Worcester, MA

westernmassnews.com

Candidates for governor, lieutenant governor discuss primary wins

WORCESTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Fresh off Tuesday night’s primary wins, Maura Healey and Kim Driscoll, the Democratic nominees for governor and lieutenant governor in the Bay State, made their first public appearance as a ticket on Wednesday in Worcester. The two will face off against the Republican nominees Geoff Diehl and Leah Cole Allen in the upcoming general election.
MassLive.com

Oath Keeper membership in Massachusetts: What we know about David Sanders and Ron Beaty Jr., elected officials in report

Two elected officials in Wilbraham and Cape Cod are listed as being members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism received more than 38,000 names on leaked Oath Keepers membership lists, according to the Associated Press. The extremist group is accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Worcester, MA
Tara Jacobs of North Adams wins Governor’s Council primary in stunning upset over Springfield City Councilor Michael Fenton

North Adams School Committee member Tara Jacobs pulled off a surprise win over Springfield City Councilor Michael Fenton to become the Democratic choice for the Western Massachusetts seat on the Governor’s Council. She will face Republican John Comerford in the November election. Fenton conceded just before noon on Wednesday,...
commonwealthmagazine.org

A tough night for Wu, Warren, and progressive insurgents

TUESDAY’S PRIMARY MAY help solidify the state’s deep blue standing, with Maura Healey one step closer to dislodging Republicans from the only foothold they’ve had in major Massachusetts offices. But the election also highlighted something often lost in the caricatures of the state as a haven of hard-left political orthodoxy: The center of gravity in Massachusetts often rests with left-of-center Democrats who don’t travel in the most progressive lane in contested primaries.
MassLive.com

Andrea Campbell wins 2022 Democratic primary over Shannon Liss-Riordan in attorney general race

Andrea Campbell, a former Boston city councilor and mayoral candidate, clinched the Democratic nomination for attorney general Tuesday night over labor attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan. Campbell captured 342,288 votes with nearly 94% of precincts reporting around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, with Liss-Riordan trailing at 230,477 votes, according to unofficial election results. Campbell,...
westernmassnews.com

Hampden D.A., Holyoke mayor address public safety issues

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni joined Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia on Thursday with a message for the community following an uptick in violence in the city. We have learned that there have now been five murders in the city of Holyoke this year. Gulluni calling that...
westernmassnews.com

Springfield holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Riverfront Park

With the polio virus detected in wastewater in New York, a doctor at Baystate is sharing his concern for people in western Massachusetts. Agawam native hoping to represent U.S. at aquabike world championship. Updated: 4 hours ago. A woman who grew up in Agawam is representing the United States on...
Boston Globe

On the North Shore, a moderate Republican bests ‘Super Happy Fun America’ leader in write-in contest

“It’s a very unusual circumstance where you have the incumbent on the ballot and he garnered the most votes even though he is set to file paperwork to decline.”. A moderate Republican overpowered a right-wing agitator in an unusual North Shore legislative contest Tuesday that observers saw as a possible indicator of the state GOP’s appetite for far-right politics. C.J. Fitzwater secured the Republican nomination for the First Essex District House seat after his write-in campaign trounced that of Samson Racioppi, an activist who organized the 2019 “Straight Pride Parade” in Boston. Racioppi also helped organize buses to Washington, D.C., for the protest that became the Jan. 6 insurrection.
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: Holyoke business grant and Hadley K-9 fundraiser

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Holyoke and Hadley. In Holyoke, one organization is about to get $150,000 worth of funding. On Wednesday, Senator John Velis and Representative Patricia Duffy announced that Partners for Senator John C. Velis and Representative Patricia A. Duffy will receive a large check from the American Rescue Act funding.
westernmassnews.com

Holyoke residents respond to uptick in violence in the city

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -In Holyoke Thursday, Mayor Joshua Garcia teamed up with the Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni to address public safety concerns. This, after the fifth murder in the city this year, happened Wednesday night in the downtown area. “There’s a lot of safety concerns you got a lot...
westernmassnews.com

Latest Holyoke Murder has officials calling for change

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The latest murder in Holyoke has one City Councilor calling for more to be done. A memorial of flowers, candles, and balloons stands on the intersection of I-391 and High Street in Holyoke, the same place where our Western Mass News crews found a heavy police presence on Wednesday night.
westernmassnews.com

Local, federal authorities warning of ‘rainbow fentanyl’

4RUN3′s running club met in East Longmeadow Wednesday evening to rally around Eliza Fletcher and participate in a run to raise awareness. Candidates for governor, lieutenant governor discuss priorities for western Mass. Updated: 7 hours ago. Western Mass News took questions to both the Democratic and Republican tickets to...
westernmassnews.com

Retired Holyoke firefighter reflects on helping at Ground Zero 21 years ago

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Reflection is underway around the country and in western Massachusetts as Sunday marks 21 years since the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. For a now-retired Holyoke firefighter, who rushed to New York City to help in the aftermath, he’ll never forget what he saw. “It...
