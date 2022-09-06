Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Inspired by his daughters, Louisville man starts Cope's Hope Equine Assisted Services
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Eric Wright started Cope’s Hope Equine Assisted Services in 2021, hoping it would have a positive impact on other Louisville area families, just like it did for his family. Wright and his wife, Debbi, adopted their oldest daughter, Ella, from Ukraine. She was diagnosed with...
Kentucky student gives first aid to gunshot victim on way home from school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A high school student’s quick thinking on her way home from school may have saved the life of a stranger. Nylaia Carter, 16, was with her father in the car after he picked her up from school on Wednesday when they saw a man in trouble on the side of the road, WAVE reported.
WLKY.com
Lifeline Christian Mission to host meal packaging event to go to eastern Kentucky flood victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Not many people carry around loose change anymore, but it only takes 3 dimes to feed a meal to someone who's hungry through Lifeline Christian Mission. Typically, the non-profit focuses on packaging shelf-stable food to feed the hungry around the world. However, they plan to temporarily shift their focus to help feed fellow Kentuckians who need it.
WLKY.com
Masking will be optional at JCPS next week as COVID-19 level falls out of red
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ky. — After seven weeks of mandatory masking at Jefferson County Public Schools, masks will be optional next week. COVID-19 levels in Jefferson County have dropped into yellow, which is a medium risk level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This means that JCPS will not require anyone inside a building or bus to wear a mask for the week.
WLKY.com
Improving health outcomes for Black women, infants is priority for Louisville councilwoman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The maternal health crisis in America is an issue significantly affecting women and infants of color, with Black women three times more likely to die from a pregnancy-related cause in comparison to other races. Louisville advocates say addressing one of the nation’s most troubling health disparities...
WLKY.com
Well known 'house on the hill' in Fairdale catches fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some called it "the house on the hill." Others called it "the ol' Coots house," after the longtime owners. Known by many Fairdale residents, the home in the 10000 block of West Manslick Road caught fire Wednesday night and was badly damaged. The family living there...
WLKY.com
Louisville hospitality industry struggles to find workers to meet the increase in tourism
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Tourism is increasing in Louisville, but businesses in the hospitality industry are in need of more workers to meet the demand. “It's frustrating when you have this huge opportunity in the business and you don't have the staff to handle it or you can't stay as open as late to take care of the customers,” said George Timmering, Bearno’s Pizza.
WLKY.com
Louisville 16-year-old praised for applying life-saving techniques from school to save shooting victim
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Central High School student is being praised for applying life-saving techniques she learned in the classroom to help save a mans life. Nylaia Carter is a 16-year-old pre-med student at Central High School. She learned 'Stop The Bleed' techniques in her emergency procedures course last...
WLKY.com
Homearama coming to Norton Commons for 5th year this weekend
PROSPECT, Ky. — For the fifth time in the event's history, Homearama will be returning to Norton Commons this weekend. Watch our coverage of last year's event in the player above. From Sept. 10-25, people will be able to tour "The Hamlet" at Norton commons, a 158-acre addition to...
My Old Kentucky Home in Bardstown Offering Bizarre Victorian Mourning Tours & Halloween Masquerade Ball
As the pendulum swings back and forth on the grandfather clock, time is ticking down to the witching hour of All Hallows Eve, and a month of eerie, scary, and historical ways to celebrate. Strike a match and light your candle as you step back in time with me a couple of hundred years to the Victorian world, which held customs so very different from those we have now. We are about to deep-dive into Victorian mourning, Spiritualism, and ways to have a hands-on historical encounter with the past, right here in the Bluegrass.
Wave 3
Where and how soon can you get the new COVID-19 bivalent booster?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Across WAVE Country, providers are giving patients a new booster. On Sept. 1, the CDC endorsed updated COVID-19 boosters. The boosters are called bivalent boosters; meaning they are made to better protect against the omicron sub variants BA 4 and BA 5. Pharmacy chains CVS and...
20-acre park to be created in California neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's been over a decade since the California neighborhood was hit with intense flash flooding, now they are transforming that flood mitigated land. West Louisville is celebrating the creation of a 20-acre park. On Aug. 8, FEMA granted approval for MSD to transition 114 properties, all...
Wave 3
‘I wanted to come in a visitor, not a patient: CAL student has senior photos taken at Norton Children’s Hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many high school students are getting their senior photos taken around this time of year. For one young woman, her photos are about the journey she’s taken over the past six years. When Kennedy Moore was in the sixth grade, she was with friends near...
WLKY.com
20-acre park coming to California neighborhood formerly devastated by flooding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new state-of-the-art park is coming to West Louisville. The new park, which currently does not have a name, will be located on 20 acres of space at 23rd and Maple streets in the California neighborhood. On Thursday, Mayor Greg Fischer (D) joined city leaders and...
Wave 3
Local couple opens new martial arts studio in Jeffersonville
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - John and Joy Mays have been married for 16 years, and now they are bringing their love of martial arts to Jeffersonville. The idea started after they saw the positive impact martial arts had on their young son. “My son’s life, when I seen his life...
wdrb.com
Wild Eggs' New Albany location preparing to open
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A favorite Louisville-area brunch spot is getting ready to open in New Albany. The sign is now up on the new Wild Eggs location on 5th Street on the site of the former Daisy's Country Cooking. The company said this will be the fifth Wild Eggs...
Wave 3
Kentucky Humane Society waives adoption fees for adult cats and dogs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Humane Society is hosting an adoption event to find homes for animals and help more animals from the Eastern Kentucky floods. From Sept. 7 through Sept. 14, KHS will be waiving adoption fees for adult dogs and cats six months old and over, the organization said.
spectrumnews1.com
How Kentucky's largest cemetery got into the honey business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cave Hill Cemetery is the final resting place for legendary Kentuckians like Colonel Harland Sanders and Muhammad Ali, but over the last few years, the Louisville landmark has broken into a new buzzing market; beekeeping. What You Need To Know. Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville produces...
WLKY.com
Kentucky's 2 largest school districts donate furniture to flooded schools in eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky's two largest school districts and a Louisville area trucking company are teaming up to help students in eastern Kentucky. Many schools in the area are still not open after being destroyed by the deadly flooding in July. "Bookcases, we have cafeteria tables, little kids desks,...
wdrb.com
New Albany's Riverview Tower to be demolished sometime after Harvest Homecoming Festival
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The long-standing Riverview Tower in New Albany will soon be demolished. Crews are working to remove asbestos in the 16-story building's floors. Exterior demolition will begin sometime after Oct. 9, when the Harvest Homecoming Festival ends, the Housing Authority says. A multitude of issues in the...
