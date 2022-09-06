Read full article on original website
Almost half of San Antonio-area homes experienced price cuts amid cooling real estate market
In total, four Texas cities landed in Redfin's top 20 markets with the highest percentage of price cuts.
City of Lytle says residents should conserve water until city’s booster pump repaired
LYTLE, Texas – The City of Lytle is urging residents to conserve water as repairs are being made to restore power in the city’s booster pump. The pump helps provide pressure to the city’s water supply. “Our crews are working on it. You may have no water...
Ozone Action Day alert issued for Friday in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – Friday, Sept. 9, has been declared an Ozone Action Day in San Antonio by The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. This alert means that the atmospheric conditions are “expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone air pollution in the San Antonio area.”
Kerbey Lane is now in San Antonio. Here's what to know before you go.
We get the queso hype.
Residents says potholes on the northwest side are problematic for drivers
SAN ANTONIO — Hard hats, heavy machinery and traffic signs fill the road where a construction project is underway on the northwest side. Residents tell us there's also more potholes. Earlier this year, Bexar County Commissioners approved a contract to widen Galm Road between Culebra and the entrance to...
Dollar General's home goods chain to build $1.5M Kerrville store
The home goods store set to begin construction next month.
Whataburger set to open at San Antonio International Airport on Friday
Another excuse to get to the airport earlier.
Power restored at Austin airport after morning power outage
AUSTIN, Texas – Update 8:30 a.m.,Sept. 7: Power is back on and travelers are queuing at the ticket counters. No flights at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport are departing Wednesday morning due to a power outage. Airport officials made an announcement at 5 a.m. saying there is a power outage in...
Soon to be tallest tower in Texas breaks ground downtown
Standing at 1,022 feet near the intersection of Waller Creek and Lady Bird Lake, a mixed-use high rise called Waterline is set to open in late 2026. The 74-story building will be more than 300 feet taller than the Independent, Austin's tallest, and 20 feet taller than the state's current champ, the JPMorgan Chase Tower in downtown Houston. Features:
Chinese online retailer Shein popping into San Antonio's River Center Mall this weekend
The stop at San Antonio's Shops at Rivercenter is part of company's 'SHEINTexas' tour.
Highway expansion could attract more development east of Austin
The implications could include sparking a new wave of development in one of the county's last large swaths of open land.
Santikos eyes major westward expansion and redevelopment
SAN ANTONIO – After surviving a more than $50 million loss tied to the initial outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020 that put some of its growth plans on hold, San Antonio-based Santikos Entertainment is now pursuing new ground-up expansion in one of the city’s fastest-growing areas. The company...
San Antonio panel clears way for 17-story curved hotel at Hemisfair
SAN ANTONIO – A city panel has cleared the way for a 17-story hotel to go up in a revitalized area of Hemisfair in downtown San Antonio. The Historic and Design Review Commission on Wednesday approved the conceptual design for the 200-room hotel, which will be owned and operated by Zachry Hospitality.
Behind the Kitchen Door: Health inspectors order halt to pickle, ice sales due to non-working hand-washing sink
SAN ANTONIO – Recent health inspections revealed a convenience store with a rodent problem, a Mexican restaurant where employees weren’t washing their hands, and a popular fried chicken chain in need of a cleaning. While the three businesses got passing scores in the 80s, they still had several...
A home on the North or West Side grows increasingly out of reach for most San Antonians
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio homebuyers looking in the city’s North and West sides may find themselves locked out of an increasing number of areas. Over the course of the pandemic, nine San Antonio ZIP codes became prohibitively expensive for median income households: four on the North Side, four on the Far West Side, and one in the Lone Star district downtown.
Popular online retailer Shein holding pop-up store in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – The popular online retailer Shein is holding a pop-up shop in downtown San Antonio this weekend. Shein will be at the Shops at Rivercenter on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m.-8 p.m., and on Sunday from noon-6 p.m. The Shops at Rivercenter is located at 849 E. Commerce St.
Stop-work order issued for Common Street apartment construction project in New Braunfels
The Gateway at Gruene has been told by the city of New Braunfels to stop construction due to the contractor performing excavation that significantly exceeded the scope of their permit. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A stop-work order was issued by the city of New Braunfels for construction taking place at the...
San Antonio urging Bad Bunny fans to hop onto Park & Ride VIA buses to avoid traffic disaster
The Alamodome will open its doors for the show around 5:30 p.m., the same time many downtown workers start the commute home.
'It's the right time'; Kerbey Lane opens first San Antonio location serving chicken and pancakes, queso | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — The wait is now over. A Texas business has expanded to the Alamo City, known for their iconic queso. It's so famous, the recipe was sent to the moon. This week on Neighborhood Eats, a KENS 5 original series, we visited Kerbey Lane Cafe, located 5515 N Loop 1604 W Access Road.
