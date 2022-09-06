Democratic candidates face-off for Lesser’s vacant State Senate seat

Read full article on original website
westernmassnews.com
Candidates for governor, lieutenant governor discuss priorities for western Mass.
4RUN3′s running club met in East Longmeadow Wednesday evening to rally around Eliza Fletcher and participate in a run to raise awareness. Western Mass News is getting answers after hearing reports of a roof collapse at the Easthampton CVS. Local, federal authorities warning of ‘rainbow fentanyl’. Updated: 8...
westernmassnews.com
Candidates for lieutenant governor seat face off for Polito’s vacant seat
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Senator Eric Lesser stopped by the Longmeadow polling location Tuesday where he voted with his wife and three kids. He is hoping to land that open seat as our state’s next lieutenant governor. Your choices for Democratic lieutenant governor are Salem Mayor Kimberley Driscoll, State...
westernmassnews.com
Oliveira declares victory in Democratic primary for Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Senate District
Oliveira declares victory in Democratic primary for Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Senate District. In the Democratic primary for the Senate seat in the 1st Hampden and Hampshire District, which is being vacated by Eric Lesser, the numbers are leaning heavily in favor for Jacob Oliveira. Arriaga declares victory in Democratic...
Keller @ Large: Hidden winners and losers of Massachusetts primary
BOSTON - You know who won and lost Tuesday's Massachusetts primary races. But what about some of the night's hidden winners and losers?HEALEY'S COATTAILSMaura Healey's victory didn't come as a surprise, but her political coattails were a hidden winner.Healey's intervention helped boost Attorney General nominee Andrea Campbell past Shannon Liss-Riordan, and Healey supporters were part of Kim Driscoll's victory in the race for lieutenant governor. That's quite the political muscle-flex.WU'S WOESBut the meltdowns of Ricardo Arroyo and Liss-Riordan made a hidden loser of Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, who chose to risk political capital on both candidates, and lost big, raising...
‘Super Happy Fun America’ organizer Samson Racioppi lost state rep bid to a write-in candidate in Republican primary
Political commentators reflecting on results from Tuesday night’s primary elections are looking at a North Shore race that could reflect the electorate’s distaste for extremist candidates. A moderate Republican named C.J. Fitzwater, who is a general manager for Northeast Auto Auction, defeated controversial figure Samson Racioppi — organizer...
westernmassnews.com
Arriaga declares victory in Democratic primary for 8th Hampden House district
Oliveira declares victory in Democratic primary for Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Senate District. In the Democratic primary for the Senate seat in the 1st Hampden and Hampshire District, which is being vacated by Eric Lesser, the numbers are leaning heavily in favor for Jacob Oliveira. Oliveira declares victory in Democratic...
Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty undecided on seeking another term, identifies top priorities for year ahead
Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty said Wednesday he has yet to decide whether he would run for a seventh term in office after losing the Democratic primary race for the First Worcester Senate seat to Robyn Kennedy, an executive at YWCA Central Massachusetts. After touring the Worcester Public Market with Attorney...
Massachusetts 2022 Primary Election Results: Hampden, Hampshire and Worcester district (Jake Oliveira vs. Sydney Levin-Epstein)
With current Sen. Eric P. Lesser seeking the lieutenant governor seat, two candidates are running for Lesser’s Hampden, Hampshire and Worcester District seat. Sydney Levin-Epstein, of Longmeadow, and state Rep. Jacob R. “Jake” Oliveira, of Ludlow, are running in the Democratic primary for the state Senate seat being vacated by four-term incumbent Lesser.
westernmassnews.com
Race for lieutenant governor remains neck and neck Tuesday night
EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The race was on for lieutenant governor with Karyn Polito leaving that seat vacant at the end of this term. Western Mass News was at Center Square Grill in East Longmeadow where Eric Lesser’s campaign held an election results watch party. Dozens of community...
westernmassnews.com
Lesser concedes in Lt. Gov. race, endorses Driscoll
Oliveira declares victory in Democratic primary for Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Senate District. In the Democratic primary for the Senate seat in the 1st Hampden and Hampshire District, which is being vacated by Eric Lesser, the numbers are leaning heavily in favor for Jacob Oliveira. Arriaga declares victory in Democratic...
