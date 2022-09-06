Read full article on original website
Related
myrtlebeachsc.com
Myrtle Beach Chamber funds questioned by Horry County Council
The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce receives $51 million annually in tax gifts from a combination of taxes. A TDF tax, matching state monies, along with, a Horry County Accommodation tax donation all comprise to make up this $51 million in annual free tax grants. Last night, Horry County...
wpde.com
Horry Co. Schools mechanic suing state over 'racial discrimination' in workplace
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — At the tail end of August, a mechanic with the Horry County School's bus fleet filed a lawsuit against the State's Education Department. Eric Jordan claims that since his employment in February of 2018, he's "experienced repugnant, blatant, open and obvious racial attacks and discrimination by those who work with and supervise him, abuse, and harassment from his coworkers".
WMBF
Federal judge denies request to stop enforcement of North Myrtle Beach beach wares ordinances
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A beach equipment rental company that is in a legal battle with the city of North Myrtle Beach was dealt a blow in its federal lawsuit. A federal judge denied Cherry Grove Beach Gear’s motion for a preliminary injunction that would keep the city of North Myrtle Beach from enforcing two ordinances and allow the company to continue offering its beach set-up services.
myrtlebeachsc.com
HCGOP Lawsuit: Group motions to remove defamatory remarks from website
The event was called Rock The Red. The final act rocked the Horry County Republican party, who now is working to be removed from a lawsuit. Upstate resident Matthew McDaniel was body slammed by HCGOP E.C. Chad Caton for comments McDaniel made at the closing of the event. Local resident...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbtw.com
Man sues South Carolina Department of Education over claims of racial discrimination at Horry County job
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is suing the South Carolina Department of Education over claims that he was racially discriminated against while working as a school bus mechanic in Conway. The lawsuit, filed Aug. 26, claims Eric Jordan, who is Black, was subject to “repugnant, blatant, open...
WMBF
South Carolina literacy programs receive over $74K from Dollar General
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Dollar General Literacy Foundation (DGLF) announced the award of more than $74,000 to South Carolina nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools, including $11,000 to Grand Strand and Pee Dee area organizations. The funds are part of more than $3 million recently awarded across the country...
WMBF
Funeral plans announced for Carolina Forest teacher and 2 children
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Funeral plans have been announced for the elementary school teacher who was found dead with her two children after a shooting in a Carolina Forest neighborhood. One funeral will be held for Laura Moberley and her two children, Eric and Emily Moberley, according to the...
10 killed on South Carolina roads over Labor Day weekend, including 1 in Horry County, 3 in Pee Dee
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — At least 10 people died in 10 different crashes on South Carolina roads during the Labor Day weekend holiday, including four in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, according to the South Caroline Department of Public Safety. The holiday reporting period began at 6 p.m. Friday and ended at 11:59 p.m. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
wpde.com
Parks and Open Space Board vote in favor of rail trail connecting ICW to the beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Parks and Open Space Board held a meeting Tuesday to discuss a proposed rail trail in Horry county. The board voted unanimously in favor of a letter to support the project but even though they're supporting this there isn't currently anything planned. Although...
WECT
District attorney’s office concludes investigation into fatal collision, no charges filed against Brunswick County sheriffs
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The District Attorney’s Office has concluded that no criminal statues were violated by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office in the fatal collision that claimed the life of Tyrance Benbow on July 8. The district attorney and State Highway Patrol reportedly reviewed body cam footage,...
WMBF
‘We are so proud of the work of this Task Force’: Florence County task force completes first month in action
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence County Violent Crime Task Force made its presence known in its first month of work. The specially trained task force focuses on street crime and narcotics. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the Florence Police Department trained their officers to join the specialty team.
wpde.com
SCDMV provides mobile services to issue REAL IDs ahead of 2023 deadline
WPDE — There is only eight months left for South Carolinians to get REALD IDs before the deadline on May 3, 2023. The SC Dept. of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) is continuing its efforts to promote REAL ID by offering services at mobile events at several locations across the state, including the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wpde.com
Phones fried after evening lightning strike at Myrtle Beach City Hall, officials say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Myrtle Beach City Hall was struck by lightning during the strong storms that came through around 5 p.m. Wednesday night. City officials said no one was hurt, however, the building did sustain some damage. Myrtle Beach Fire Dept. responded as staff began to smell...
WMBF
‘These people want to feel protected’: Florence County Task Force completes one month of operations
Curbing violence and seizing drugs are two big goals the Violent Cime Task Force has in Florence County. The specially trained task force focuses on street crime and narcotics. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the Florence Police Department trained their officers to join the specialty team. Sheriff TJ...
wgac.com
Myrtle Beach Rule Changes For After Labor Day
The calendar may say September, there are plenty of summer weather days left. If you are planning a trip to the South Carolina Grand Strand, there are Myrtle Beach rule changes for after Labor Day. According to WYFF, the following rules change each year on Labor Day and stay in...
Myrtle Beach City Hall struck by lightning
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach City Hall building was struck by lightning at about 5 p.m. Wednesday. The Myrtle Beach Fire Department responded to the incident quickly once city hall staff members reported smelling smoke after the lightning strike, according to the Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook page. No injuries were reported. […]
WMBF
Judge sets over $1M bond for Myrtle Beach woman accused of possessing bomb
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach woman is facing a bond of over $1 million for a slew of charges, including possessing a bomb. On Friday, Krystal Raven Jaworski, 33, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of ice, crank or cocaine, possession of meth, possession of cocaine, and possessing/manufacturing an explosive device for damage, injury or death.
wpde.com
3 people shot at Horry County nightclub
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Three people were shot at a nightclub Sunday night in Horry County. Police said they responded to Green Sea Road in the Loris area of Horry County in reference to two victims with gunshot wounds. When they arrived they spoke with a victim who...
WMBF
Marion woman spent over $1800 using stolen cards, police say
MARION, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee woman is facing charges after allegedly stealing three cards from a victim, according to police. The Marion Police Department said 27-year-old Keyessence Ahmarah Foxworth was arrested Wednesday. She’s accused of spending over $1800 using the stolen cards at various locations in Marion and the surrounding area between July 30 and July 31.
Comments / 0