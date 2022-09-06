ARLINGTON -- We all know this is what the Blue Jays’ lineup is capable of, but it has been a long time since it reminded us. Saturday’s 11-7 win at Globe Life Field will have Rangers starter Kohei Arihara seeing Blue Jays hitters in his sleep after Toronto scored all 11 of its runs against the right-hander, who was forced to wear one for the team as those early innings trudged on.

MLB ・ 19 HOURS AGO