Geoff Diehl, fresh off primary victory, slams COVID vaccine mandate for state workers
In the first press conference since his primary win, Geoff Diehl, a Trump-backed former Massachusetts lawmaker, said the Massachusetts decision to mandate COVID vaccines for state workers went “way over the line.”. Diehl has stated that if he is elected as the state governor his day-one initiative would to...
Democratic lt. governor showdown reveals east-west Massachusetts split as Eric Lesser fails to connect in points east
The Democratic primary for lieutenant governor was truly a Western versus Eastern Massachusetts contest for the state’s second-highest office. After weeks of early voting and opportunities for mailing in votes, the Primary Day voters got their chance to cast their ballots in the lieutenant governor’s race on a dreary, rainy Tuesday.
What role will Trump endorsement play in MA race for Governor?
From Worcester to West Roxbury, Massachusetts’ gubernatorial candidates hit the ground running Wednesday hours after voters had their say in the state primary. “It’s about making Massachusetts the greatest place to live, to raise a family, to set up a business” Healey told her supporters in Worcester.
wgbh.org
Sec. of State Galvin glides to eighth primary victory, celebrates quietly at The Stockyard
If Secretary of the Commonwealth Bill Galvin wins reelection in November, the question is this: Will he seek a ninth term in 2026?. Galvin coasted through his eighth successful Democratic primary Tuesday night, besting Massachusetts NAACP President Tanisha Sullivan. If he wins against Republican Rayla Campbell in November, he’ll be on his way to serving a total 31 years in the post.
Eric Lesser’s political gamble comes up short
The region needed rain, but three hours before the polls closed Tuesday afternoon, Eric P. Lesser said he had no idea whether the wet weather helped or hurt his chances at the polls. “Everybody has their theories, but the voters have a way of sorting it out,” Lesser said as...
westernmassnews.com
Voters head to the polls for Massachusetts primary election
Candidates for lieutenant governor seat face off for Polito’s vacant seat. Your choices for Democratic lieutenant governor are Salem Mayor Kimberley Driscoll, State Representative Tami Gouveia, and State Senator Eric Lesser. Town by Town: farmers market, sign language classes, and virtual art exhibit. Updated: 4 hours ago. Western Mass...
nbcboston.com
2022 Massachusetts Primary Election Results: See Who Won Each Race
All eyes were on Massachusetts as voters across the state cast their ballots in a highly contested primary election. Voters decided on Tuesday who will be on the ballot in November for the general election in major races, including for the state's next governor. Polling locations across the state opened...
Tara Jacobs of North Adams wins Governor’s Council primary in stunning upset over Springfield City Councilor Michael Fenton
North Adams School Committee member Tara Jacobs pulled off a surprise win over Springfield City Councilor Michael Fenton to become the Democratic choice for the Western Massachusetts seat on the Governor’s Council. She will face Republican John Comerford in the November election. Fenton conceded just before noon on Wednesday,...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Two Mass. political players in Oath Keepers database
A CANDIDATE FOR Barnstable County commissioner and an elected member of the Wilbraham Republican Town Committee have been named as members of the right-wing anti-government group Oath Keepers in a leaked database analyzed by the Anti-Defamation League. The ADL identified Ronald Beaty of West Barnstable, a candidate for Barnstable County...
WBUR
Leah Cole Allen wins GOP nod for lieutenant governor
Leah Cole Allen, a Trump-backed former state representative from Danvers, has won the Republican nomination to be the next Massachusetts lieutenant governor, topping fellow former lawmaker Kate Campanale. The close race was called by the Associated Press just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday, nearly 14 hours after most polls closed...
