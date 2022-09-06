ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
18 Sports Flashback – 1968 Elmira College Towers

By Andy Malnoske
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time to dust off the 18 Sports archives once again.

On this special look back in 18 Sports Flashback, we travel back to 1968 to the Elmira College Towers. That year, the towers were opened to house students and athletes for the school. Since that time, countless Elmira College athletes have lived in the towers in buildings that leave a lasting mark on the city.

The towers continue to be a focal point of the college in Elmira to this day. Go back in time 54 years ago to the classic reveal of the Elmira College Towers captured on 16mm film by WETM-TV.

