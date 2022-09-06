Read full article on original website
Related
Turnto10.com
Maura Healey says she will pay attention to South Coast during New Bedford visit
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — The frontrunner in the Massachusetts governor’s race made a stop in New Bedford, Thursday, two days after securing the Democratic nomination. Maura Healey, attorney general and potential soon-to-be-governor of Massachusetts, is big on tackling climate change and housing. “We are going to make...
GoLocalProv
GoLocal Endorsement for Democratic Candidate for General Treasurer: Not Close
As we have moved through this year’s political endorsement process at GoLocalProv, most of the candidates have impressed us, and so some of our decisions have included considerable debate. The endorsement for Rhode Island general treasurer was not one of them. The job is obviously critical, especially overseeing the...
wastetodaymagazine.com
Last municipal landfill in Rhode Island to close in coming months
With a two-year extension period ending, the only municipally owned landfill in Rhode Island is gearing up to start its closure process by the end of November, reports The Herald News. The Tiverton Landfill in Tiverton, Rhode Island, was originally slated to begin its closure and capping process in 2020;...
Turnto10.com
Democratic candidates for governor face off in final televised debate before primary
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The latest Rhode Island gubernatorial debate once again featured Gov. Dan McKee defending his actions in office. McKee faced questions on the response to Monday’s flooding, the Tidewater Landing soccer stadium deal, and the ILO school contract investigation. Democratic challengers Matt Brown, Helena Foulkes,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Turnto10.com
McKee announces $5 million solicitation for homelessness, shelter expansion
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Gov. Dan McKee announced a $5 million solicitation for homelessness and shelter expansion in Rhode Island on Wednesday. The funding focuses on trauma-informed shelters that serve couples, families, and individuals experiencing homelessness. "All Rhode Islanders deserve a safe place to sleep at night and expanding...
Turnto10.com
Flood cleanup begins for some homes, companies in Rhode Island
COVENTRY, R.I. (WJAR) — Monday's torrential flooding across parts of Rhode Island could keep homeowners, businesses and restoration companies busy in the coming days and weeks. DAI Restore in Coventry says workers spent the Labor Day downpour emptying shelves and loading up trucks. Operations manager Maxx Gervasio said teams...
ABC6.com
McKee, Department of Transportation kick off $36M paving project on I-295
LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Transportation kicked off a $36 million paving project on Interstate 295 Wednesday. The roadway will be repaved from the Massachusetts and Rhode Island state line to the merge with Interstate 95 in Warwick. The Department of...
Rhode Island mopping up after heavy flooding
Gov. Dan McKee and Rhode Island's congressional delegation are asking the federal government for help after heavy flooding rendered roadways across the state impassable Monday afternoon.
RELATED PEOPLE
When could RI see its first measurable snowfall?
It might be the furthest thing from everyone's minds, but snow will eventually make its way to Rhode Island.
Turnto10.com
New stroke research: Better outcomes for patients triaged to level 1 stroke centers
(WJAR) — Research out of Rhode Island Hospital, which has the only comprehensive stroke center in Southern New England, now has eye opening documentation of the difference between getting an acute patient to the closest hospital versus the most appropriate hospital. "Every minute lost can cost the patient a...
Uprise RI
Gregg Amore’s run for Secretary of State built on reputation and relationships
State Representative (Democrat, District 65, East Providence) is running for the position of Rhode Island Secretary of State in the Democratic Primary against Stephanie Beauté and if he wins, he’ll be facing Republican Pat Cortellessa in the general. Our conversation took place on Amore’s porch in East Providence on Saturday. It has been edited for clarity. See the Uprise RI Secretary of State forum here.
iheart.com
Local Lawyer Tom Sparks Dies
(Providence, RI) -- A high-profile Rhode Island personal injury lawyer known for his offbeat TV ads and billboards has died. His office says Tom Sparks' death was unexpected and sudden. The cause of death has not been released.
IN THIS ARTICLE
GoLocalProv
Is RI the Epitome of Ethical Politicians in America? No Corruption Cases in Nearly 4 Years
It has been nearly four full years since a politician — elected or appointed — has been charged on the grounds of political corruption in Rhode Island. In a state that is often considered synonymous with political corruption, the new unheard-of streak sparks serious questions — is this four-year period an aberration, is there a lack of attention by federal and state law enforcement, or have we entered a new era?
DEM: Heavy rain forces closure of shellfishing areas in RI
Torrential downpours on Monday caused significant street flooding in and around Providence.
Turnto10.com
Southern New Englanders pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WJAR) — The legacy of Queen Elizabeth II will live on in one corner of Rhode Island. Val's English Tea Shop in Greenville opened five months ago. Visitors will see a cardboard cutout of the queen and other British memorabilia. Co-owner Sharon Thompson said she was born...
ABC6.com
Rhode Island runners react to Eliza Fletcher tragedy
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Following the tragic discovery of Eliza Fletcher’s body early this week, after she had been violently kidnapped in Memphis on Friday, Rhode Island runners are sharing their concerns. Video shows the black SUV that Fletcher was forced into when she was jogging at about...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Bedford Woman Stuck in Traffic for 5 Hours After I-95 Completely Flooded
Areas of Rhode Island were underwater on Monday after intense rain fell for hours, causing major roadways such as the Thurbers Avenue curve to flood, and making for horrific driving conditions and unforgiving traffic. On her way home from Connecticut, one New Bedford woman found herself stuck on I-95 for...
Providence driver’s license road tests relocated after branch shutdown
The DMV is relocating Providence driver's license road tests to Cranston until further notice.
Turnto10.com
Watchdog group puts Maine lobster on list of seafood to avoid
PORTLAND (WGME) — An influential watchdog group is adding 14 types of fish, including Maine lobster, to its list consumers should avoid, even though lobster is safe to eat unless you're allergic to shellfish. From the claws to the tail, lobster is what brings many tourists to Maine. Now,...
ABC6.com
Southern New Englanders share concerns following Eliza Fletcher’s death
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Runners in Rhode Island are on edge following the tragic death of Memphis teacher, Eliza Fletcher. Police said Fletcher was kidnapped and murdered while out for a run last week. “It’s just so crushing to think that that could have an impact on the running...
Comments / 0