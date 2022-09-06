ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Two men arrested in connection with Holyoke murders

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Police have arrested two men in connection with two different murders this week in Holyoke. Western Mass News was told that Holyoke officials were concerned over an uptick in violence in the city. Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said these latest arrests bring the community one step closer to justice and safety.
HOLYOKE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Longmeadow, MA
City
Salem, MA
City
Hampden, MA
County
Hampshire County, MA
Hampshire County, MA
Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
Holyoke, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Worcester, MA
City
Holyoke, MA
City
Springfield, MA
westernmassnews.com

Seven people displaced in residential fire on Sumner Ave. in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews responded to a fire on Sumner Ave. in Springfield Friday. Seven people were displaced in the fire and are currently being assisted by the American Red Cross. According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, no injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire was determined...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Friday night news update

In this update, Maura Healey and Kim Driscoll made their first public appearance as a ticket today in Worcester, local police departments are warning the public about rainbow fentanyl, and emergency crews were called to a rollover crash in Springfield this afternoon. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Suspect arrested for Interstate 391 and High Street intersection homicide

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A suspect has been arrested in connection with the homicide that took place at the intersection of Interstate 391 and High Street in Holyoke Wednesday evening. According to the Hampden District Attorney’s office, An arrest warrant was granted Thursday for 35-year-old Angel Velez of Springfield by Holyoke...
HOLYOKE, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Lesser
westernmassnews.com

Holyoke residents respond to uptick in violence in the city

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -In Holyoke Thursday, Mayor Joshua Garcia teamed up with the Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni to address public safety concerns. This, after the fifth murder in the city this year, happened Wednesday night in the downtown area. “There’s a lot of safety concerns you got a lot...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Latest Holyoke Murder has officials calling for change

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The latest murder in Holyoke has one City Councilor calling for more to be done. A memorial of flowers, candles, and balloons stands on the intersection of I-391 and High Street in Holyoke, the same place where our Western Mass News crews found a heavy police presence on Wednesday night.
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

Former Northampton teacher, vice principal Eugene B. DeFilippo killed in Deerfield car crash

Authorities have identified Eugene B. DeFilippo, 97, of Easthampton as the driver who was killed in a collision on Labor Day, the Northwestern District Attorney said. DeFilippo was a former teacher, vice-principal and football coach at Northampton High School, according to the Daily Hampshire Gazette. DeFilippo also played football for the College of the Holy Cross. He played in the Orange Bowl while he was on the GI Bill.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Western Massachusetts#Ne Springfield#Art Exhibit#Virtual Art#Wine#Violent Crime#Democratic#Worcester Senate District#Senate#Republican#State
westernmassnews.com

Hampden D.A., Holyoke mayor address public safety issues

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni joined Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia on Thursday with a message for the community following an uptick in violence in the city. We have learned that there have now been five murders in the city of Holyoke this year. Gulluni calling that...
HOLYOKE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Republican Party
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: Easthampton CVS closed for roof damage

4RUN3′s running club met in East Longmeadow Wednesday evening to rally around Eliza Fletcher and participate in a run to raise awareness. Candidates for governor, lieutenant governor discuss priorities for western Mass. Updated: 8 hours ago. Western Mass News took questions to both the Democratic and Republican tickets to...
EASTHAMPTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy