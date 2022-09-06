ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Intruder Shot In Face While Climbing Through Woman’s SE OKC Bedroom Window

By Jennifer Pierce
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 2 days ago
Two scenes, which are four miles apart, are involving two Oklahoma City metro police departments.

Oklahoma City police are investigating after a man was shot in the face Tuesday while climbing into a woman’s bedroom window.

Police said the alleged intruder managed to drive himself to a friend’s home in Del City. The man was taken to a local hospital with a serious gunshot injury to his face.

“It was early this morning when police responded to an apartment complex,” Oklahoma City Police Department Master Sergeant Gary Knight said.

The shots fired call came from the Cherry Hill Apartments near Southeast 44th and Sunnylane Road. A man and woman told officers they were asleep when they heard a noise around 2:55 a.m. coming from their bedroom window.

“They heard the window air conditioning unit being removed,” Knight said. “Looked up and saw a man climbing into the residence.”

Police said the man inside the apartment grabbed a gun and shot the intruder in the chin. The injured suspect ran to a white truck and drove away while the armed man with the shot at the truck three times.

Several minutes later, Del City police were called to a home near Delmar Road and Bryant Avenue.

“A person at that home called police and said, ‘Hey, I just had someone show up at my house, a friend of mine, and he’s been shot in the face,’” Knight said.

Meanwhile, Del City and Oklahoma City police were tying the pieces of the shooting together. The suspect was allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend's apartment where he lived at one time.

The woman’s new boyfriend shot at him, not realizing who he was.

“There have been no arrests at this point,” Knight said.

Oklahoma City police will turn their investigation over to the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors will determine if anyone will be charged.

