ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Heisman Trophy tracker: Who are the favorites after Week 1?

By Trent Wood
Deseret News
Deseret News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AyjGb_0hkcJilr00
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud throws while being pressured by Notre Dame safety DJ Brown during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. | David Dermer, Associated Press

There might not be a more prestigious award in all of sports than college football’s Heisman Trophy.

MVP in the NBA, MLB or NFL might be more notable, perhaps especially the Ballon d’Or winner, but the Heisman Trophy has a certain allure to it.

It seems like it is never too early to talk about who might win the Heisman — the conversation began in earnest in the preseason — and competition for the award looks to be fierce this season.

Heisman Trophy contenders

It is early, but there are already a few players who have separated themselves from the rest, both because of their play during Week 1, but also because of reputation earned in previous seasons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wSV1T_0hkcJilr00
David Dermer, Associated Press

C.J. Stroud

QB — Ohio State (1-0).

Most recent performance: vs. Notre Dame on Sep. 3.

Stroud was somewhere between solid and spectacular in the Buckeye’s season-opening 21-10 win over Notre Dame. The preseason Heisman favorite threw for 223 yards and two touchdowns, completing 24 of 34 pass attempts, a completion percentage of 71%.

Stroud is — by-and-large — considered the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy this season. The junior quarterback has all the makings of a Heisman winner. He plays for one of the most notable programs in the country and should rack up both wins and elite numbers throughout the season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LOVAj_0hkcJilr00
Vasha Hunt, Associated Press

Bryce Young

QB — Alabama (1-0).

Most recent performance: vs. Utah State on Sep. 3.

Young was simply spectacular in Alabama’s 55-0 season-opening win over Utah State. Despite not playing the entire game, Young accounted for six Alabama touchdowns, five through the air and another on the ground. He finished with 195 yards passing, completing 64% of his attempts, and a team-high 100 yards rushing.

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner, Young picked up where he left off in 2021. He was simply dynamic, albeit fairly untested, and toyed with the Aggies more often than not. There hasn’t been a multi-time Heisman Trophy winner since Ohio State running back Archie Griffin in 1974 and again in 1975. Young might be the one to make history though.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yM96m_0hkcJilr00
Ashley Landis, Associated Press

Caleb Williams

QB — USC (1-0).

Most recent performance: vs. Rice on Sep. 3.

Williams’ debut with the Trojans couldn’t have gone much better. He threw for 249 yards and two touchdowns — competed 19 of 22 pass attempts — in USC’s 66-14 victory. Williams also showcased dual-threat ability, rushing for 68 yards on six carries.

As the quarterback at USC, with Lincoln Riley has his head coach, Williams will be one the most talked-about players in the county this season, especially if USC is able to win and win often. Williams might be the most talented quarterback in the country and if he leads the Trojans to a resurgent season, the Heisman might be his for the taking.

Heisman Trophy hopefuls

This early in the season there are plenty of players who could still figure into the Heisman Trophy race. A big win here, a couple strong weeks there and anyone could be right in the mix. These are the players closest to become a legitimate Hesiman contender.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i6mSI_0hkcJilr00
Phelan M. Ebenhack, Associated Press

Anthony Richardson

QB — Florida (1-0).

Most recent performance: vs. Utah on Sep. 3.

Richardson burst onto the Heisman scene with his breakout performance against the Utes’ in Florida’s season opening win. Richardson completed 17 of 24 passes for 168 and rushed for 106 yards and three touchdowns.

Richardson’s flashed his potential during the 2021 college football season but now, as Florida’s undisputed starting quarterback, it appears he might be worthy of the hype. Richardson was nearly unstoppable against Utah and made multiple game-winning plays in the fourth quarter to lead Florida to the upset victory. “Heisman moments” are often discussed during the season and Richardson may have already had his.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PveOd_0hkcJilr00
Vasha Hunt, Associated Press

Will Anderson Jr.

LB — Alabama (1-0).

Most recent performance: vs. Utah State on Sep. 3.

Anderson was solid, if not dominant in Alabama’s season-opening win over Utah State. Anderson finished with five total tackles against the Aggies as one of the leaders on an extremely well-balanced Alabama defense.

