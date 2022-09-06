ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois tax rebates will be issued next week

SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Many Illinois residents could soon see checks in the mail or extra money from a new income and property tax rebate starting Monday. Under Governor JB Pritzker's Illinois Family Relief Plan, one-time individual income and property tax rebates will be issued to those who meet the criteria outlined in the plan.
Illinois law enforcement leaders look to focus on early opioid intervention

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Local Illinois law enforcement leaders in partnership with Fight Crime: Invest in Illinois Kids, a nonprofit, nonpartisan network of law enforcement leaders hope to create new programs throughout the state to help reduce the likelihood of children using opioids, and helping parents who struggle with drugs get the treatments they may need.
IDNR, Operation Disrupt aim to prevent suicides in state parks

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — Amid the growing epidemic of teen and young adult suicides, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) has joined the Operation Disrupt initiative. The program aims to prevent suicide by posting mental health crisis support information at Illinois state parks. Signs displaying the National Suicide...
State officials debate over cash bail removal

URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — Major changes are coming to the criminal justice system in 2023. On January 1, the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity -Today or "SAFE-T" Act will go into effect. Prosecutors throughout Illinois are concerned about the new law, because it will allow people who are accused...
Labor Day celebrations amid struggling economy

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Labor Day is a holiday to honor and recognize the people who go to work every day. This year, the holiday highlights the struggles of those workers as the economy continues to struggle. From cookouts to family gatherings, everyone is feeling the pinch in their...
Local organization raises awareness about end to cash bail

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A non-profit organization is taking to the streets to raise awareness about the law to end cash bail in Illinois. Their goal is to educate citizens about their options come January 2023. The Pretrial Fairness Act takes effect in January, and it allows only people...
