KSAT 12
San Antonio panel clears way for 17-story curved hotel at Hemisfair
SAN ANTONIO – A city panel has cleared the way for a 17-story hotel to go up in a revitalized area of Hemisfair in downtown San Antonio. The Historic and Design Review Commission on Wednesday approved the conceptual design for the 200-room hotel, which will be owned and operated by Zachry Hospitality.
Almost half of San Antonio-area homes experienced price cuts amid cooling real estate market
In total, four Texas cities landed in Redfin's top 20 markets with the highest percentage of price cuts.
Whataburger set to open at San Antonio International Airport on Friday
Another excuse to get to the airport earlier.
TikToker pleads to not turn Austin-San Antonio area into next metroplex
"Do not make us defend the Alamo again girl."
San Antonio's mural of Ted Cruz snuggling knocked-up Greg Abbott has already been painted over
The artwork depicting a pregnant Gov. Greg Abbott with his belly being fondled by U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz has been obscured behind a coat of fresh purple paint.
Houston Chronicle
San Antonio art piece shows Ted Cruz holding pregnant belly of Greg Abbott
A message is being sent to Texas GOP leaders with a head-turning piece of art that popped up in Southtown earlier this week. The piece of art, added to the side of an abandoned building at 710 S Flores St. in Southtown, features a very-pregnant Gov. Greg Abbott being held by U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz. Abbott’s likeness can be seen wearing a red T-shirt that reads “MAGA,” which one can assume is a nod to former President Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan and not Moms Against Greg Abbott, the group gaining steam against the governor. The drawing of Cruz, meanwhile, includes a tattoo that reads “Proud Boy” on his arm, a reference to the far-right group.
KSAT 12
Loud and clear: consultant delivers final report to San Antonio’s noise ordinance task force
SAN ANTONIO – A consultant hired to study the noise and music problem in San Antonio delivered the final report to the Noise Ordinance Task Force on Tuesday. The task force has been working for about a year to come up with recommendations for the San Antonio City Council on how to mitigate amplified sound in areas where residents and businesses neighbor one another.
Kerbey Lane is now in San Antonio. Here's what to know before you go.
We get the queso hype.
Chinese online retailer Shein popping into San Antonio's River Center Mall this weekend
The stop at San Antonio's Shops at Rivercenter is part of company's 'SHEINTexas' tour.
Reese Bros BBQ praised as one of the best new restaurants in the US
Reese Bros Barbecue is representing the Alamo City.
One of the Largest Uniform Companies in Nation Moving to Texas
One of the largest school uniform manufacturers in the country is relocating to Texas and laying off over 70 employees in the process, but it's unclear how many jobs will be available in the new location. Dennis Uniform Relocation. Dennis Uniform offers custom uniforms for schools Pre-K through 12th grade.
San Antonio mural shows Ted Cruz squeezing Gov. Abbott's baby bump — and Twitter goes wild
The wall-sized sticker was slapped onto a building in Southtown and resembles a similar large-scale image posted last year showing Cruz in bondage gear.
KSAT 12
View vintage photos of Seguin and find out what the town was almost called
SEGUIN, Texas – Seguin is a small town northeast of San Antonio that was established in 1838. It was initially called Walnut Springs due to freshwater sources nearby but six months after the town was officially incorporated in 1853, the name was changed to Seguin, according to the city’s website.
news4sanantonio.com
SHEIN pop-up store coming to San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – One of the largest fashion e-retailer in the world is making a stop in San Antonio this weekend. San Antonian’s can visit the pop-up at the Shops of Rivercenter at 849 E. Commerce St. from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sept. 9 and Sept. 10, as well as noon to 6 p.m. on Sept. 11.
townandtourist.com
9 BEST Restaurants On San Antonio Riverwalk (Best Bistros, Pubs, & More)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The Riverwalk is the heart of San Antonio, TX. Travelers love this area because there are a lot of attractions, shops, and of course, restaurants. If you’re spending the day at San Antonio Riverwalk, you may be wondering where the best place to grab a bite to eat is.
KSAT 12
City of Lytle says residents should conserve water until city’s booster pump repaired
LYTLE, Texas – The City of Lytle is urging residents to conserve water as repairs are being made to restore power in the city’s booster pump. The pump helps provide pressure to the city’s water supply. “Our crews are working on it. You may have no water...
KSAT 12
San Antonio woman organizing flood relief for area where she’s from in Mexico
SAN ANTONIO – Rose Garza hopes what is now a desire to help flood victims in the state of Coahuila where she’s from will become an actual relief effort for the people who are still there. Heavy rain last week drenched not only the border cities of Ciudad...
Controversial church moved off Mahncke Park campus, San Antonio ISD head tells residents
SAISD Superintendent Jaime Aquino said the evangelical church will now rent an empty district building eight miles from the campus.
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: Health inspectors order halt to pickle, ice sales due to non-working hand-washing sink
SAN ANTONIO – Recent health inspections revealed a convenience store with a rodent problem, a Mexican restaurant where employees weren’t washing their hands, and a popular fried chicken chain in need of a cleaning. While the three businesses got passing scores in the 80s, they still had several...
MySanAntonio
West Texas city named one of the worst places to retire
Many people save for decades planning for their retirement years, but not all places are equally accommodating locales for the golden years following the 9-to-5 grind., according to a new roundup. A recent roundup named the best and worst places to retire in the U.S. and Lubbock came in near...
