KOLD-TV
Motorcyclist fighting for life following crash at Stone, Prince in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A motorcyclist is fighting for their life following a crash at the intersection of North Stone Avenue and West Prince Road in Tucson on Thursday, Sept. 8. The Tucson Police Department said the motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries and the other driver involved remained on...
KOLD-TV
No suspects in custody after shooting that left 1 man injured
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man was injured in a shooting in midtown Tucson Thursday morning, Sept. 8. According to the Tucson Police Department, no suspects are in custody. The shooting happened early in the morning near North Stone Avenue and Yavapai Road. The victim was taken to...
Arizona Constables work toward change following Tuscon death
Two weeks ago, on August 25, 43-year-old Deborah Martinez-Garibay was killed while serving an eviction in Tucson, Arizona.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Catalina Highway closed in both directions at Harrison Road
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash on Catalina Highway Friday morning, Sept. 9. After closing the highway in one direction to investigate the crash, an unrelated medical emergency resulted in a full closure of the road at North Harrison Road. The Pima...
L.A. Weekly
Paul Blackledge Dies in Crash on Dusty Rocks Lane [Tucson, AZ]
TUCSON, AZ (September 8, 2022) – Friday night, Paul Blackledge died following a single-vehicle collision on Dusty Rocks Lane. The crash happened on September 2nd, at around 9:15 p.m., at Sandario Road and Dusty Rocks Lane. According to reports, police believe that Blackledge somehow became unconscious while behind the...
L.A. Weekly
1 Killed in Pedestrian Crash on 22nd Street [Tucson, AZ]
The collision happened on the evening of August 27th, on the westbound lanes of Interstate 10. However, the events leading up to the incident remain unclear. Arizona Department of Public Safety said in a statement that medics pronounced one pedestrian dead at the scene. Although, authorities have not yet released their name or place of residency.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Man detained after standoff on Tucson’s south side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An aggravated assault suspect is in custody after he allegedly barricaded himself inside a mobile home near the Kino Sports Complex on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 6. Officers said they were called to the Palms Mobile Trailer Park, located on East Benson Highway, is response...
Crime near Royal Palms apartments has neighbors frustrated, fearful
Neighbors are sounding the alarm at Royal Palms Apartment Complex near Speedway and Craycroft, after seeing frequent drug use and concerning shootings on and near the property.
Man arrested after two incidents with AR-15 style pellet gun
Tucson Police have arrested a man after he went to a gas station with a pellet gun that looked like an AR-15, pointed it at a TPD Lieutenant, and barricaded himself in a duplex.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Plenty of new grub to savor during Sonoran Restaurant Week
It’s 1 a.m. Saturday and while most of us are having a good time or sleeping, Scott Martley is prepping his northwest Tucson kitchen for the hours of hot, hard work ahead. He turns on the commercial ovens he has at his home. He gives his commercial mixer a twirl. Then it’s measure, scoop, mix, grease, knead and everything else that goes into baking a fragrant, delicious loaf of crusty, German dark rye bread. Sometimes it’s different. Perhaps today it will be a jalapeno and polenta loaf.
KOLD-TV
One injured in wreck on I-10 in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person has been hospitalized after a wreck on Interstate 10 in Tucson on Monday, Sept. 5. According to Arizona state troopers, the accident took place in the eastbound lanes, near milepost 254, when a pickup truck rolled over and ejected the driver onto the road.
KOLD-TV
Javelinas attack dog-walkers in 2 separate incidents in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two dog-walkers were attacked by javelinas over the weekend. A tweet from the Arizona Game and Fish Department said one of the victims, an 11-year-old girl, was injured in an attack off of North Campbell Avenue Sunday, Sept. 4. The extent of her injuries was not released.
Police: Man seriously injured in Stone/Yavapai shooting
Tucson police said Thursday that a man was seriously injured in a Thursday shooting near Stone Avenue and Yavapai Road.
KOLD-TV
High profile murder case starts in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The most high profile court case in years gets underway in Superior Court tomorrow, Sept. 8. Christopher Clements faces 22 counts, including two murder counts, in the killing of two young girls a decade ago. He’s charged with killing 6 year old Isabel Celis...
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Missing man found safe
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police say a man was found safe after asking for the public’s help finding a man who went missing from Tucson on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 6. According to Tucson police, the 82-year-old man had last been seen in the 6200 block of...
KOLD-TV
Tucson police looking for suspect who left pedestrian to die in street
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are looking for a suspect who hit a pedestrian and fled the scene in midtown Tucson last month. The Tucson Police Department said the accident happened near Fort Lowell and Los Altos early in the morning on Monday, Aug. 15. The pedestrian, a...
Arizona justice of the peace resolves allegations over gun incident
PHOENIX — An Arizona justice of the peace has resolved misconduct allegations with the state after he was accused of using extensive profanity and discharging a gun near a civilian. The Commission on Judicial Conduct announced Wednesday it would not continue to pursue charges against Pima County Justice of...
21-Year-Old Kendra Roberts Critically Injured In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
According to the Tucson Police Department, a pedestrian was critically injured in a motor vehicle accident on Saturday. The officials have reported that multiple vehicles were [..]
KOLD-TV
Police: Man barricaded in mobile home on Tucson’s south side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are trying to coax an aggravated assault suspect out of a mobile home near the Kino Sports Complex on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 6. Officers said they were called to the Palms Mobile Trailer Park, located on East Benson Highway, is response to a call about an aggravated assault.
Benson Highway, Campbell Avenue open again following barricade situation
Tucson police responded to a possible barricade situation near Benson Highway and Campbell Avenue Tuesday.
