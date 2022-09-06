ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
myrtlebeachsc.com

Myrtle Beach Chamber funds questioned by Horry County Council

The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce receives $51 million annually in tax gifts from a combination of taxes. A TDF tax, matching state monies, along with, a Horry County Accommodation tax donation all comprise to make up this $51 million in annual free tax grants. Last night, Horry County...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Horry Co. Schools mechanic suing state over 'racial discrimination' in workplace

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — At the tail end of August, a mechanic with the Horry County School's bus fleet filed a lawsuit against the State's Education Department. Eric Jordan claims that since his employment in February of 2018, he's "experienced repugnant, blatant, open and obvious racial attacks and discrimination by those who work with and supervise him, abuse, and harassment from his coworkers".
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Federal judge denies request to stop enforcement of North Myrtle Beach beach wares ordinances

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A beach equipment rental company that is in a legal battle with the city of North Myrtle Beach was dealt a blow in its federal lawsuit. A federal judge denied Cherry Grove Beach Gear’s motion for a preliminary injunction that would keep the city of North Myrtle Beach from enforcing two ordinances and allow the company to continue offering its beach set-up services.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Horry County, SC
Elections
Horry County, SC
Government
County
Horry County, SC
State
South Carolina State
WMBF

Funeral plans announced for Carolina Forest teacher and 2 children

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Funeral plans have been announced for the elementary school teacher who was found dead with her two children after a shooting in a Carolina Forest neighborhood. One funeral will be held for Laura Moberley and her two children, Eric and Emily Moberley, according to the...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Absentee Ballots#Voter Registration#Politics Local#Election Local#The Horry County Council#Democratic#Republican#Sun Solutions#Wmbf News
wpde.com

SCDMV provides mobile services to issue REAL IDs ahead of 2023 deadline

WPDE — There is only eight months left for South Carolinians to get REALD IDs before the deadline on May 3, 2023. The SC Dept. of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) is continuing its efforts to promote REAL ID by offering services at mobile events at several locations across the state, including the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
LAKE CITY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
wgac.com

Myrtle Beach Rule Changes For After Labor Day

The calendar may say September, there are plenty of summer weather days left. If you are planning a trip to the South Carolina Grand Strand, there are Myrtle Beach rule changes for after Labor Day. According to WYFF, the following rules change each year on Labor Day and stay in...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach City Hall struck by lightning

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach City Hall building was struck by lightning at about 5 p.m. Wednesday. The Myrtle Beach Fire Department responded to the incident quickly once city hall staff members reported smelling smoke after the lightning strike, according to the Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook page. No injuries were reported. […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Judge sets over $1M bond for Myrtle Beach woman accused of possessing bomb

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach woman is facing a bond of over $1 million for a slew of charges, including possessing a bomb. On Friday, Krystal Raven Jaworski, 33, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of ice, crank or cocaine, possession of meth, possession of cocaine, and possessing/manufacturing an explosive device for damage, injury or death.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

3 people shot at Horry County nightclub

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Three people were shot at a nightclub Sunday night in Horry County. Police said they responded to Green Sea Road in the Loris area of Horry County in reference to two victims with gunshot wounds. When they arrived they spoke with a victim who...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Marion woman spent over $1800 using stolen cards, police say

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee woman is facing charges after allegedly stealing three cards from a victim, according to police. The Marion Police Department said 27-year-old Keyessence Ahmarah Foxworth was arrested Wednesday. She’s accused of spending over $1800 using the stolen cards at various locations in Marion and the surrounding area between July 30 and July 31.
MARION, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy