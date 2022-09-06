Read full article on original website
Decatur and Springfield receiving more than $20 million in transit assistance
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Decatur and Springfield transit systems will receive more than $20 million in federal assistance to increase the efficiency and gas emissions of their buses. The Illinois transit systems received $71.1 million of the $1.7 billion from President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in grants for low-and...
One arrested after large fight in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — One person is facing possible charges after a large fight in Springfield. Police were on the scene after they say several people got into a fight on Wednesday. We're told that the fight happened at the corner of 8th Street and Black Avenue. One person...
House hit by gunfire in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Decatur Police are searching for the person responsible for a shooting Wednesday night. Officers were called just before 7 p.m. to the 1700 block of West hunt for a report of shots fired. A home in the area had been hit by gunfire twice. No...
Part of 11th Street to be shut down next week
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A section of 11th Street in Springfield is set to be shut down for days. City Water, Light and Power (CWLP) will close southbound 11th Street between Madison and Jefferson Streets starting on Tuesday. The closure is so CWLP crews can do a water service...
Local veteran gets new home
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A veteran got a new home on Thursday. Luevonia Ragsdale said she had no idea she was getting a house until the Central Illinois Veterans Commission contacted her. Ragsdale was able to move into the house immediately. "I don't even have the words to explain...
Lists of places you can get vaccinated near you
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Local retail stores are starting to give out the newest COVID-19 vaccines. The new vaccine is specifically designed for the Omicron variant. For a full list of locations where you can get vaccinated near you, you can visit here.
477 District 186 students excluded after missing immunization deadline
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — As of Tuesday, hundreds of District 186 students will now be barred from the classroom because they don't have updated physicals and immunizations. District officials say 477 students will be excluded from learning because they missed the deadline to submit their required immunization and physical...
City looks to renovate Poplar Place
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A neighborhood needing some renovation in Springfield was back up for discussion in front of the city council on Tuesday. Developers laid out their plan to overhaul Poplar Place, which is a neighborhood on the east side of Springfield that was built in the 1950s.
Decatur homeowners to fix up neighborhood
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — There is new funding to help Decatur homeowners to fix up their neighborhoods. The Decatur City Council approved a new housing repair program on Tuesday. The Small Housing Improvement Program is a partnership with Northeast Community Fund (NECF) that targets housing rehabilitation in the city’s...
Woman sentenced for trying to help Sangamon County inmates escape
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Springfield woman will spend less than a year in jail for her part in a conspiracy to help inmates in the Sangamon County Jail escape. Allison Poorman, 28, was sentenced to 11 months in prison and three months of supervised release, along with a $2,292.14 fine.
Three Men Arrested For Stealing Guns From Springfield, Menard County Police Vehicles
Three men were arrested last week for stealing weapons from vehicles belong to the Springfield Police and a Menard County law enforcement agency. WAND-TV in Decatur reports that the case all started with Macon County Sheriff’s Deputies receiving a call about stolen Air pods and a firearm. Decatur Police served a search warrant at a home in Cerro Gordo on August 26th for the items. Inside the home, officers found a Macon County Sheriff’s office Remington shotgun and body armor as well as several stolen items from the Decatur area. Officers say 19 year old Blaine Manks of Decatur was living there, but fled when police arrived at the scene.
Benefit walk planned for transplant patients
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The community is invited to come out and walk or run to raise money for a good cause. A 5K Run/Walk to benefit transplant patients is set for later this month. The Alan G. Birtch, MD, Center for Transplant Services at Memorial 5K Run/Walk is...
Retired Chatham Police K9 gets new wheels
CHATHAM, Ill. (WICS) — Retired Chatham Police Department (CPD) K9 Bella got some new wheels recently. Bella gave 7 years of service to the CPD before she retired in 2017. Bella served proudly with her partner, Officer James "JR" Richards. Right now, Bella is 13 years old, but her...
Drug, theft charges filed in Madison County
EDWARDSVILLE – Drug, cannabis and theft cases were among felony charges filed Tuesday by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Isaiah L. Hammonds, 32, of Alton, was charged Sept. 6 with unlawful possession with intent to deliver controlled substance, a Class X felony; unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, a Class 2 felony; and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, a Class 4 felony.
Victim robbed in bathroom while waiting for bus, police say
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Decatur Police are investigating after a person was robbed while waiting for the bus. We're told it happened around 4:30 p.m. on September 3 in the 300 block of East William Street. The victim went into the bathroom while waiting for the bus and was...
Decatur approves $450,000 for home repairs
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur City Council approved of a plan spending $450,000 for housing repairs Tuesday evening. The Small Housing Improvement Program is a partnership with the Northeast Community Fund to help homeowners get small grants for home repairs. Eligible homeowners could receive up to $15,000 for repairs. The program provides small repair grants […]
Bailey Continues To Blame Pritzker For Rising Crime In Illinois
Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey continues to blame incumbent Governor Pritzker for rising crime rates in the state. Speaking in Springfield yesterday, the state senator said “We won’t have peace in Illinois until we fire JB Pritzker.” Bailey also pointed out that the SAFE-T Act will end cash bail in Illinois at the start of next year. He said the rest of the state will face the same mayhem as Chicago, where he claims no cash bail practically already exists.
Richland Community College hosts welcome back picnic
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Richland Community College is hosting its first-ever welcome back picnic. The picnic is also celebrating the 50th anniversary of the college. The picnic will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. There will be all sorts of events at the picnic, from face painting to...
Taco Gringo burglarized twice in two days
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An arrest has been made after a local restaurant was burglarized twice in two days. Springfield Police say Taco Gringo on South Grand Avenue was burglarized around 4:40 a.m. Tuesday. The same location was burglarized over the holiday weekend. Few details are being released at...
