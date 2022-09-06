ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 1

Related
WLKY.com

‘She could’ve died that night’: 32 bullets hit disabled mother’s home, leaving daughter concerned

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman is concerned for her mother’s safety after two shootings in the Chickasaw neighborhood left her home riddled with bullets. Chaunda Lee says the shootings happened back-to-back in the early morning hours of Aug. 7, leaving a total of 32 bullet holes throughout her mother Mattie’s home. The retired 68-year-old had only been living in the house for less than two months.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Well known 'house on the hill' in Fairdale catches fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some called it "the house on the hill." Others called it "the ol' Coots house," after the longtime owners. Known by many Fairdale residents, the home in the 10000 block of West Manslick Road caught fire Wednesday night and was badly damaged. The family living there...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
Louisville, KY
Obituaries
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Okolona, KY
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Obituaries
WLKY.com

Louisville man arrested for series of armed robberies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man has been arrested for allegedly robbing multiple businesses throughout the city. Ryan Wilson was arrested on 16 counts of robbery and assault. Wilson pleaded not guilty to the charges in court on Thursday. Police said that Wilson was armed during each robbing. His...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Troubleshooters: Tree trimmer faces years in prison

‘I’m actually kind of gutted:’ British citizens living in Louisville mourn Queen Elizabeth’s death. As the world mourns Queen Elizabeth II, so too do the members of a Louisville British cultural group. Huge fight breaks out following hearing for Jack Harlow’s former DJ. Updated: 5 hours...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#St Matthew#Shoes#Property Crime#Okolona Couple
Wave 3

Man arrested after shooting in Chickasaw neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested Wednesday after a shooting in the Chickasaw neighborhood. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers arrested 39-year-old Jameco English on the 3600 block of Klondike Lane and charged him with murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. LMPD...
LOUISVILLE, KY
99.5 WKDQ

My Old Kentucky Home in Bardstown Offering Bizarre Victorian Mourning Tours & Halloween Masquerade Ball

As the pendulum swings back and forth on the grandfather clock, time is ticking down to the witching hour of All Hallows Eve, and a month of eerie, scary, and historical ways to celebrate. Strike a match and light your candle as you step back in time with me a couple of hundred years to the Victorian world, which held customs so very different from those we have now. We are about to deep-dive into Victorian mourning, Spiritualism, and ways to have a hands-on historical encounter with the past, right here in the Bluegrass.
BARDSTOWN, KY
WLKY.com

Tennessee man arrested in armed robbery of Prospect liquor store

PROSPECT, Ky. — The Oldham County Police Department has arrested a man suspected of robbing a liquor store in Prospect. They arrested 25-year-old Issac Beck of Smithville, Tennessee on Wednesday. It was last Friday around 9:30 a.m. when OCPD got reports of someone robbing Prospect Liquors masked and with...
PROSPECT, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Wave 3

Juvenile arrested after armed robbery at Jeffersonville HS parking lot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jeffersonville Police arrested a juvenile four days after an armed robbery incident in a Jeffersonville High School parking lot. JPD announced they executed a warrant Tuesday night at a home on Harvard Drive in Clarksville, according to a press release. During the warrant service, officers arrested...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford man arrested after woman signs battery affidavit

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Thursday, September 1 when Bedford Police officers were called to 930 L Street at 4:47 p.m. after a report of a physical dispute. While en route, Bedford Police Dispatch advised that the male involved in the altercation had left the home. When...
BEDFORD, IN
WLKY.com

57-year-old victim of Newburg shooting identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office have identified the man who was killed in the Newburg shooting. Louisville Metro Police Department said their Sixth Division responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Dahl Road just before 3 p.m. on Monday. They said when officers arrived...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

38-year-old man found dead near Tractor Supply in Paoli

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A death investigation is underway after a 38-year-old man was found dead Tuesday morning near the Tractor Supply in Paoli. ISP Sgt. David Henderson said officers responded to the report of a man down at the Tractor Supply on North Gospel Street around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Huge fight breaks out following hearing for Jack Harlow’s long time DJ

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A huge brawl broke out during a murder hearing for musician Jack Harlow’s former DJ. The fight was captured on video exclusively by WAVE News. The murder hearing was for the death of Kasmira Nash, who was shot on Derby Eve 2021 at Vibes Lounge, a Louisville night club. Ronnie O’Bannon, or Ronnie Luciano, who played with Harlow for years, is charged in connection to her death.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy