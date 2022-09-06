Read full article on original website
westernmassnews.com
Two men arrested in connection with Holyoke murders
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Police have arrested two men in connection with two different murders this week in Holyoke. Western Mass News was told that Holyoke officials were concerned over an uptick in violence in the city. Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said these latest arrests bring the community one step closer to justice and safety.
West Springfield home to be demolished after 2019 fire
A house that was destroyed by a fire in West Springfield will be demolished after three years of sitting vacant.
Holyoke man arrested for murder on Nonotuck Street
A suspect has been arrested for a murder that happened on Nonotuck Street in Holyoke on Saturday, September 3, 2022.
Suspect arrested for High Street deadly shooting in Holyoke
A Springfield man has been arrested for a deadly shooting at the intersection of I-391 and High Street Wednesday evening.
Elderly Easthampton man identified in Deerfield deadly accident
The Northwestern District Attorney's Office has released the identity of the driver in a deadly accident Monday morning in Deerfield.
westernmassnews.com
Seven people displaced in residential fire on Sumner Ave. in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews responded to a fire on Sumner Ave. in Springfield Friday. Seven people were displaced in the fire and are currently being assisted by the American Red Cross. According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, no injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire was determined...
westernmassnews.com
Friday night news update
In this update, Maura Healey and Kim Driscoll made their first public appearance as a ticket today in Worcester, local police departments are warning the public about rainbow fentanyl, and emergency crews were called to a rollover crash in Springfield this afternoon. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
westernmassnews.com
Suspect arrested for Interstate 391 and High Street intersection homicide
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A suspect has been arrested in connection with the homicide that took place at the intersection of Interstate 391 and High Street in Holyoke Wednesday evening. According to the Hampden District Attorney’s office, An arrest warrant was granted Thursday for 35-year-old Angel Velez of Springfield by Holyoke...
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke residents respond to uptick in violence in the city
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -In Holyoke Thursday, Mayor Joshua Garcia teamed up with the Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni to address public safety concerns. This, after the fifth murder in the city this year, happened Wednesday night in the downtown area. “There’s a lot of safety concerns you got a lot...
westernmassnews.com
Latest Holyoke Murder has officials calling for change
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The latest murder in Holyoke has one City Councilor calling for more to be done. A memorial of flowers, candles, and balloons stands on the intersection of I-391 and High Street in Holyoke, the same place where our Western Mass News crews found a heavy police presence on Wednesday night.
Former Northampton teacher, vice principal Eugene B. DeFilippo killed in Deerfield car crash
Authorities have identified Eugene B. DeFilippo, 97, of Easthampton as the driver who was killed in a collision on Labor Day, the Northwestern District Attorney said. DeFilippo was a former teacher, vice-principal and football coach at Northampton High School, according to the Daily Hampshire Gazette. DeFilippo also played football for the College of the Holy Cross. He played in the Orange Bowl while he was on the GI Bill.
Holyoke Mayor Garcia, DA Gulluni discuss recent increase in violence
Holyoke Police are investigating their fifth homicide this year after a deadly shooting last night. Arrests have been made in four out of the five of those cases with the investigation still underway into last night's shooting but city leaders are calling for ShotSpotter to be put in place.
Westover officials warn of loud weekend of training
Officials from the Westover Air Reserve Base issued a warning Friday to residents of the area - it's about to get loud.
westernmassnews.com
Hampden D.A., Holyoke mayor address public safety issues
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni joined Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia on Thursday with a message for the community following an uptick in violence in the city. We have learned that there have now been five murders in the city of Holyoke this year. Gulluni calling that...
Springfield man arrested with bag of stolen car parts
West Springfield police arrested a man on Friday after finding him with a duffel bag containing catalytic converters.
Counterfeit money used at Marshall’s in Springfield
Springfield police are looking for the public's help to identify a suspect who allegedly used counterfeit money.
Teenager hit by vehicle on College Highway in Southwick
Police are investigating a pedestrian accident in Southwick Wednesday night.
TJO Animal Control in Springfield hiring event Thursday
Animal lovers are encouraged to apply at the Thomas J O'Connor Animal Control & Adoption Center in Springfield.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: Easthampton CVS closed for roof damage
4RUN3′s running club met in East Longmeadow Wednesday evening to rally around Eliza Fletcher and participate in a run to raise awareness. Candidates for governor, lieutenant governor discuss priorities for western Mass. Updated: 8 hours ago. Western Mass News took questions to both the Democratic and Republican tickets to...
fallriverreporter.com
12-year-old Massachusetts girl dies while in the care of the Department of Children and Families
A Massachusetts girl has died while in the care of the Department of Children and Families. According to a spokesperson, State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the unattended death of a 12-year-old in Fitchburg on Saturday. While the DA’s Office did not...
