ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Suspect sought for inappropriately touching woman's buttocks in subway car

By Emily Nadal
1010WINS
1010WINS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v8le9_0hkcMlWf00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Police are searching for a man who allegedly verbally harassed a woman then forcibly touched her inside of a subway car in Manhattan Tuesday morning.

Around 6:30 a.m. on a southbound B train, the 24-year-old victim was approached by the suspect as the subway approached the 81st St.-Museum of Natural History station, police said.

The man told her “he could touch anyone he wants” and that “he would stab people in the eyes,” before touching her buttocks, authorities said.

The woman fled the train at 72nd Street while the suspect stayed on the southbound subway. He was last seen carrying a blue umbrella.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

2nd teen arrested in Bronx beating of off-duty NYPD officer

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Police arrested another teen Thursday in the beating of an off-duty NYPD officer in the Bronx. The 16-year-old boy was arrested around 6 a.m., police said. Just hours later, Officer Muhammad Chowdhury was finally released from the hospital after he was attacked in August. “As Officer Chowdhury left Jacobi Hospital to […]
BRONX, NY
insideedition.com

Victim in Critical Condition After Random Stabbing in NYC: Police

It was a shocking attack that seems to have been unprovoked. Cops in New York are trying to find a suspect they say is responsible for a random stabbing. The NYPD says a man was walking in Midtown Manhattan just after midnight when he was approached by a random person who displayed a knife. The suspect then stabbed the man in the abdomen and then fled on foot. The victim was rushed to the hospital with a deep wound. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
PIX11

Man falls asleep waiting for Uber; wallet, phone, chain stolen: NYPD

LOWER MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two robbers stole a man’s wallet and iPhone, even taking a gold chain from around the man’s neck when he fell asleep while waiting for an Uber, police said Monday. The 23-year-old man was in front of 189 Bowery Street in Lower Manhattan, waiting for an Uber around midnight on […]
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subway#Nypd#Buttocks#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime
PIX11

Bronx man indicted in strangling of pregnant mom in 1996 cold case: DA

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 66-year-old Bronx man under investigation in the cold case murders of several women was indicted Thursday in connection with the 1996 strangulation death of 36-year-old pregnant mom Jasmine Porter. Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said Gregory Fleetwood was inside Porter’s apartment in Morris Heights on Feb. 5, 1996, and […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Watch: Robber tackles man into fruit stand in the Bronx, cops say

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A robber was caught on video tackling a man into a fruit stand and beating him up on a Bronx street before stealing his belongings, police said. The suspect approached the 42-year-old victim on Jerome Avenue in University Heights on Aug. 29 at around 10:50 a.m. The thief pushed […]
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC New York

34-Year-Old Stabbed in Gut in Unprovoked Midtown Attack

A 34-year-old man was stabbed in the gut in front of a midtown Manhattan high-rise early Wednesday in what authorities say appears to have been an unprovoked attack. According to police, the victim was on West 36th Street shortly before 1 a.m. when the stranger walked up and flashed a knife. Then he shoved the weapon into the man's stomach, police said. It didn't appear any words were exchanged.
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC New York

Seen Him? Cops Say This Is the Guy Who Defaced Biggie Mural in Brooklyn

Cops are looking for the person who defaced a mural dedicated to Christopher "Notorious B.I.G" Wallace in Brooklyn late last month, authorities say. According to the NYPD, the vandal defaced the mural at the corner of Fulton Street and St. James Place around midnight on Friday, Aug. 26. He splashed black paint on Biggie's face and sprayed "East Coast" in red paint, police say.
BROOKLYN, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
42K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy