OCPD: 2 Suspects Accused Of Firing Shots In Paseo District

Two allegedly drunk suspects are accused in a rolling gun battle of sorts.

Oklahoma City police said they fired off a number of rounds while driving Monday night near North Dewey Avenue and West Hill Street.

When officers caught up to them, officers said Josh Odom and Keaton Fields were slurring their words and smelled of alcohol.

The two also got into a heated argument in the back of the cop car and had to be separated.

Both were arrested on multiple complaints, including aggravated assault.