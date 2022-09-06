ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

spectrumnews1.com

Meet the 'mighty' new resident of the Kentucky Derby Museum

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s perhaps the most unique and longest running exhibit featured at the Kentucky Derby Museum: The Derby Museum Stable, which reopened this summer after a pandemic closure. Arguably, Amanda Graham has one of the best jobs at the Kentucky Derby Museum. Among her many duties...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Well known 'house on the hill' in Fairdale catches fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some called it "the house on the hill." Others called it "the ol' Coots house," after the longtime owners. Known by many Fairdale residents, the home in the 10000 block of West Manslick Road caught fire Wednesday night and was badly damaged. The family living there...
LOUISVILLE, KY
KISS 106

My Old Kentucky Home in Bardstown Offering Bizarre Victorian Mourning Tours & Halloween Masquerade Ball

As the pendulum swings back and forth on the grandfather clock, time is ticking down to the witching hour of All Hallows Eve, and a month of eerie, scary, and historical ways to celebrate. Strike a match and light your candle as you step back in time with me a couple of hundred years to the Victorian world, which held customs so very different from those we have now. We are about to deep-dive into Victorian mourning, Spiritualism, and ways to have a hands-on historical encounter with the past, right here in the Bluegrass.
BARDSTOWN, KY
WTVQ

Kentucky student uses sweatshirt to save gunshot victim

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/CNN NEWSOURCE)– A Kentucky high school student used her sweatshirt as a tourniquet to save a gunshot victim on the way home from school. It would have been so easy to stay in the car and just keep going — a lot of people would have done that.
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

How Kentucky's largest cemetery got into the honey business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cave Hill Cemetery is the final resting place for legendary Kentuckians like Colonel Harland Sanders and Muhammad Ali, but over the last few years, the Louisville landmark has broken into a new buzzing market; beekeeping. What You Need To Know. Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville produces...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Homearama coming to Norton Commons for 5th year this weekend

PROSPECT, Ky. — For the fifth time in the event's history, Homearama will be returning to Norton Commons this weekend. Watch our coverage of last year's event in the player above. From Sept. 10-25, people will be able to tour "The Hamlet" at Norton commons, a 158-acre addition to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Hardin County 3rd-grader dies of undisclosed illness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A third-grade boy in Hardin County passed away away recently from an undisclosed illness. In a Facebook post Tuesday, Hardin County Schools said Rineyville Elementary School student Quincy Sweatt was a "vibrant young man who thoroughly enjoyed his young life." "He made an impact on all...
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Wild Eggs' New Albany location preparing to open

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A favorite Louisville-area brunch spot is getting ready to open in New Albany. The sign is now up on the new Wild Eggs location on 5th Street on the site of the former Daisy's Country Cooking. The company said this will be the fifth Wild Eggs...
NEW ALBANY, IN
WLKY.com

Registration now open for 50th KDF miniMarathon, Marathon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Can you believe it's already time to start thinking about next year's miniMarathon?. It was announced Thursday that registration is now open for the Derby Festival miniMarathon and Marathon for 2023. Watch our coverage of last year's races in the player below:. And next year is...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Liege and Dairy closing 4 years after opening in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville ice cream shop is closing its doors after four years. The owner of Liege and Dairy posted on Facebook on Tuesday saying "It's time to say goodbye." "But I think goodbyes are sad and I’d much rather say hello. Hello to a new adventure!"...
LOUISVILLE, KY
foxlexington.com

No. 5 Kentucky men beat No. 10 Louisville on the pitch

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Battle of the Bluegrass produces some thrilling battles across all sports, and Tuesday night brought a thriller on the pitch between the Kentucky and Louisville’s men’s soccer teams. No. 5 Kentucky found an offensive surge and grabbed a 3-1 lead to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

UPS Jobs Team of the Week: Fort Knox Eagles

FORT KNOX, Ky. — Fort Knox Eagles football has been named the UPS Jobs Team of the Week. After winning four games all of 2021, the Eagles have started the season with a 2-1 record. "To put all of that together in one month's time and to have a...
FORT KNOX, KY
Wave 3

Survey: Louisville named one of the rudest cities in America

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to a recent survey, residents in Louisville might not be as nice as people think. Louisville was ranked #14 as one of the rudest cities in the United States in a survey conducted by online language learning service Preply. The survey was conducted by interviewing...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

50th Middletown Family Fun Festival kicks off this weekend

MIDDLETOWN, Ky. — The city of Middletown is hosting its 50th annual Middletown Family Fun Festival. The two-day event is held in the Wetherby Park area of Middletown. Organizers said this will be the biggest event yet, bringing in more than 150 craft and food vendors. There will also...
MIDDLETOWN, KY

