Timber Train Chugs Across a Trestle Near Trinidad at the Beginning of the Last Century
In the photo above, huge sections of redwood trees are being hauled by one of the locomotives belonging to the Eureka and Klamath River Railroad which carried timber to sawmills and lumber to ships docking in Humboldt Bay. The company started in 1896 but began as an earlier railroad known as the Humboldt and Mad River Railroad in 1875. Eventually, the Eureka and Klamath became the Oregon and Eureka Railroad which merged with Northwestern Pacific Railroad in 1907.
RHBB Reporter Thanks Trinity County Residents for ‘Being Neighborly’
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
Humboldt Bay Fire Releases Info on Yesterday’s Commercial Fire
At 1:46 P.M. Humboldt Bay Fire units, including 3 engines, a ladder truck, and two duty chiefs were dispatched to a reported structure fire in a commercial cabinet shop on Eich Road in the Humboldt Hill area. The first responding engine reported seeing a column of smoke from the Herrick Avenue highway on-ramp and upgraded the fire to a commercial second-alarm. Three mutual aid units responded with two going to the scene and one providing station coverage.
Favorable Weather Conditions Help Crews on Six Rivers Lightning Complex
Press release from the California Interagency Incident Management Team 15:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 41,540 acres with 91% containment and 783 personnel assigned to the incident. Ammon – 11,465 acres; Campbell – 30,075 acres. CURRENT SITUATION. Yesterday, members of Willow Creek’s VFW Post joined firefighters...
35th Annual ‘Pastels on the Plaza’ on October 1st
This is a press release from Northcoast Children’s Services:. When autumn comes to Arcata, Pastels on the Plaza returns to Humboldt County. Each year Northcoast Children’s Services partners with local businesses and artists to transform the sidewalks of the Arcata Plaza into a colorful art gallery.Pastels on the Plaza is a benefit for Northcoast Children’s Services where businesses are invited to purchase a square of sidewalk to be transformed into a work of art by local artists willing to donate their time and creativity to this unique community event. Artists and businesses are encouraged to sign up early to participate in the event.
Trooper Needs a Forever Home
This information is provided by 24petconnect.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Trooper. I am a male, white and brown Treeing Walker Coonhound...
[UPDATE 3:30 p.m.] Report of Small Fire Likely Started by Downed PG&E Lines on Table Bluff
A small vegetation fire reportedly started about 3 p.m. on near the intersection of Table Bluff Rd and Quinn Road northwest of Loleta. First reports indicate that power lines are down and may have started the 10′ x 10′ spot. Please remember that information gathered from initial reports...
Woman Arrested in McKinleyville With Stolen Vehicle, Says HCSO
On Sept. 9, 2022, at about 2:30 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol on North Bank Road, in McKinleyville, observed a suspicious vehicle parked alongside the road in the area of Hunts Road. Deputies checked the vehicle’s records and learned that it had been reported stolen out of...
Countywide ‘Accelerated Cure Slurry Project’ Begins Tomorrow
The City of Arcata has contracted with DRYCO Construction to resurface portions of the City’s roads as part of the 2022 Countywide Accelerated Cure Slurry Project. Work areas will include: Union Street from Samoa Boulevard to 11th Street, 14th Street from K Street to J Street, 13th Street from H Street to F Street and from K Street to I Street, 12th Street from K Street to J Street and I street to G Street and F Street to the eastern end of 12th Street, LK Wood Boulevard from Granite Avenue to 14th Street, and the City Hall Parking Lot at 736 F Street.
Burned Out Twice: Couple Rebuild After Losing Homes in Trinity and Mendocino Counties to Wildfire
On September 8, 2020, while vacationing in Idaho, Bobby and Faye Hunt phoned home to check in with their friend and house sitter, Randy. Randy told the Hunts he’d evacuated from the Hunts’ Three Forks, Trinity County, California home in advance of the August Complex Fire. Aware of the developing wildfires, the Hunts had made numerous inquiries about the fires’ status before traveling to Idaho. Because fire officials said the Three Forks community was not in jeopardy from the fires, the Hunts were stunned to learn from Randy their property would likely burn.
Fire Towers Purchased With PG&E Money Provide ‘Training Opportunities for Local Fire Agencies’
This is a press release from Pacific Gas and Electric:. Settlement funds received from Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) are being put to good use in Mendocino County. Money provided to local fire agencies by the County of Mendocino has been used to purchase and install training towers in Hopland, Manchester and Laytonville.
Woman Arrested for Arson
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Sept. 11, 2022, at about 7:54 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a...
Craig Hansen ‘Challenges the Community to Support Food for People’
This is a press release from Food for People, the Food Bank for Humboldt County:. Food for People, the Food Bank for Humboldt County, provides vital food resources for the community through hard times- from economic downturns to wildfires, and so many of life’s challenges. As pandemic assistance programs come to an end and food and gas costs are on the rise many people are having a tough time putting food on the table.
North Country Fair Celebrates ‘Together Again’
This is a press release from the North Country Fair:. The 2022 North Country Fair is happening! While planning for a hopeful return of the fair in 2021, we decided upon the theme “Together Again,” only to cancel for the second year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. We are thrilled to repurpose the theme from last year and have a triumphant return of the North Country Fair and gather again together this year. The Same Old People wish to celebrate the ways our local people came together during the past few years, remaining strong in defense of our collective futures and health and providing for the most impacted populations in our community. We are excited to be a venue of cultural gathering and facilitate the connections that people crave after isolation.
Residents Concerned About Communication Regarding Water Safety in Weott
The small community of Weott is still under a boil notice for their household water. Some residents are concerned that many of the residents are unaware that they should not be drinking the tap water, and they are taking it upon themselves to spread the word and make sure they have safe drinking water.
Two Arrested on Drug Charges in Mendocino County
This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 09-08-2022 at about 2:47 A.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were on routine patrol in the...
Ammunition on Floorboard Leads to Arrest for Fentanyl, Says MCSO
On 09-08-2022 at 7:02 P.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were on routine patrol in the area of North State Street in Ukiah, California. A Deputy observed a vehicle being driven by Eric Silk-Hoaglin who he knew from prior law enforcement contacts. The Deputy conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle which had several moving traffic violations. The vehicle ultimately yielded in the 1000 block of North State Street.
CAN Ready to Take Clients, Trellis Funding Now Available: Cooperation Humboldt
This is a press release from Cooperation Humboldt:. Cannabis farmers seeking support through Project Trellis Local Equity grants V2.1 have a new resource available for cooperative formation and small business assistance. A coalition of cannabis farmers and industry operators teamed up with Cooperation Humboldt and the Center for the Study...
Brockway Sentenced After Pleading Guilty to Killing Man With Sword
Previously, “The defendant also admitted by guilty plea burglary in the first degree, wherein he admitted entering Mr. Mooneyham’s residence to commit a felony assault on Mr. Mooneyham with a sword.”. Facebook post from the Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office :. Defendant Robert Henry Brockway III, age...
