Oklahoma City, OK

OCPD: 2 Suspects Accused Of Firing Shots In Paseo District

By News 9
 2 days ago
Two allegedly drunk suspects are accused in a rolling gun battle of sorts.

Oklahoma City police said they fired off a number of rounds while driving Monday night near North Dewey Avenue and West Hill Street.

When officers caught up to them, officers said Josh Odom and Keaton Fields were slurring their words and smelled of alcohol.

The two also got into a heated argument in the back of the cop car and had to be separated.

Both were arrested on multiple complaints, including aggravated assault.

1 Woman Shot At Northeast OKC Home

Oklahoma City police responded to a shooting Tuesday afternoon. The shooting happened at a home near Northeast 23rd Street and North Prospect Avenue. A woman, who authorities said was shot in the abdomen, was taken via stretcher from the home to a nearby ambulance for treatment. No potential suspect information...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
