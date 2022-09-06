Read full article on original website
‘She could’ve died that night’: 32 bullets hit disabled mother’s home, leaving daughter concerned
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman is concerned for her mother’s safety after two shootings in the Chickasaw neighborhood left her home riddled with bullets. Chaunda Lee says the shootings happened back-to-back in the early morning hours of Aug. 7, leaving a total of 32 bullet holes throughout her mother Mattie’s home. The retired 68-year-old had only been living in the house for less than two months.
Brother of man killed in Newburg shooting wants people to speak up about crimes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of Terry Dedrick is still shocked after the 57-year-old was killed in a shooting in the Newburg area on Labor Day. "He wasn't the kind of guy that had beef with people," said Ronn Hicks, Dedrick's brother. Dedrick was killed in a shooting on...
Well known 'house on the hill' in Fairdale catches fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some called it "the house on the hill." Others called it "the ol' Coots house," after the longtime owners. Known by many Fairdale residents, the home in the 10000 block of West Manslick Road caught fire Wednesday night and was badly damaged. The family living there...
'We just want her home'; Jeffersonville family searches for missing teen
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — The search continues for a 14-year-old girl missing in Southern Indiana. Andrea Nesselrode was last seen on Aug. 25 around 10 p.m. Nesselrode's grandmother, Juanita Phillips, broke down in tears as she tried to talk about her. "We just want her home," Phillips said. Phillips said...
Wave 3
Louisville woman charged after allegedly hitting Nelson County deputy with car
Nelson County, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman was arrested in Nelson County for apparently hitting a deputy with a car. Nelson County deputies were dispatched to Lebanon Junction Road in Boston for an accident where no one was hurt Wednesday night around 11 p.m. When deputies got there, they...
Louisville man arrested for series of armed robberies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man has been arrested for allegedly robbing multiple businesses throughout the city. Ryan Wilson was arrested on 16 counts of robbery and assault. Wilson pleaded not guilty to the charges in court on Thursday. Police said that Wilson was armed during each robbing. His...
'This is a serious, serious issue here': Louisville expresses concern after mail thefts, postal worker robberies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Posts on social media detail thefts at United States Postal mailboxes in Louisville. This comes after two postal workers were robbed within weeks of each other in summer of 2022; their keys were taken. USPS told WHAS11 they have an ongoing active investigation looking into the...
Wave 3
Troubleshooters: Tree trimmer faces years in prison
‘I’m actually kind of gutted:’ British citizens living in Louisville mourn Queen Elizabeth’s death. As the world mourns Queen Elizabeth II, so too do the members of a Louisville British cultural group. Huge fight breaks out following hearing for Jack Harlow’s former DJ. Updated: 5 hours...
Man arrested after shooting in Chickasaw neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested Wednesday after a shooting in the Chickasaw neighborhood. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers arrested 39-year-old Jameco English on the 3600 block of Klondike Lane and charged him with murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. LMPD...
My Old Kentucky Home in Bardstown Offering Bizarre Victorian Mourning Tours & Halloween Masquerade Ball
As the pendulum swings back and forth on the grandfather clock, time is ticking down to the witching hour of All Hallows Eve, and a month of eerie, scary, and historical ways to celebrate. Strike a match and light your candle as you step back in time with me a couple of hundred years to the Victorian world, which held customs so very different from those we have now. We are about to deep-dive into Victorian mourning, Spiritualism, and ways to have a hands-on historical encounter with the past, right here in the Bluegrass.
Family’s beloved uncle killed in Newburg neighborhood driveway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s a phone call no family ever expects on a rainy Labor Day. Sierra Hicks lost her uncle on Monday to yet another shooting for a city that’s increasingly consumed in violence. “This is a hard loss,” Hicks said. “This is a very hard...
Tennessee man arrested in armed robbery of Prospect liquor store
PROSPECT, Ky. — The Oldham County Police Department has arrested a man suspected of robbing a liquor store in Prospect. They arrested 25-year-old Issac Beck of Smithville, Tennessee on Wednesday. It was last Friday around 9:30 a.m. when OCPD got reports of someone robbing Prospect Liquors masked and with...
Louisville 16-year-old praised for applying life-saving techniques from school to save shooting victim
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Central High School student is being praised for applying life-saving techniques she learned in the classroom to help save a mans life. Nylaia Carter is a 16-year-old pre-med student at Central High School. She learned 'Stop The Bleed' techniques in her emergency procedures course last...
Juvenile arrested after armed robbery at Jeffersonville HS parking lot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jeffersonville Police arrested a juvenile four days after an armed robbery incident in a Jeffersonville High School parking lot. JPD announced they executed a warrant Tuesday night at a home on Harvard Drive in Clarksville, according to a press release. During the warrant service, officers arrested...
Suspect arrested for murder of 36-year-old man shot to death in Louisville's Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested for the murder of a 36-year-old man who was shot to death in the Shawnee neighborhood last month. According to court documents, 39-year-old Jameco English was arrested by Louisville Metro Police Wednesday afternoon. English is charged in connection with the...
Bedford man arrested after woman signs battery affidavit
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Thursday, September 1 when Bedford Police officers were called to 930 L Street at 4:47 p.m. after a report of a physical dispute. While en route, Bedford Police Dispatch advised that the male involved in the altercation had left the home. When...
57-year-old victim of Newburg shooting identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office have identified the man who was killed in the Newburg shooting. Louisville Metro Police Department said their Sixth Division responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Dahl Road just before 3 p.m. on Monday. They said when officers arrived...
Reckless woman arrested after crashing into a mailbox, landscaping and house
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested after police say she was driving while intoxicated and crashed into a mailbox, landscaping, and then a house on Vinegar Hill Road Sunday. The accident was reported at 6:10 p.m. on Sunday, September 4th at 363 Vinegar Hill Road. According to a...
38-year-old man found dead near Tractor Supply in Paoli
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A death investigation is underway after a 38-year-old man was found dead Tuesday morning near the Tractor Supply in Paoli. ISP Sgt. David Henderson said officers responded to the report of a man down at the Tractor Supply on North Gospel Street around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Huge fight breaks out following hearing for Jack Harlow’s long time DJ
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A huge brawl broke out during a murder hearing for musician Jack Harlow’s former DJ. The fight was captured on video exclusively by WAVE News. The murder hearing was for the death of Kasmira Nash, who was shot on Derby Eve 2021 at Vibes Lounge, a Louisville night club. Ronnie O’Bannon, or Ronnie Luciano, who played with Harlow for years, is charged in connection to her death.
