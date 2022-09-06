ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Comments / 0

Related
westernmassnews.com

Friday night news update

In this update, Maura Healey and Kim Driscoll made their first public appearance as a ticket today in Worcester, local police departments are warning the public about rainbow fentanyl, and emergency crews were called to a rollover crash in Springfield this afternoon. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: September 8

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In Springfield, Mayor Domenic Sarno joined the community to celebrate the start of Glendi 2022, with a special Greek flag raising ceremony at City Hall. The Glendi Festival kicks off Friday. The event will be full of family fun entertainment and traditional Greek food, music and dancing at the Geek Cultural Center in Springfield.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Two men arrested in connection with Holyoke murders

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Police have arrested two men in connection with two different murders this week in Holyoke. Western Mass News was told that Holyoke officials were concerned over an uptick in violence in the city. Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said these latest arrests bring the community one step closer to justice and safety.
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Holyoke residents respond to uptick in violence in the city

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -In Holyoke Thursday, Mayor Joshua Garcia teamed up with the Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni to address public safety concerns. This, after the fifth murder in the city this year, happened Wednesday night in the downtown area. “There’s a lot of safety concerns you got a lot...
HOLYOKE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Longmeadow, MA
City
Hampden, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Worcester, MA
Government
City
Worcester, MA
City
Holyoke, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Riverfront Park

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Sunday will mark 21 years since the September 11 terrorist attacks claimed the lives of thousands as hijacked planes crashed into the World Trade Center, Pentagon, and a field in Pennsylvania. On Friday, the city of Springfield held its annual remembrance ceremony. American flags lined the...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: Holyoke business grant and Hadley K-9 fundraiser

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Holyoke and Hadley. In Holyoke, one organization is about to get $150,000 worth of funding. On Wednesday, Senator John Velis and Representative Patricia Duffy announced that Partners for Senator John C. Velis and Representative Patricia A. Duffy will receive a large check from the American Rescue Act funding.
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Seven people displaced in residential fire on Sumner Ave. in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews responded to a fire on Sumner Ave. in Springfield Friday. Seven people were displaced in the fire and are currently being assisted by the American Red Cross. According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, no injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire was determined...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: Uptick in chronic absences in several districts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -While school districts are working to close learning gaps that took place due to the pandemic, many are also facing a sharp decline in attendance over the past two years. A major factor in the number of students chronically absent has been the mandatory quarantine period for...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Lesser
westernmassnews.com

1 hospitalized after house fire on Wakefield Street in Springfield

Community effort underway to help Hadley Fire Dept.’s emergency response unit. A community effort is underway in western Massachusetts to help the Hadley Fire Department grow their emergency response unit. Candidates for governor, lieutenant governor discuss priorities for western Mass. Updated: 6 hours ago. Western Mass News took questions...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Hampden D.A., Holyoke mayor address public safety issues

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni joined Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia on Thursday with a message for the community following an uptick in violence in the city. We have learned that there have now been five murders in the city of Holyoke this year. Gulluni calling that...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Latest Holyoke Murder has officials calling for change

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The latest murder in Holyoke has one City Councilor calling for more to be done. A memorial of flowers, candles, and balloons stands on the intersection of I-391 and High Street in Holyoke, the same place where our Western Mass News crews found a heavy police presence on Wednesday night.
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts 2022 Primary Election Results: Hampden, Hampshire and Worcester district (Jake Oliveira vs. Sydney Levin-Epstein)

With current Sen. Eric P. Lesser seeking the lieutenant governor seat, two candidates are running for Lesser’s Hampden, Hampshire and Worcester District seat. Sydney Levin-Epstein, of Longmeadow, and state Rep. Jacob R. “Jake” Oliveira, of Ludlow, are running in the Democratic primary for the state Senate seat being vacated by four-term incumbent Lesser.
HAMPDEN, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jogging#Election Local#Western Massachusetts#Art Exhibit#Virtual Art#Politics State#Election State#Democratic#Worcester Senate District#Senate#Republican
westernmassnews.com

Local, federal authorities warning of ‘rainbow fentanyl’

4RUN3′s running club met in East Longmeadow Wednesday evening to rally around Eliza Fletcher and participate in a run to raise awareness. Candidates for governor, lieutenant governor discuss priorities for western Mass. Updated: 7 hours ago. Western Mass News took questions to both the Democratic and Republican tickets to...
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

MGM Springfield to host Rock 102′s Mayflower Marathon

Western New England professor describes Queen Elizabeth’s legacy, impact on history. Queen Elizabeth and the British royal family have attracted the attention of people around the world for decades and her place in history is secure. Hampden D.A., Holyoke mayor address public safety issues. Updated: 9 hours ago. Hampden...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Suspect arrested for Interstate 391 and High Street intersection homicide

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A suspect has been arrested in connection with the homicide that took place at the intersection of Interstate 391 and High Street in Holyoke Wednesday evening. According to the Hampden District Attorney’s office, An arrest warrant was granted Thursday for 35-year-old Angel Velez of Springfield by Holyoke...
HOLYOKE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
westernmassnews.com

Springfield baby on road to recovery after liver transplant

Western Mass., national leaders react to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Western Mass., national leaders react to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Royal blogger with western Mass. ties reacts to death of Queen Elizabeth II. Updated: 5 hours ago. Royal blogger with western Mass. ties reacts to death...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Retired Holyoke firefighter reflects on helping at Ground Zero 21 years ago

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Reflection is underway around the country and in western Massachusetts as Sunday marks 21 years since the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. For a now-retired Holyoke firefighter, who rushed to New York City to help in the aftermath, he’ll never forget what he saw. “It...
HOLYOKE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy