Girl, 17, dies after she and 13 other teens were thrown overboard when their party boat hit channel marker in Florida Keys
A Florida Keys boat collision left a 17-year-old dead and 13 others injured after it crashed into a channel marker on Sunday evening. Lucy Fernandez, 17, died on Monday after a 29-foot Robalo boat hit a channel marker in the Upper Keys near Boca Chita Key. Those on board were sent flying into the water as an emergency team made their way to the scene around 6.30pm.
17-year-old killed, multiple students injured in Florida Keys boat crash
A 17-year-old died on Monday and seven are injured after a boating accident near Boca Chita Island off the coast of Miami on Sunday evening, according to officials. At around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, a 29-foot Robalo boat with 14 people onboard struck a channel marker while sailing in the Intracoastal Waterway at the south end of Cutter Bank, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said in a statement to NBC News.
Five teenagers killed in crash pictured after car smashes into tree ‘at speed’ as driver, 18, survives horror smash
FIVE teenagers killed in a horror crash after a car smashed into a tree "at speed" in Australia have been pictured. The 18-year-old driver of the Nissan Navara was the sole survivor of the fatal collision in south west Sydney at around 7.50pm on Tuesday. Antonio Desisto, Tyrese Bechard, Summer...
Ex-CNN Anchor Arrested After Alleged Hit-and-Run Crash
Former CNN anchor Felicia Taylor was arrested in Palm Beach, Florida for an alleged hit-and-run. She allegedly hit another car on July 28 and left the scene, Palm Beach Police said, reports Page Six. Taylor, 57, denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty. Taylor was driving her white Mercedes when...
Wrong-way driver in critical condition after crash leaves five dead
Five people are dead after they collided head-on with a car driving the wrong way on an expressway outside of Miami. Florida Highway Patrol identified the wrong-way driver as 30-year-old Maiky Simeon, who is in critical condition. WTVJ's Ryan Nelson reports.Aug. 21, 2022.
'Unnerving' Drone Footage Shows How Sharks Creep Up on Unsuspecting Swimmers at the Beach
It was like a scene out of Jaws. Shocking drone footage captured in Florida shows swimmers merely feet away from what appears to be a shark as it creeps up behind them in the water. Robert Russ told FOX affiliate WOFL he and his brother filmed the stunning footage Thursday...
Shocking Drone Video Shows Alligator Attacking Florida Man
The gator's bite was enough to crush a portion of the man's skull and break his jaw.
71-year-old Black woman won a five-figure jackpot and three white bank employees refused to cash her check, give it back to her
A 71-year-old Black woman won a five-figure jackpot but three white bank employees refused to cash her check or give it back to her, a lawsuit alleges. Lizzie Pugh, a retired Detriot public school employee, won her jackpot on a slot machine during a casino visit with her church. When she went to Fifth Third Bank in Livonia, Michigan, to deposit her winnings, three white employees said the check was fake and refused to hand it back to her. “I couldn’t really believe they did that to me,” she told theDetroit Free Press.“I was devastated. I kept asking, ‘How...
Plane carrying three teen prisoners is forced to turn around mid-flight after one of the boys rushed the pilot minutes after take-off
A charter flight carrying three teenage detainees has been forced to turn around following a mid-flight incident where one of the prisoners rushed towards the pilot. It's alleged the incident occurred only minutes into the flight travelling from Broome to Perth in Western Australia on Wednesday around 2.49pm. Five youth...
‘It broke my soul’: Loved ones mourn 5 young adults killed in South Florida wrong-way crash
Thousands amassed online to grieve five young adults who died in a tragic wrong-way crash. An outpouring of love, support and personal stories has underscored how many lives they’ve touched in the South Florida community.
Florida woman, 77, is attacked by 7ft alligator as she stood near pond in gated community
An alligator in a gated community in Florida bit a 77-year-old woman on Saturday as she stood by a pond. Authorities captured the 7-foot, 10-inch alligator responsible for the attack, CBS News reported. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said it received reports that a woman had been bitten...
Coast Guard searching for Florida doctor after his boat was found far offshore
The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a Florida doctor who took his boat out of a marina several days ago and did not return. Chaundre Cross, 49, left the Naples Bay Resort and Marina on Tuesday morning, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a statement on Twitter. He was traveling in his boat, a 34-foot Crownline named "Vitamin Sea."
Man miraculously survives three days in woods after fleeing alligator that ripped off his arm
A Florida man survived three days in the woods after having his arm ripped off by an alligator. The attack took place in Myakka City, south of Tampa, earlier this summer. Eric Merda was in the swamp near Lake Manatee for several days after going swimming in the water. Just in the area around Tampa Bay, there have been at least six alligator incidents this season, 10 Tampa Bay reported. Mr Merda told the local station that entering the waters was “not the smartest decision a Florida boy could make.” He said he became lost in the woods on...
Watch: Alligator briefly delays flight arriving in South Carolina
A flight arriving in South Carolina was briefly delayed by an unusual hazard on the taxiway: an alligator.
Florida Woman Arrested for Driving Golf Cart Drunk on the Interstate
We are losing the war against golf carts. They are beginning to spill into the interstate. The post Florida Woman Arrested for Driving Golf Cart Drunk on the Interstate appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Harrowing update in Kieli Rodni death as laptop and belongings found at bottom of Lake Prosser where her body was found
A WEB sleuth has claimed to have found Kiely Rodni's laptop and belongings in Prosser Creek Reservoir where her car and body were discovered. The 16-year-old went missing around 12.30 am on August 6 near a campground in Truckee, California, following a wild end-of-school party with friends. Local authorities, and...
Florida Deputy Fatally Shoots Armed Man Whose Dying Brother Was Nearby, Video Shows
The deputy involved in the shooting will be on paid leave until an investigation is completed.
Woman on family cruise killed by shark as she snorkels in Bahamas
A woman on a cruise with her family was killed by a shark after she went snorkelling in the Bahamas, according to authorities.The victim, who was in her 50s and from Pennsylvania, was attacked by a bull shark off Rose Island on Tuesday afternoon, say officials.She was on a day trip with her family and was in the water with a group of between five and seven people when the shark attacked, says ABC News.Police say that the victim, who has not been publicly identified, was on a cruise to the region. Royal Caribbean has confirmed that the woman was...
Drone captures vicious alligator attack as Florida man recalls reptile’s ‘scales’ and ‘teeth’
A 34-year-old Florida man described in harrowing detail how he survived a brush with death when he was attacked by a 12 ft alligator earlier this month, noting how he felt everything from the “scales” to the “teeth” of the reptile break his skin.“That thing was huge. That thing wasn’t a little gator,” said Juan Carlos La Verde during an interview with ABC Action News recently, describing how he was perhaps better equipped at keeping his body calm from his days spent working as a US Air Force Pararescueman.The attack happened while the 34-year-old Oldsmar firefighter was filming a...
An Uber ride, a dropped phone and 2 lives lost – incl. a veteran – on an exit ramp
Tracy Carson and Daniel Whitfield were strangers when Carson picked up Whitfield at his St. Petersburg home around sunrise one Monday morning in July. Whitfield was headed to Tampa International Airport to catch a flight to Washington, D.C. Carson, who also lived in St. Petersburg, was the Uber driver who showed up when he hailed a ride.