Quite possibly the best overall player in college football, Anderson is healthy and primed for a breakout year, even after recording 101 tackles and 17.5 sacks a season ago. Can Anderson win the Heisman as a defensive player? History suggests it will be a very tall task but there is no disputing Anderson’s talent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NJ1jb_0hkcJilr00
Sue Ogrocki, Associated Press

Dillon Gabriel

QB — Oklahoma (1-0).

Most recent performance: vs. UTEP on Sep. 3.

Gabriel didn’t have to do all that much in his debut with the Sooners, who defeated UTEP 45-13, but nonetheless threw for 233 yard and two touchdowns, completing 65% of his pass attempts. Gabriel also rushed for a touchdown and showed an impressive level of comfort in his new surroundings.

Gabriel was a prolific passer at UCF and now, having reunited with his former offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, appears primed for an impressive statistical season. Gabriel’s Heisman candidacy largely rests on how well Oklahoma performs on the whole. Win the Big 12 in impressive fashion and Gabriel will have a shot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gpYJf_0hkcJilr00
John Bazemore, Associated Press

Stetson Bennett

QB — Georgia (1-0).

Most recent performance: vs. Oregon on Sep. 3.

Bennett, a former walk-on, has only gotten better and better in his time at Georgia and his performance against the Ducks might have been his best yet. Bennett threw for 368 yards and two touchdowns in Georgia’s dominant win, completing 81% of his passes. He also added a rushing touchdown.

Bennett doesn’t have the “name” that other Heisman hopefuls have, but as the starting quarterback for the reigning national champions, he will be seen time and again this season. Lead Georgia to another sterling season and there is every reason to believe that Bennett could find himself in New York City at the end of the year.

Heisman Trophy long shots

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BZCoR_0hkcJilr00
Phelan M. Ebenhack, Associated Press

There are plenty of players who can still rise in the race but currently are considered long shots to win the Heisman, let alone make it to the trophy presentation in New York City. Two quarterbacks who play in Utah fall in that group as well a former Utah high school star QB. Ultimately the long shots include some 20 or more players currently — all of whom share similar odds, if not exactly the same — though the list will get winnowed down as the season progresses.

DJ Uiagalelei

QB — Clemson (1-0).

Tyler Van Dyke

QB — Miami 1-0).

Bijan Robinson

RB — Texas (1-0).

Braelon Allen

RB — Wisconsin (1-0).

Quinn Ewers

QB – Texas (1-0).

Jaxson Dart

QB — Ole Miss (1-0).

Cam Rising

QB — Utah (0-1).

Jaren Hall

QB — BYU (1-0).

KJ Jefferson

QB — Arkansas.

Jahmyr Gibbs

RB – Alabama (1-0).

JJ McCarthy

QB — Michigan (1-0).

Hendon Hooker

QB — Tennessee (1-0).

Spencer Sanders

QB — Oklahoma State (1-0).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eleven Warriors

Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa and Elias Rudolph Were Impressed by Ohio State's Defense in Week 1 and Buckeyes Offer 4-star OL Jordan Seaton

It’s not like four-star California 2024 linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa had never been to Columbus before. Before visiting for last weekend’s season opener, the St. John Bosco (Bellflower, California) product had visited Ohio State twice, once in the spring and another in the summer of 2021. But last weekend was different.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

How to watch: Ohio State vs. Arkansas State

It was a big first weekend of college football for Ohio State. The Buckeyes defeated Notre Dame 21-10 at Ohio Stadium on Saturday night with the country watching. While it was far from a perfect performance, the Scarlet and Gray were pleased to defeat another top team in the first game of the year.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Christian Bentancur Said Ohio State's Offense Was "Exciting To Watch" and Buckeyes Offer Glenville Tight End Damarion Witten

One of Ohio State’s top tight end targets in the 2024 cycle loved what he saw from the Buckeyes in their season-opening 21-10 victory. Four-star Illinois prospect Christian Bentancur was among the many recruits in Ohio Stadium for Saturday’s game, and while the Buckeye offense may have started slow, that didn’t deter the 6-foot-5, 240-pound prospect from being intrigued by what he witnessed on the field.
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

Best chance to go undefeated: Oklahoma, USC, or Ohio State? | Number One CFB Show

FOX Sports’ RJ Young and Producer Tyler discuss fan responses to RJ’s question, “Following Week 1, which of these three has the best chance to go undefeated? Oklahoma Sooners, USC Trojans, or Ohio State Buckeyes?” RJ believes each team has a realistic shot to run the table, but the consensus among the group is that Ohio State is the most likely of the three.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
State
Tennessee State
Columbus, OH
Sports
State
Florida State
State
Alabama State
City
Florida, OH
State
Arkansas State
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Columbus, OH
State
Georgia State
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Assistant Basketball Coaches Jake Diebler, Jack Owens And Mike Netti Set to Make Combined $1.1 Million in 2022-23

Ohio State’s assistant basketball coaches are set to net a combined $1,125,000 this year. Following Chris Holtmann’s three-year contract extension (through 2027-28) over the offseason, which will see the Buckeye head coach bring in $3.5 million annually, each of his three assistant coaches will make well north of six figures in the year to come, according to contracts provided to Eleven Warriors in response to a records request.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Ohio State football: Is this the real Tommy Eichenberg?

Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg struggled through the 2021 Ohio State football regular season. When he turned in a seventeen-tackle performance in the Rose Bowl win over Utah, I wrote an article asking the question “Will the real Tommy Eichenberg please stand up?” Saturday night against Notre Dame, he turned in another head-turning showing that has me thinking “I hope this is the real Tommy Eichenberg.”
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Arvell Reese is ready to make his mark in Columbus

Over the past decade, the Ohio State Buckeyes have had some great linebackers grace the Horseshoe, many of whom are now playing on Sundays. Next year, they could be getting another one from Cleveland, Ohio in Arvell Reese. Reese is a 2023 linebacker recruit from the famed Glenville High School...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utah Football#Fox College Football#American Football#Ohio State#Notre Dame#Mvp#Nba#Associated Press#Th
spectrumnews1.com

Big Delaware County battle in OHSAA Game of the Week

OHIO — Big September sporting events in Delaware County are nothing new, as the Little Brown Jug draws upwards of 40,000 each year as part of the Delaware County Fair. It is usual for high school football to cause the same stir, and while there won’t be that many people in Sunbury Friday night, they’ll be packed into the brand new Big Walnut High School Stadium, which debuted last month.
SUNBURY, OH
The Lantern

Savvy Sliders to open second location in Columbus, first on a college campus

New Savvy Sliders located at 2106 N. High St. Credit: Courtesy of Sheron Colbert. Ohio State students can expect more “savvy” sliders on campus at the end of the month. Expanding its franchise in Columbus, Savvy Sliders will open a new store at 2106 N. High St., between Frambes East Lane avenues, with the goal of providing short wait times and serving fresh meat, Ali Bazzi, the High Street location owner, said.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
MLB
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
NCAA
WSYX ABC6

Blake Shelton announces tour stop in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Country music superstar Blake Shelton on Wednesday announced an 18-city tour that will stop in Columbus. Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean will join Shelton on the "Back To The Honky Tonk" tour that kicks off Feb. 16 in Lincoln, Nebraska. The artists will perform at...
COLUMBUS, OH
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Lucky’s Market to open its 2nd Columbus, Ohio, location

Lucky’s Market is planning to open its second Columbus, Ohio, location in Victorian Village. The site was once a Giant Eagle, which closed in 2017. The new Lucky’s store will be part of commercial real estate company Castro's redevelopment of the Thurber Village shopping center, which will also include a CVS store and a five-story apartment building with 225 units at 777 Neil Avenue, according to 614 Media Group.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

September is Pawpaw Picking Season: Try These Tips, Tricks and Tasty Treats

Two years ago, I came upon a grove of pawpaw trees in the woods. The spindly trunks were clustered together in the forest understory, branches bending from the weight of the largest edible fruit native to the United States. Some of the green, kidney-shaped pawpaws had already fallen to the forest floor—a sure sign of ripeness.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

New location, time announced for Donovan Lewis funeral

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The funeral for a man shot and killed by a Columbus police officer has changed venue and time for this Saturday. Christian Valley Baptist Church, located at 3330 Scottwood Road, will have visitation for Donovan Lewis’ funeral at 11:00 a.m. on September 10 with the service scheduled to begin at 12:00 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
chainstoreage.com

Lucky’s is signed to star in Casto redevelopment in Columbus

Casto’s script for turning a neighborhood market into a mixed-use center has just landed a star player. Three years into its remake of the Thurber Village neighborhood center in Columbus, Casto has signed Lucky’s Market as its grocery anchor and marks the occasion as the project turning point.
COLUMBUS, OH
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
35K+
Followers
27K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy