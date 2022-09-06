Read full article on original website
Related
MLB
Pujols alone in fourth on all-time HR list with No. 697
PITTSBURGH -- Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols moved into sole possession of fourth place on MLB’s all-time home run list when he hit the 697th home run of his illustrious career in Sunday afternoon's 4-3 win over the Pirates. It was his second homer in as many days. Pujols, who...
Zac Gallen sets D-backs’ scoreless streak record in rout of Rockies
Zac Gallen started the game with three shutout innings to extend his scoreless streak to an Arizona franchise record, and
MLB
Mets & Braves down to the wire -- as it should be
The Mets will try to win a series on the road against the Marlins today, against the third non-contender they’ve played since they won the last game of a home series against the MLB-best Dodgers. Whether the Mets win or not, what has been the great divisional race of baseball will continue today and roll all the way to the finish line of the regular season.
MLB
State of the Cubs: Ricketts discusses 2022 season
CHICAGO -- Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts takes pride in being present in the Wrigley Field stands, where he can interact with fans. Those conversations, Ricketts told a small group of reporters on Saturday morning, have remained positive this year. He added that he does not bother checking social media. "I...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB
Reds frustrated in loss to Brewers
MILWAUKEE -- Jose Barrero’s third-inning bloop double was just out of reach from the glove of big first baseman Rowdy Tellez. It was also the only thing that kept the Reds from being the victims of a combined no-hitter vs. the Brewers during Saturday’s 5-1 defeat at American Family Field that snapped a three-game win streak.
MLB
Bumgarner cruises before tough 6th in loss
DENVER -- Madison Bumgarner wasn’t feeling right as he warmed up in the bullpen prior to the D-backs' game against the Rockies on Saturday night at Coors Field. The burly left-hander had been searching for months ways to rediscover the early-season success that led to a 3.65 ERA over his first 18 starts. He had tinkered with his mechanics, making subtle changes he hoped would be impactful. But it just wasn’t happening.
MLB
Devers breaks slump, and whole offense celebrates
BALTIMORE -- For a player used to hitting home runs, a drought of 21 games was a noticeable dry spell. One swing early in Saturday’s game changed that for Rafael Devers, and the blast was a prelude to a relentless display of offense, the Red Sox churning out a season-high 21 hits as they rolled to a 17-4 shellacking of the Orioles at Camden Yards.
MLB
Martínez displays his competitiveness through tough outing
OAKLAND -- As the A’s seek to build confidence in the many young players on their roster in the final month of their rebuilding 2022 campaign, the most promising sign of a brighter future has come within the starting rotation. The past month has seen the promotion of A’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB
20-hit wonders: White Sox offense overpowers A's again
OAKLAND -- If hitting is contagious, then the White Sox must be infected. After bursting out for 21 hits in Thursday's series-opening win, the White Sox rode yet another 20-hit effort to an outsized 10-2 victory over the A's, securing a series win with a chance to go for the four-game sweep on Sunday. Chicago has now won four straight and nine of its last 11 games.
MLB
In Red Sox, O's find a wall they can't climb
BALTIMORE -- The Orioles, during their ebullient second-half run, have long felt there’s no comeback too insurmountable, no disappointment too large to wash away and no reason to believe their resilience won’t power a rebound. They hadn’t yet run into Saturday night, though. Baltimore suffered its worst...
MLB
Carpenter homers in rainy win, adding to road success
KANSAS CITY -- Kerry Carpenter changed his swing last offseason looking to create more power. He stuck with it through a rough Spring Training and then a slow opening month at Double-A Erie before heating up there, then took it to Triple-A Toledo. Not even an 0-for-10, seven-strikeout stretch to open his big league career last month would lead the Tigers rookie and former 19th-round Draft pick to waver.
MLB
Why Rays are already playing playoff baseball
ST. PETERSBURG -- There are two ways to look at the Rays’ remaining schedule. On one hand, it seems almost unreasonably difficult compared to their non-American League East competition in the Wild Card race. The Mariners can practically waltz into October, for instance, with their final series coming against the Angels, A’s (twice), Royals, Rangers and Tigers, all far out of the postseason picture.
MLB
What might the Astros' postseason rotation look like?
HOUSTON -- If you consider Justin Verlander (if healthy), Framber Valdez and Lance McCullers Jr. as locks for the Astros’ playoff rotation, the conversation for who will be their fourth starter likely begins with right-hander José Urquidy, despite his poor start Saturday night. Before we analyze where Urquidy...
MLB
Blue Jays' offense finally puts it all together
ARLINGTON -- We all know this is what the Blue Jays’ lineup is capable of, but it has been a long time since it reminded us. Saturday’s 11-7 win at Globe Life Field will have Rangers starter Kohei Arihara seeing Blue Jays hitters in his sleep after Toronto scored all 11 of its runs against the right-hander, who was forced to wear one for the team as those early innings trudged on.
MLB
Edwin Jackson, who played for record 14 teams, retires
Edwin Jackson announced his retirement from baseball on his Instagram account Friday, which happened to be the 19th anniversary of his MLB debut and his 39th birthday. The right-hander played for 14 teams, a Major League record, over his 17-year career. "I’m super grateful to have had 14 different organizations...
MLB
Rodón makes Giants history (and Cy Young case) with 11 K's
CHICAGO -- Is Carlos Rodón making a late push for the National League Cy Young Award?. Rodón's outing in the Giants’ 4-2 loss against the Cubs at Wrigley Field exhibited the strikeout prowess he’s established this season. His 11 punchouts across 5 1/3 innings on Friday pushed his season total to 212, which has helped him break a couple of franchise records.
MLB
Nats' latest loss a microcosm of their season
PHILADELPHIA -- The fundamental woes that contributed to the Nationals' early season struggles and the emerging bright spots that have spurred the club's recent success collided in Saturday night's 8-5 loss to the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. CJ Abrams made yet another must-see play up the middle and Joey...
MLB
Kirby outduels Braves' ace in playoff-style showdown
SEATTLE -- In a season in which his teammate is the distinct frontrunner for the AL Rookie of the Year Award, George Kirby might be putting together a sneaky bid himself. The 24-year-old on Saturday completely dominated the defending World Series champions over six-plus brilliant innings, putting Seattle on his shoulders en route to a 3-1 victory over Atlanta in front of a nearly sold-out crowd at T-Mobile Park. He surrendered just three hits and walked none, extending his streak of not allowing more than one walk in all 21 of his career starts.
MLB
Rookies provide glimpse of an exciting future
ARLINGTON -- Earlier this season, Texas’ Triple-A Round Rock affiliate housed a number of Rangers prospects, including three home-grown Draft picks in Josh Jung, Sam Huff and Bubba Thompson, plus Josh Smith, who came over to the organization in the Joey Gallo trade with the Yankees at last year’s Deadline.
MLB
Mets ride 8-run inning back into first place
MIAMI -- Trust the process. Turn the page. Do it together. Enjoy the ride. Those were some of a handful of clichés that Francisco Lindor used after the Mets’ series-opening loss on Friday in Miami. Lindor’s main message was that whenever the Mets claw their way out of their skid, they will do it together.
Comments / 0