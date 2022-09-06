ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Girl, 17, dies after she and 13 other teens were thrown overboard when their party boat hit channel marker in Florida Keys

A Florida Keys boat collision left a 17-year-old dead and 13 others injured after it crashed into a channel marker on Sunday evening. Lucy Fernandez, 17, died on Monday after a 29-foot Robalo boat hit a channel marker in the Upper Keys near Boca Chita Key. Those on board were sent flying into the water as an emergency team made their way to the scene around 6.30pm.
ACCIDENTS
NBC News

17-year-old killed, multiple students injured in Florida Keys boat crash

A 17-year-old died on Monday and seven are injured after a boating accident near Boca Chita Island off the coast of Miami on Sunday evening, according to officials. At around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, a 29-foot Robalo boat with 14 people onboard struck a channel marker while sailing in the Intracoastal Waterway at the south end of Cutter Bank, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said in a statement to NBC News.
MIAMI, FL
Popculture

Ex-CNN Anchor Arrested After Alleged Hit-and-Run Crash

Former CNN anchor Felicia Taylor was arrested in Palm Beach, Florida for an alleged hit-and-run. She allegedly hit another car on July 28 and left the scene, Palm Beach Police said, reports Page Six. Taylor, 57, denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty. Taylor was driving her white Mercedes when...
PALM BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#Florida Keys#Commercial Real Estate#Traffic Accident#State Street Realty#The Miami Herald#Doral#The Ocean Reef Club#Before State Street#Codina Partners#Flagler#Linkedin#Lidia
The Independent

71-year-old Black woman won a five-figure jackpot and three white bank employees refused to cash her check, give it back to her

A 71-year-old Black woman won a five-figure jackpot but three white bank employees refused to cash her check or give it back to her, a lawsuit alleges. Lizzie Pugh, a retired Detriot public school employee, won her jackpot on a slot machine during a casino visit with her church. When she went to Fifth Third Bank in Livonia, Michigan, to deposit her winnings, three white employees said the check was fake and refused to hand it back to her. “I couldn’t really believe they did that to me,” she told theDetroit Free Press.“I was devastated. I kept asking, ‘How...
LIVONIA, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Daily Mail

Plane carrying three teen prisoners is forced to turn around mid-flight after one of the boys rushed the pilot minutes after take-off

A charter flight carrying three teenage detainees has been forced to turn around following a mid-flight incident where one of the prisoners rushed towards the pilot. It's alleged the incident occurred only minutes into the flight travelling from Broome to Perth in Western Australia on Wednesday around 2.49pm. Five youth...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man miraculously survives three days in woods after fleeing alligator that ripped off his arm

A Florida man survived three days in the woods after having his arm ripped off by an alligator. The attack took place in Myakka City, south of Tampa, earlier this summer. Eric Merda was in the swamp near Lake Manatee for several days after going swimming in the water. Just in the area around Tampa Bay, there have been at least six alligator incidents this season, 10 Tampa Bay reported. Mr Merda told the local station that entering the waters was “not the smartest decision a Florida boy could make.” He said he became lost in the woods on...
MYAKKA CITY, FL
The Independent

Woman on family cruise killed by shark as she snorkels in Bahamas

A woman on a cruise with her family was killed by a shark after she went snorkelling in the Bahamas, according to authorities.The victim, who was in her 50s and from Pennsylvania, was attacked by a bull shark off Rose Island on Tuesday afternoon, say officials.She was on a day trip with her family and was in the water with a group of between five and seven people when the shark attacked, says ABC News.Police say that the victim, who has not been publicly identified, was on a cruise to the region. Royal Caribbean has confirmed that the woman was...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Drone captures vicious alligator attack as Florida man recalls reptile’s ‘scales’ and ‘teeth’

A 34-year-old Florida man described in harrowing detail how he survived a brush with death when he was attacked by a 12 ft alligator earlier this month, noting how he felt everything from the “scales” to the “teeth” of the reptile break his skin.“That thing was huge. That thing wasn’t a little gator,” said Juan Carlos La Verde during an interview with ABC Action News recently, describing how he was perhaps better equipped at keeping his body calm from his days spent working as a US Air Force Pararescueman.The attack happened while the 34-year-old Oldsmar firefighter was filming a...
OLDSMAR, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy