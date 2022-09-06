ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

San Antonio panel clears way for 17-story curved hotel at Hemisfair

SAN ANTONIO – A city panel has cleared the way for a 17-story hotel to go up in a revitalized area of Hemisfair in downtown San Antonio. The Historic and Design Review Commission on Wednesday approved the conceptual design for the 200-room hotel, which will be owned and operated by Zachry Hospitality.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Business
San Antonio, TX
Business
Houston Chronicle

San Antonio art piece shows Ted Cruz holding pregnant belly of Greg Abbott

A message is being sent to Texas GOP leaders with a head-turning piece of art that popped up in Southtown earlier this week. The piece of art, added to the side of an abandoned building at 710 S Flores St. in Southtown, features a very-pregnant Gov. Greg Abbott being held by U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz. Abbott’s likeness can be seen wearing a red T-shirt that reads “MAGA,” which one can assume is a nod to former President Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan and not Moms Against Greg Abbott, the group gaining steam against the governor. The drawing of Cruz, meanwhile, includes a tattoo that reads “Proud Boy” on his arm, a reference to the far-right group.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Loud and clear: consultant delivers final report to San Antonio’s noise ordinance task force

SAN ANTONIO – A consultant hired to study the noise and music problem in San Antonio delivered the final report to the Noise Ordinance Task Force on Tuesday. The task force has been working for about a year to come up with recommendations for the San Antonio City Council on how to mitigate amplified sound in areas where residents and businesses neighbor one another.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cps Energy#Business Industry#Linus Business
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
news4sanantonio.com

SHEIN pop-up store coming to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – One of the largest fashion e-retailer in the world is making a stop in San Antonio this weekend. San Antonian’s can visit the pop-up at the Shops of Rivercenter at 849 E. Commerce St. from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sept. 9 and Sept. 10, as well as noon to 6 p.m. on Sept. 11.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
townandtourist.com

9 BEST Restaurants On San Antonio Riverwalk (Best Bistros, Pubs, & More)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The Riverwalk is the heart of San Antonio, TX. Travelers love this area because there are a lot of attractions, shops, and of course, restaurants. If you’re spending the day at San Antonio Riverwalk, you may be wondering where the best place to grab a bite to eat is.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
MySanAntonio

West Texas city named one of the worst places to retire

Many people save for decades planning for their retirement years, but not all places are equally accommodating locales for the golden years following the 9-to-5 grind., according to a new roundup. A recent roundup named the best and worst places to retire in the U.S. and Lubbock came in near...
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy