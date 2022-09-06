Read full article on original website
Mansfield boil advisory has been lifted
MANFIELD, La. -- The water boil advisory that was in place for the city of Mansfield following a water line break has been lifted. MANSFIELD, La - City officials in Mansfield have issued a boil advisory. A water main break Wednesday night lead to the advisory. The advisory will remain...
Mayor Perkins speaks out on Shreveport's healthcare plan
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins spoke out Friday and tried to tamp down criticism over the process of a new health insurance plan for city employees and retirees. The mayor's news conference comes following a raucous meeting of the health board on Wednesday. Most of the beneficiaries objected...
Weekend weather changes
SHREVEPORT, La. - Friday night's Water Vapor imagery showed two weather disturbances that are forecast to affect the ArkLaTex this weekend. The first one brings a chance of rain on Saturday. The second system pushes the first out replacing the rain with nice weather on Sunday. Here is the Weekend...
Exercise can lower the risk of dementia-related illness
SHREVEPORT, LA. — It has been well established that exercise is good for physical health. It is healthy for muscles, bones and the cardiovascular system. But in the last decade, research has shown that exercise is also good for the brain. In fact, studies show that it can greatly decrease the risk of dementia-related illnesses.
Nice weather expected for Friday evening's football games
SHREVEPORT, La. - Here is the Friday Football Fever forecast. The outlook calls for temperatures in the 80s to start and 70s to finish out the games. Rain is not expected.
