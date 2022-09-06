WPDE — There is only eight months left for South Carolinians to get REALD IDs before the deadline on May 3, 2023. The SC Dept. of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) is continuing its efforts to promote REAL ID by offering services at mobile events at several locations across the state, including the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

LAKE CITY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO