San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Ozone Action Day alert issued for Friday in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Friday, Sept. 9, has been declared an Ozone Action Day in San Antonio by The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. This alert means that the atmospheric conditions are “expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone air pollution in the San Antonio area.”
KSAT 12

Power restored at Austin airport after morning power outage

AUSTIN, Texas – Update 8:30 a.m.,Sept. 7: Power is back on and travelers are queuing at the ticket counters. No flights at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport are departing Wednesday morning due to a power outage. Airport officials made an announcement at 5 a.m. saying there is a power outage in...
Austonia

Soon to be tallest tower in Texas  breaks ground downtown

Standing at 1,022 feet near the intersection of Waller Creek and Lady Bird Lake, a mixed-use high rise called Waterline is set to open in late 2026. The 74-story building will be more than 300 feet taller than the Independent, Austin's tallest, and 20 feet taller than the state's current champ, the JPMorgan Chase Tower in downtown Houston. Features:
KSAT 12

Santikos eyes major westward expansion and redevelopment

SAN ANTONIO – After surviving a more than $50 million loss tied to the initial outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020 that put some of its growth plans on hold, San Antonio-based Santikos Entertainment is now pursuing new ground-up expansion in one of the city’s fastest-growing areas. The company...
KSAT 12

San Antonio panel clears way for 17-story curved hotel at Hemisfair

SAN ANTONIO – A city panel has cleared the way for a 17-story hotel to go up in a revitalized area of Hemisfair in downtown San Antonio. The Historic and Design Review Commission on Wednesday approved the conceptual design for the 200-room hotel, which will be owned and operated by Zachry Hospitality.
KSAT 12

Popular online retailer Shein holding pop-up store in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The popular online retailer Shein is holding a pop-up shop in downtown San Antonio this weekend. Shein will be at the Shops at Rivercenter on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m.-8 p.m., and on Sunday from noon-6 p.m. The Shops at Rivercenter is located at 849 E. Commerce St.
