Mayor Bowser Declares a Public Emergency in Washington D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
'Noah's Ark', deemed inappropriate for the sea and imprisoned off the British coastDwayne
Lightfoot Calls Governor Abbott Unpatriotic and RacistTom HandyTexas State
3 Great Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Texas and Arizona continue busing migrants to Washington, D.C. – Mayor declares state of emergency.Euri Giles | ClareifiArizona State
Juvenile Among Two Shot In Northwest D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Homicide Branch of the Washington, D.C. MPD is investigating a shooting...
townandtourist.com
24 Best Black Owned Restaurants Washington DC (Something For Everyone!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. While visiting Washington, D.C., there are various things to explore and experience. The nation’s capital offers a wide assortment of monuments, museums, and memorials for those interested in history. Scattered about, numerous parks and playgrounds can be found for peaceful strolls and playful adventures.
DC Man Sentenced For Role In Night Of Violence Across Maryland, Virginia
A Washington, DC man will spend more than a decade in prison for his role in a day of terror that involved a violent armed robbery and two armed carjackings in Maryland and Virginia, federal officials announced. Rashaun Onley, 23, was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison, followed by...
Two injured, including teenager, after DC shooting
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two people are injured after a shooting Thursday evening in Southeast. Police said the call came in at 8:57 p.m. for the report of a shooting in the 2800 block of Buena Vista Terrace Southeast. A man and a teenage girl were transported to local hospitals. Police said that both […]
Deputy Commissioner Christine Coulter reassigned to civil service rank within department: Sources
Sources say Christine Coulter is being reassigned to civil service rank of chief inspector.
fox5dc.com
Mother who gave birth in SUV near US Capitol shares her experience with FOX 5
WASHINGTON - 1-day-old Quinn Williams just couldn’t wait anymore. "We were coming down Constitution Avenue and the contractions were rapid-fire and one contraction came, I had an urge to push, and I saw, there was 15 minutes until we got to GW, and I said ‘Mom, we’re not going to make it,’" Christina Hanson told FOX 5.
Man Shot in D.C., Suspect Arrested
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot on Saturday night, and a 26 year-old man...
Some in DC calling for curfew enforcement
WASHINGTON — Leaders in Prince George's County will begin enforcing a curfew this weekend, citing an increase in gun violence and carjackings in the county. Now, some voices in the District are urging leaders there to do the same. Community leaders like former Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner Christopher Hawthorne in...
fox5dc.com
1 killed, 3 hurt in Southeast DC shooting
WASHINGTON - Police are investigating a shooting that killed one person, and injured three others in Southeast, D.C. on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting was reported to police around 4:49 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Chesapeake Street. Police confirm to FOX 5 that...
fox5dc.com
DC Mayor declares public emergency over migrant situation
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Thursday that she is declaring a public emergency and creating a new office to provide services for migrants being bused into the District from border states such as Texas. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez reports.
phillyvoice.com
Delco man sentenced to nine months in prison for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
A man from Delaware County has been sentenced to nine months in prison for his role in the attempted U.S. Capitol siege on Jan. 6, 2021, federal prosecutors said Tuesday. Richard Michetti, 29, of Ridley Park, was turned in to the FBI on Jan. 7 by his girlfriend after he called her a "moron" for not believing former President Donald Trump's false claims of voter fraud.
D.C. Stabbing Suspect Caught On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Metro Police Department in Washington, D.C. is investigating a stabbing that...
Evidence markers fill street after shooting in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — At least 20 evidence markers were in a street in Southeast Tuesday after a shooting there. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) tweeted about the incident in the 3500 block of 6th St. SE at 12:36 p.m. MPD did not say if anyone was hit in the shooting. The tweet only […]
Philadelphia man faces prison after admitting he attacked police during Jan. 6 riot at U.S. Capitol
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia man faces prison after admitting he attacked police during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Prosecutors accuse Michael Dickinson of throwing a coffee cup at an officer and hitting him in the face.Dickinson is also accused of dumping a bucket with an unidentified liquid on some officers. His sentencing is in February.
Maryland Murder Suspect Apprehended For April Shooting Of DC Grandmother, Volunteer, Police Say
A Maryland man has become the latest suspect to be charged with murder months after a fatal midday shooting in DC, the Metropolitan Police Department announced. District Heights resident Norvin Dickerson, 41, was charged on Thursday, Sept. 8 with first-degree murder while armed for his role in the shooting of 38-year-old Tiffany Wiggins in April, authorities said.
D.C. Armed Robber Caught On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Metro Police Department in Washington D.C. is investigating an armed robbery...
fox5dc.com
Remembering Queen Elizabeth II | The Queen visits Southeast DC
In May 1991, Queen Elizabeth visited Washington, D.C., and witnessed the unveiling of "Queens Stroll Place SE" in Marshall Heights. FOX 5 DC also interviews Alice Frazier, who had a visit from the Queen in her home located in Southeast D.C.
fox5dc.com
Father shot by son speaks about tragedy to help others
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A Clinton, Maryland father who was shot by his own son is speaking out about his experience to help others who have dealt with violence. Back in January 2022, James Oxley’s 15-year-old son shot him after killing his wife, Taledia Oxley, and 8-year-old boy, Asa Oxley.
Pa. man turned in by ex-girlfriend after calling her a ‘moron’ gets 9 months for part in Jan. 6 riot
PHILADELPHIA — A Pennsylvania man who was turned in by his ex-girlfriend after he called her a “moron” for not believing Democrats had stolen the 2020 presidential election was sentenced to nine months in federal prison Tuesday for participating in the Capitol riot. Richard Michetti, 29, of...
South Philadelphia business becomes latest victim of check washing scheme
"It's so disruptive and it feels very violating. It's also hard because it seems that nobody cares," said Debra Lutz, owner of GEN3 Electric in Philadelphia.
Comments / 1