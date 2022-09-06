New Student Convocation welcomes incoming UW-Madison students ahead of start of classes

MADISON, Wis. — An event on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus Tuesday welcomed new first-year and transfer students a day before they’re set to begin classes .

The New Student Convocation at the Kohl Center Tuesday afternoon introduced students to campus leaders, including new Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin.

“We’ve been planning Wisconsin Welcome events the last few days for our students, and this is a culmination to say, ‘We’re so glad you’re here, and tomorrow is the first day of classes!'” Lori Reesor, the university’s vice chancellor for student affairs, said.

The event also included performances by the Badger Band and the singing of “Varsity.”

RELATED: Miss Wisconsin welcomes UW-Madison engineering students back to campus

Wisconsin Welcome events are scheduled to run through October 2.

The university expects this year’s freshman class of roughly 8,600 students to be the largest in its history.

To see a list of events happening in your area or to submit an event, visit the Channel 3000/Madison Magazine Community Calendar here .

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.