Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The History behind the Waverly Hills Sanitarium.Rooted ExpeditionsLouisville, KY
Dinner and a Show in Shelbyville: Shelby County Community TheatreJC PhelpsShelbyville, KY
Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley HouseFareeha ArshadLouisville, KY
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
How This Louisville Food Magnate Became An Education Non-Profit FounderJeryl BrunnerLouisville, KY
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Meet the 'mighty' new resident of the Kentucky Derby Museum
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s perhaps the most unique and longest running exhibit featured at the Kentucky Derby Museum: The Derby Museum Stable, which reopened this summer after a pandemic closure. Arguably, Amanda Graham has one of the best jobs at the Kentucky Derby Museum. Among her many duties...
WLKY.com
Well known 'house on the hill' in Fairdale catches fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some called it "the house on the hill." Others called it "the ol' Coots house," after the longtime owners. Known by many Fairdale residents, the home in the 10000 block of West Manslick Road caught fire Wednesday night and was badly damaged. The family living there...
My Old Kentucky Home in Bardstown Offering Bizarre Victorian Mourning Tours & Halloween Masquerade Ball
As the pendulum swings back and forth on the grandfather clock, time is ticking down to the witching hour of All Hallows Eve, and a month of eerie, scary, and historical ways to celebrate. Strike a match and light your candle as you step back in time with me a couple of hundred years to the Victorian world, which held customs so very different from those we have now. We are about to deep-dive into Victorian mourning, Spiritualism, and ways to have a hands-on historical encounter with the past, right here in the Bluegrass.
WLKY.com
20-acre park coming to California neighborhood formerly devastated by flooding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new state-of-the-art park is coming to West Louisville. The new park, which currently does not have a name, will be located on 20 acres of space at 23rd and Maple streets in the California neighborhood. On Thursday, Mayor Greg Fischer (D) joined city leaders and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLKY.com
Kentucky's 2 largest school districts donate furniture to flooded schools in eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky's two largest school districts and a Louisville area trucking company are teaming up to help students in eastern Kentucky. Many schools in the area are still not open after being destroyed by the deadly flooding in July. "Bookcases, we have cafeteria tables, little kids desks,...
WTVQ
Kentucky student uses sweatshirt to save gunshot victim
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/CNN NEWSOURCE)– A Kentucky high school student used her sweatshirt as a tourniquet to save a gunshot victim on the way home from school. It would have been so easy to stay in the car and just keep going — a lot of people would have done that.
spectrumnews1.com
How Kentucky's largest cemetery got into the honey business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cave Hill Cemetery is the final resting place for legendary Kentuckians like Colonel Harland Sanders and Muhammad Ali, but over the last few years, the Louisville landmark has broken into a new buzzing market; beekeeping. What You Need To Know. Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville produces...
WLKY.com
Homearama coming to Norton Commons for 5th year this weekend
PROSPECT, Ky. — For the fifth time in the event's history, Homearama will be returning to Norton Commons this weekend. Watch our coverage of last year's event in the player above. From Sept. 10-25, people will be able to tour "The Hamlet" at Norton commons, a 158-acre addition to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdrb.com
New Albany's Riverview Tower to be demolished sometime after Harvest Homecoming Festival
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The long-standing Riverview Tower in New Albany will soon be demolished. Crews are working to remove asbestos in the 16-story building's floors. Exterior demolition will begin sometime after Oct. 9, when the Harvest Homecoming Festival ends, the Housing Authority says. A multitude of issues in the...
wdrb.com
Hardin County 3rd-grader dies of undisclosed illness
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A third-grade boy in Hardin County passed away away recently from an undisclosed illness. In a Facebook post Tuesday, Hardin County Schools said Rineyville Elementary School student Quincy Sweatt was a "vibrant young man who thoroughly enjoyed his young life." "He made an impact on all...
wdrb.com
Wild Eggs' New Albany location preparing to open
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A favorite Louisville-area brunch spot is getting ready to open in New Albany. The sign is now up on the new Wild Eggs location on 5th Street on the site of the former Daisy's Country Cooking. The company said this will be the fifth Wild Eggs...
Wave 3
Kentucky Humane Society waives adoption fees for adult cats and dogs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Humane Society is hosting an adoption event to find homes for animals and help more animals from the Eastern Kentucky floods. From Sept. 7 through Sept. 14, KHS will be waiving adoption fees for adult dogs and cats six months old and over, the organization said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLKY.com
You can pick your own sunflowers at this Shelby County farm
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. — Did you know there's a farm in Shelby County where you can pick your own sunflowers?. Gallrein Farms is located in Shelbyville and hosts a "Sunflower and Corn Festival." This year, the dates are Sept, 3, 4, 5, 10 and 11. On the final weekend, the...
WLKY.com
Improving health outcomes for Black women, infants is priority for Louisville councilwoman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The maternal health crisis in America is an issue significantly affecting women and infants of color, with Black women three times more likely to die from a pregnancy-related cause in comparison to other races. Louisville advocates say addressing one of the nation’s most troubling health disparities...
WLKY.com
Registration now open for 50th KDF miniMarathon, Marathon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Can you believe it's already time to start thinking about next year's miniMarathon?. It was announced Thursday that registration is now open for the Derby Festival miniMarathon and Marathon for 2023. Watch our coverage of last year's races in the player below:. And next year is...
wdrb.com
Liege and Dairy closing 4 years after opening in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville ice cream shop is closing its doors after four years. The owner of Liege and Dairy posted on Facebook on Tuesday saying "It's time to say goodbye." "But I think goodbyes are sad and I’d much rather say hello. Hello to a new adventure!"...
foxlexington.com
No. 5 Kentucky men beat No. 10 Louisville on the pitch
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Battle of the Bluegrass produces some thrilling battles across all sports, and Tuesday night brought a thriller on the pitch between the Kentucky and Louisville’s men’s soccer teams. No. 5 Kentucky found an offensive surge and grabbed a 3-1 lead to...
WLKY.com
UPS Jobs Team of the Week: Fort Knox Eagles
FORT KNOX, Ky. — Fort Knox Eagles football has been named the UPS Jobs Team of the Week. After winning four games all of 2021, the Eagles have started the season with a 2-1 record. "To put all of that together in one month's time and to have a...
Wave 3
Survey: Louisville named one of the rudest cities in America
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to a recent survey, residents in Louisville might not be as nice as people think. Louisville was ranked #14 as one of the rudest cities in the United States in a survey conducted by online language learning service Preply. The survey was conducted by interviewing...
WLKY.com
50th Middletown Family Fun Festival kicks off this weekend
MIDDLETOWN, Ky. — The city of Middletown is hosting its 50th annual Middletown Family Fun Festival. The two-day event is held in the Wetherby Park area of Middletown. Organizers said this will be the biggest event yet, bringing in more than 150 craft and food vendors. There will also...
Comments / 0