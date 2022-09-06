ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

New Student Convocation welcomes incoming UW-Madison students ahead of start of classes

 2 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — An event on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus Tuesday welcomed new first-year and transfer students a day before they’re set to begin classes .

The New Student Convocation at the Kohl Center Tuesday afternoon introduced students to campus leaders, including new Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin.

“We’ve been planning Wisconsin Welcome events the last few days for our students, and this is a culmination to say, ‘We’re so glad you’re here, and tomorrow is the first day of classes!'” Lori Reesor, the university’s vice chancellor for student affairs, said.

The event also included performances by the Badger Band and the singing of “Varsity.”

Wisconsin Welcome events are scheduled to run through October 2.

The university expects this year’s freshman class of roughly 8,600 students to be the largest in its history.

