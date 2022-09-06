Suspect sought for inappropriately touching woman's buttocks in subway car

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Police are searching for a man who allegedly verbally harassed a woman then forcibly touched her inside of a subway car in Manhattan Tuesday morning.

Around 6:30 a.m. on a southbound B train, the 24-year-old victim was approached by the suspect as the subway approached the 81st St.-Museum of Natural History station, police said.

The man told her “he could touch anyone he wants” and that “he would stab people in the eyes,” before touching her buttocks, authorities said.

The woman fled the train at 72nd Street while the suspect stayed on the southbound subway. He was last seen carrying a blue umbrella.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).