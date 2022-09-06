ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wastetodaymagazine.com

Last municipal landfill in Rhode Island to close in coming months

With a two-year extension period ending, the only municipally owned landfill in Rhode Island is gearing up to start its closure process by the end of November, reports The Herald News. The Tiverton Landfill in Tiverton, Rhode Island, was originally slated to begin its closure and capping process in 2020;...
TIVERTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Democratic candidates for governor face off in final televised debate before primary

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The latest Rhode Island gubernatorial debate once again featured Gov. Dan McKee defending his actions in office. McKee faced questions on the response to Monday’s flooding, the Tidewater Landing soccer stadium deal, and the ILO school contract investigation. Democratic challengers Matt Brown, Helena Foulkes,...
ELECTIONS
Turnto10.com

McKee announces $5 million solicitation for homelessness, shelter expansion

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Gov. Dan McKee announced a $5 million solicitation for homelessness and shelter expansion in Rhode Island on Wednesday. The funding focuses on trauma-informed shelters that serve couples, families, and individuals experiencing homelessness. "All Rhode Islanders deserve a safe place to sleep at night and expanding...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Flood cleanup begins for some homes, companies in Rhode Island

COVENTRY, R.I. (WJAR) — Monday's torrential flooding across parts of Rhode Island could keep homeowners, businesses and restoration companies busy in the coming days and weeks. DAI Restore in Coventry says workers spent the Labor Day downpour emptying shelves and loading up trucks. Operations manager Maxx Gervasio said teams...
COVENTRY, RI
Uprise RI

Gregg Amore’s run for Secretary of State built on reputation and relationships

State Representative (Democrat, District 65, East Providence) is running for the position of Rhode Island Secretary of State in the Democratic Primary against Stephanie Beauté and if he wins, he’ll be facing Republican Pat Cortellessa in the general. Our conversation took place on Amore’s porch in East Providence on Saturday. It has been edited for clarity. See the Uprise RI Secretary of State forum here.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
iheart.com

Local Lawyer Tom Sparks Dies

(Providence, RI) -- A high-profile Rhode Island personal injury lawyer known for his offbeat TV ads and billboards has died. His office says Tom Sparks' death was unexpected and sudden. The cause of death has not been released.
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Is RI the Epitome of Ethical Politicians in America? No Corruption Cases in Nearly 4 Years

It has been nearly four full years since a politician — elected or appointed — has been charged on the grounds of political corruption in Rhode Island. In a state that is often considered synonymous with political corruption, the new unheard-of streak sparks serious questions — is this four-year period an aberration, is there a lack of attention by federal and state law enforcement, or have we entered a new era?
POLITICS
Turnto10.com

Southern New Englanders pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WJAR) — The legacy of Queen Elizabeth II will live on in one corner of Rhode Island. Val's English Tea Shop in Greenville opened five months ago. Visitors will see a cardboard cutout of the queen and other British memorabilia. Co-owner Sharon Thompson said she was born...
POLITICS
ABC6.com

Rhode Island runners react to Eliza Fletcher tragedy

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Following the tragic discovery of Eliza Fletcher’s body early this week, after she had been violently kidnapped in Memphis on Friday, Rhode Island runners are sharing their concerns. Video shows the black SUV that Fletcher was forced into when she was jogging at about...
MEMPHIS, TN
Turnto10.com

Watchdog group puts Maine lobster on list of seafood to avoid

PORTLAND (WGME) — An influential watchdog group is adding 14 types of fish, including Maine lobster, to its list consumers should avoid, even though lobster is safe to eat unless you're allergic to shellfish. From the claws to the tail, lobster is what brings many tourists to Maine. Now,...
MAINE STATE

