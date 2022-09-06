ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Former Pro Bowl RB LeSean McCoy says Bill Belichick is 'regular coach' who will get exposed this season

Former Pro Bowl running back LeSean McCoy said Wednesday on FS1's Speak that Bill Belichick will get "exposed" this season and is a "regular coach" without Tom Brady. McCoy pointed to Belichick's 17-16 record over the last two seasons, along with the Patriots' blowout loss to the Bills in the playoffs last season. "He's not what the world thinks he is," McCoy said.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Joe Judge#Coaching#American Football#Felger Mazz
The Spun

Julian Edelman Asked If He's Concerned About Patriots Offense

Following the departure of longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels earlier this offseason, Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots have yet to name a new play caller. Throughout the 2022 preseason, offensive play calling duties were split between Belichick, quarterbacks coach Joe Judge and offensive line coach Matt Patricia. During...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bart Scott calls Bill Belichick and Patriots desperate for Miami strategy

Clearly, not everyone is a believer in coach Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots’ early-arrival strategy ahead of their Week 1 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. The unorthodox game preparation has already been laughed at by Dolphins cornerback Keion Crossen. Now, it’s being called a “desperation move” by ESPN analyst Bart Scott, during Tuesday’s episode of “Get Up!”
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy