Prince George's County, MD

Prince George's Co. State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy talks carjackings, convictions and criticisms

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Around 2 a.m. Wednesday a 16-year-old boy in Prince George's County was arrested, accused of being involved in a carjacking. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD) said they found the teen with a loaded stolen gun on the teen's lap when they pulled him over. Investigators say the 16-year-old and another person carjacked someone and left another stolen car behind.
Police: 2 people taken into custody after hitting officer with car in Prince George's Co.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Two people have been taken into custody after police say an officer was hit by a car in Prince George's County Wednesday night. According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), officers in the area of the 3300 block of Walters Lane noticed a car parked illegally. When they went to investigate, the suspects sped away, hitting one of the officers in the lower body.
2 people shot in Prince George's Co.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after two people were shot in Prince George's County Tuesday evening. According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), the shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. in the 3300 block of Walters Lane. When officers arrived they found two men who...
Two Arrested After Driving Into Prince George's Police Officer, Several Police Cruisers

Two people were arrested after hitting a Prince George's County police officer and several police cruisers with a car, reports WJLA. Officers patrolling the 3300 block of Walters Lane when they noticed an illegally parked vehicle around 9:10 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 8. When an officer got out to approach the vehicle, the vehicle sped off, hitting the officer and multiple police cruisers as it fled down Pennsylvania Avenue, the outlet continues.
Residents react to Prince George's County youth curfew: 'Why did we wait so late?'

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced a curfew for juveniles Monday in an effort to address the deadly month of August. "I know this isn’t a popular thing to say, but the truth of the matter is, it’s a fair question: Where are their parents? Where are their aunties, where are the uncles, and other family members who are responsible?," Alsobrooks asked shortly before making the curfew announcement.
Prince George’s Co. detectives search for clues they hope will lead them to a killer

Prince George’s County, Maryland, homicide detectives returned to a Hyattsville neighborhood Tuesday, a day after a man was found shot to death. They approached passersby and handed them flyers, printed in English and Spanish, asking for information that would lead to an arrest and indictment in the death of Roberto Carlos Santos-Melendez, 44. There is a reward for $25,000.
Family Friend Sentenced For Raping Minor After Moving Into Anne Arundel County Home

A Virginia man has been sentenced to 36 years in prison after he was convicted of sexually abusing a child of a family friend for two years, authorities say. Anne Arundel County Police and Department of Social Services first received a report that Hector Rojo, 27, had sexually abused the minor victim on Oct. 22, 2020, according to Anne Arundel County Government officials.
Suitland man impersonating officer sentenced in 2021 Bryans Road case

LA PLATA, MD—Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Friday, September 2, 2022, Charles County Circuit Court Judge H. James West sentenced Clyde William Peterson, 52, to 10 years in prison for First-Degree Assault. On July 1, 2022, Peterson entered a guilty plea to the aforementioned charge. On July 13, 2021, officers […]
Maryland Murder Suspect Apprehended For April Shooting Of DC Grandmother, Volunteer, Police Say

A Maryland man has become the latest suspect to be charged with murder months after a fatal midday shooting in DC, the Metropolitan Police Department announced. District Heights resident Norvin Dickerson, 41, was charged on Thursday, Sept. 8 with first-degree murder while armed for his role in the shooting of 38-year-old Tiffany Wiggins in April, authorities said.
MPD: 4 men shot, 1 killed in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after four people were shot, killing one, in Southeast D.C. Wednesday afternoon. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened near 6th Street and Chesapeake Street just before 5 p.m. When officers arrived they found four men had been shot. One of the men has since died from his injuries.
