Read full article on original website
Related
Zach Braff and Florence Pugh: A Timeline of Their Relationship
Met their matches. Zach Braff and Florence Pugh were forced to defend their relationship more than once, but their connection was undeniable. The Scrubs alum and the Oscar nominee first sparked dating rumors in April 2019 when they were spotted holding hands in New York City. The PDA followed their collaboration on his 2019 short […]
thedigitalfix.com
The Simpsons showrunner thinks it’s “as good” as ever
Fans of The Simpsons have said for years now that the animated series is past its prime. They believe the halcyon days of seasons 3 through 10, where almost episode of the comedy series was brilliant, are over. Instead, they say the show has slowly declined, getting worse and worse as each year rolls by.
thedigitalfix.com
Harry Styles jokes about Chris Pine spit incident during concert
You’re probably aware of the controversy surrounding drama movie Don’t Worry Darling, and if you’re not, well, this mightn’t make much sense, but bear with us. Harry Styles has referenced allegations he spat on Chris Pine during the Venice International Film Festival while on-stage. The popstar,...
thedigitalfix.com
Robert De Niro declined Jennifer Lawrence’s wedding in the best way
Going to a friend’s wedding can be a pain in the arse (if you’re a friend and reading this, I’m not talking about you). You have to get a hotel, get a nice outfit, and spend an awful lot of money just to go to what’s essentially a really expensive party.
RELATED PEOPLE
How Paddington gave the Queen her last great viral moment
One of the most touching tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday didn’t come from a member of the royal family, or a celebrity, but a fictional character. As people paid their respects following the news of her death at the age of 96, it was Paddington Bear that cut through more than most.“Thank you Ma’am, for everything,” the character’s official Twitter account wrote, in a simple but effective message. The tweet racked up more than 870,000 likes, while a drawing of the Queen holding hands with Paddington was all over social media as people reacted to the...
thedigitalfix.com
The Boys showrunner defends star against mysoginistic trolls
Despite The Boys season 3 being described by its showrunner as “a meditation on toxic masculinity,” some toxic ‘fans’ are so lacking in self-awareness, they’re failing to realise that, with characters like Homelander and Todd, they’re literally the butt of the jokes. Fortunately, Eric...
thedigitalfix.com
Doctor Who 60th anniversary release date speculation, cast, and more
What is the Doctor Who 60th anniversary release date, who is in the cast, and what else do we know about the sci-fi series special? Jodie Whittaker’s time as the 13th doctor is coming to an imminent end. Her final episode is set to release in October 2022, and current showrunner Chris Chibnall is also stepping down alongside her.
thedigitalfix.com
Rick and Morty season 6 confirms huge fan theory
Rick and Morty season 6 is finally here, and the first episode confirmed a very old and popular fan theory. Cast your mind back to the animated series‘ second season and the episode Mortynight Run. That’s the one where Morty and Rick go on a musical adventure run with an omnicidal fart (Jemaine Clement).
IN THIS ARTICLE
thedigitalfix.com
Tim Roth joined She-Hulk because he loves “chaos”
We all know that there’s nothing more chaotic than the MCU — so, it’s no surprise that for Abomination actor Tim Roth, the world of Marvel series She-Hulk is a place where he’s able to thrive. Roth re-entered the MCU for Phase 4 movie Shang Chi...
thedigitalfix.com
The best Spider-Man movie is now streaming on Disney Plus UK
Buckle-up Marvel movie fans, because Disney Plus UK has just sorted out your night’s pick for quality entertainment. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, aka the best Spider-Man movie, as of September 9 2022, is now available to watch on the streaming service for cinephiles with a subscription to the House of Mouse’s digital platform.
thedigitalfix.com
Mark Hamill responds to Doctor Who fan casting
Mark Hamill is best known for playing not one but two iconic characters in arguably two of the biggest franchises ever. He’s Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars movies and also lends his voice to the best Batman villain, Joker, in Batman: The Animated Series. The science fiction movie...
thedigitalfix.com
Remembering when James Bond took Queen Elizabeth II to the Olympics
The news that Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8 2022, sent shockwaves across the world. In the UK, in particular, fans of the Queen are fondly remembering some of her most iconic moments, and one that immediately comes to mind is the 2012 London Olympic Opening Ceremony. Somehow...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thedigitalfix.com
Rian Johnson shares first trailer for Knives Out 2: Glass Onion
Rian Johnson has shared the first trailer for Knives Out 2. Written and directed by Johnson, the eagerly anticipated Netflix movie will see Daniel Craig return as Benoit Blanc, who’s invited to a luxurious island by billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton). Unfortunately, the detective will have his work cut...
thedigitalfix.com
See How They Run review (2022) – a whodunit with a few holes
Since coming into the mainstream in the ’30s, whodunits have continued to delight film fans with their twists, turns, and of course, cold-blooded murders. For decades filmmakers and writers have kept us entertained with shocking crime tales, and the latest entry to the genre, See How They Run, certainly lives up to the whodunits reputation for captivating our morbid curiosity.
thedigitalfix.com
Rings of Power star was in a Star Wars series and you didn’t notice
Amazon’s latest fantasy series, The Rings of Power, has introduced fans of JRR Tolkien’s iconic literary work to a slew of new Lord of the Rings characters. Among the fresh additions to the sprawling world of Middle-earth is the elf Arondir, played by Ismael Cruz Córdova. However, this isn’t Córdova’s first outing with a major franchise. The actor has previously starred in the Star Wars series The Mandalorian – although you may not have recognised him straight away.
thedigitalfix.com
Chicken Run 2 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more
When is the Chicken Run 2 release date? Chicken Run holds a special place in the heart of The Digital Fix team, and news that the film was getting a sequel sent shockwaves through the office. OK, it didn’t because we weren’t a team then, but if we had been, what a day it would have been.
thedigitalfix.com
Elijah Wood and Lord of the Rings cast reunite to smack down racists
Elijah Wood has reunited with members of The Lord of the Rings cast to smack down online racists. The fantasy movie star posted an image on Twitter of himself alongside Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd – who played Merry and Pippin, respectively – in t-shirts emblazoned in elvish script and different coloured elven ears.
thedigitalfix.com
Disenchanted trailer has Amy Adams wishing for a fairytale ending
The first trailer for Disenchanted brings back Amy Adams for another whimsical musical. In the family movie sequel, Giselle is a mother to two kids, and the focus is on her trying to make family life work. The trailer, revealed during D23, Giselle and Robert are moving intoa new home...
thedigitalfix.com
Terms of Endearment script reduced Jack Nicholson to tears
With his previous filmography including horror movies like The Shining and superhero movies like Batman, Jack Nicholson garnered a reputation for being one of Hollywood’s tough guys. Yet, according to SlashFilm, there was one movie that managed to break through and reduce the actor to tears: and that film was Terms of Endearment.
thedigitalfix.com
Pinocchio (2022) review: more like Pinocchi-oh no
Pinocchio (2022), like many of the live-action Disney movies, is a difficult movie to review. You have to balance the nostalgia you feel toward the original animated movie with the understanding that these new films aren’t really made for me. They’re made for a new generation, to get them hooked on Disney movies the same way we were growing up.
Comments / 0