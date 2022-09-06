ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, TX

Alton man allegedly takes off in stolen car after breaking into homes in broad daylight

By Alejandra Yanez
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0figOX_0hkcLQu500

ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The suspect in an Alton aggravated robbery is wanted after discharging several rounds in a neighborhood, police say.

At 1:39 p.m. today, the Alton Police Department responded to a report of an aggravated robbery at the 600 block of N. Dakota Street.

An unidentified man allegedly broke into two separate houses and stole a weapon from one of them.

The suspect is described as a five-foot-seven man with a “thin build.”

Stolen vehicle (Source: Alton Police)

According to police, the unknown man discharged several rounds in the area and stole a tan 1999 Mazda Protégé with Texas license plates.

He was last seen traveling northbound on Inspiration Road. Police say no one was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Alton Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (956) 432-0700 or the Crime Stoppers Line at (956) 585-8477.

