An edgy comic hits downtown, and speaking of downtown, Friday at Minute Maid Park sees a chance to score a jersey of a red-hot Astros star and Nancy's Hustle fan. Families and...
Inventive and upscale Texas taco restaurant delivers signature WTF faves and boozy beverages to Memorial
A Dallas-based chain known for its gourmet tacos is coming to Memorial. Velvet Taco will open its seventh Houston-area location on October 3. For those unfamiliar, Velvet Taco serves an eclectic menu in a lively, fast-casual environment. Instead of limiting itself to traditional Mexican-inspired fillings, the menu offers a variety of globally inspired fillings such as tikka masala chicken tenders with cilantro basmati rice, falafel with tahini crema, and shrimp and grits with Cajun remoulade. Brunch offerings, such as chicken in a waffle taco and a taco filled with bacon, eggs, and tater tots, are also available all day. The restaurant keeps things lively with its WTF, a weekly taco feature that's only served for seven days before it changes.
Uber and national tech company roll out self-driving delivery service in Houston
Houstonians will soon be able to get completely autonomous delivery of their dinners, groceries, and more thanks to a new 10-year partnership. Uber Technologies, Inc. and Nuro have cut a deal that will provide autonomous, electric vehicles for food deliveries in Houston and Mountain View, California, beginning his fall, according to a news release. A Bay Area expansion will follow, but Houston's no stranger to Nuro-powered deliveries.
Beloved Bellaire burger restaurant suddenly shutters despite celebrated comeback
---- A beloved Bellaire burger joint's reopening plans have been scuttled, at least for now. Bellaire Broiler Burger closed over the weekend. In a message posted to social media, the restaurant said the closure stemmed from "circumstances beyond our control." Reached by CultureMap for comment, restaurateur Jason Scheinthal declined to specify the specifics of those unnamed circumstances.
Houston Symphony soars into new season with spectacular 'cirque' starring high-flying performers
Houstonians who can’t get enough of high-flying aerialists, acrobats, contortionists, dancers, balancers, and jugglers — all of whom are accompanied by soaring symphonic sounds — are in luck this weekend. The Houston Symphony opens the always-popular 2022-23 Bank of America POPS Series with Cirque de la Symphonie,...
New Texas-inspired restaurant fires up steaks and barbecue in Garden Oaks
An eagerly anticipated new restaurant has opened in Garden Oaks. Cherry Block Smokehouse officially opens to the public today (Tuesday, September 6) for daily lunch and dinner service. Located in Revive Development's Stomping Grounds project (1223 W 34th St.), Cherry Block Smokehouse is an evolution of proprietor Felix Florez's Texas-focused...
Globally renowned cultural festival returns to Houston with top stars of food, literature, politics, and more
A cutting-edge and star-studded arts and cultural festival is making a triumphant in-person comeback. JLF Houston, the local iteration of the global Jaipur Literature Festival (held annually in Jaipur in India’s Rajasthan state) returns to Asia Society on Friday, September 9 and Saturday, September 10 with tasty events, provocative panel discussions, and even debates surrounding today’s most pressing issues.
Houston swerves onto list of worst cities in U.S. to be stuck in traffic
If you’ve been trapped on I-69/Southwest Freeway or pretty much any other highway in Houston, you can appreciate a new ranking of the worst U.S. cities to be stuck in traffic. Houston ranks 10th on the list, compiled by auto insurance company HiRoad. The company judged cities based on...
Prominent sports power couple lends a helping hand to deserving families at $525,000 HelpCureHD gala
While the Houston Astros are no doubt the hottest ticket in the Bayou City, but a recent soiree at Minute Maid Park proved just as scorching. Former Houston sports power couple Allie LaForce, TNT’s popular sports reporter, and Joe Smith, former pitcher for the Astros and Minnesota Twins, were in town to host their annual HelpCureHD Gala at Union Station in Minute Maid Park.
Meet the team behind an LA restaurant taking a stand in The Woodlands, plus Houston's fine dining icon refreshes
On this week's episode of "What's Eric Eating," Jason Wishengrad and David Selman join CultureMap food editor Eric Sandler to discuss The Stand, a Los Angeles-based restaurant that recently opened its first Texas location in The Woodlands. Wishengrad, the company's executive vice president and son of founder Murray Wishengrad, and Selman, the restaurant's culinary director, share insight into what it means to serve "American classics redefined."
Cherished Houston arts group and theater company stage fun interactive event for kids
A beloved arts/dance nonprofit and local theater company are making sure young Houstonians get some screen time — the good kind. Creative partners Hope Stone and Stages invite families and kids to “smART breaks,” a children’s interactive arts video series of music, theater, and dance classes. The free event takes place on the lawn at The Gordy, the dazzling, $35 million Stages venue (800 Rosine St. ), at 7 pm Saturday, September 10. Those interested can register online.
Houston company lands exclusive spacesuit deal for NASA's mission to moon
When astronauts make a historic return to the surface of the moon, presumably 2025 or 2026, they’ll don Houston-crafted, life-protecting suits. Houston-based Axiom Space has landed the rights to create spacesuits and supporting systems for NASA’s Artemis III mission, which will see humans back on our satellite for the first time since the legendary Apollo missions more than 50 years ago.
Houston tops Texas as No. 1 city for growth in tech jobs, says new report
While a certain city tends to draw all the buzz as the top Texas tech hub — especially since Elon Musk moved there — Houston has just emerged as No. 1 in the Lone Star State regarding tech jobs. A new report from Dice, an online platform for...
13 best Houston plays and performances spotlight soaring sensations and delicious drama in September
The curtain officially rises on 2022-2023 performing arts season this month in Houston, and what a dramatic, comic and musical beginning it will be. With world premieres, soaring classics, timely dramas, and some major theatrical parties, September offers the perfect time to dive back into live, in-person performing arts. The...
Texas celebrity chef's shutter of his 3 Houston restaurants leads week's top stories
Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week. 1. Texas celebrity chef Tim Love pulls the plug on his 3 Houston restaurants. The closing of Woodshed and its two sister concepts paves the way for new restaurants to open at Levy Park. 2....
New pizza restaurant slices into Houston with drive-thru and affordable pies
A new restaurant is bringing drive-thru convenience to pizza pickup. 7Pie is now open at two Houston locations in former Church's Chickens: in the Westchase district at 12350 Westheimer Rd. and near Hobby Airport at 6405 Telephone Rd. Developed by Shoney's chairman and CEO David Davoudpour, 7Pie serves pizza in...
