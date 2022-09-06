We have received explicit instructions. Standing in an elephant graveyard of wires, overturned archways, and abandoned pedestals, Jesse Palmer introduced himself (“Hey, Jesse Palmer here”) following Part 2 of the Fantasy Suites episodes, and then proceeded to warn (threaten?) us that we needed to ready ourselves for the Season 19 finale. “Take some time,” Jesse tells us at the tail-end of a show that has occupied four hours of our time this week alone. “Get yourselves ready, and prepare yourselves for the most shocking finale of all time.” And I simply cannot explain to you how seriously Jesse gives this admonishment. He is the Newsroom cast announcing on an airplane that Osama bin Laden has been killed; he is delivering the news to us and for us.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO