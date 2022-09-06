ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Chef Aarón Sánchez Impact Fund producing Latino leaders in the kitchen

By LBJ
WGNO
WGNO
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dL9NC_0hkcJVFI00

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO )— Celebrity Chef Aarón Sánchez reflected on his early days of learning his craft, and why he thinks it’s important to give the opportunity to others.

“When I started cooking all those years ago, I thought that there was a disparity as far as Latinos getting leadership positions in kitchens, and I didn’t want education to be the crutch. I didn’t want that to be something that would hold people back,” said Sánchez.

MORE FROM LBJ: New Orleans nonprofits thrive selling concessions at the Superdome

To that end, the chef started the Aarón Sánchez Impact Fund to address these disparities and to develop Latino leaders in the kitchen.

The fund is now a part of the Emeril Lagasse Foundation in hopes of expanding.

Click here for the application process . Applications are being accepted through October 15th.

On the menu at Johnny Sanchez, is a classic ceviche throughout Hispanic Heritage Month. A portion of the proceeds goes towards the Aarón Sánchez Impact Fund.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGNO

‘Secrets of a Tastemaker’: Al Copeland’s book of spicy recipes and memories to be released next week

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— To celebrate the 50th anniversary of popular fried chicken restaurant, Popeyes there is a new book called: “Secrets of a Tastemaker Al Copeland: The Cookbook Recipes and Spicy Delicious Memories.” The new book shares over 100 recipes and countless stories about Popeyes founder Al Copeland. The book is written by Pulitzer-Prize-winning and […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

National Fried Chicken Festival Unveils Food Lineup

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The National Fried Chicken Festival (FCF) presented by Raising Cane’s has announced its highly-anticipated list of local and national restaurants set to participate in the fifth annual event on October 1 – 2 at its new home along the New Orleans Lakefront.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Society
New Orleans, LA
Food & Drinks
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
City
New Orleans, LA
County
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Society
Local
Louisiana Sports
New Orleans, LA
Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
New Orleans, LA
Education
bigeasymagazine.com

Belden Batiste: New Orleans Needs New Leadership; Rebuffs Response to NOLA Tribune

The Tribune newspaper recently published an editorial in support of Cantrell. Batiste wrote a scathing response which Big Easy Magazine is publishing in it’s entirety. The Tribune’s article titled It Ain’t About Us misrepresents the intent of the recall. Why does it bother you that this action is sponsored by black people? YOU say, WE are complicit in doing others’ dirty work. Regardless of race, ethnicity and gender, WE SHOULD HOLD ALL ELECTED OFFICIALS ACCOUNTABLE FOR THEIR ACTIONS. Well, your opinion is your opinion, BUT YOUR STORY DOES NOT CONSIDER ALL FACTORS LEADING TO THIS DECISION.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Vue Orleans Offers “Buy One Get One Free” for Louisiana Residents

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Vue Orleans, the newest and most intriguing New Orleans cultural experience, offers Louisiana residents another reason to take a view from the top. During September, residents can get a free ticket of equal or lesser value for each ticket purchased. “It’s the perfect time to view New Orleans from an entirely different perspective,” said David Rand, Vue Orleans general manager. “We invite Louisianans to take a ride to the top and view the city like never before.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emeril
bizneworleans.com

‘BOGO’ Deal for Vue Orleans Attraction atop the Four Seasons

NEW ORLEANS — During September, Louisiana residents can get a free ticket of equal or lesser value for each ticket purchased to Vue Orleans, the multimedia cultural experience at the top of the Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans. “It’s the perfect time to view New Orleans from an entirely...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kitchens#Latinos#Food Drink#Apple#Nexstar Media Inc
NOLA.com

IV Waste's lowball recycling price triples, alarming New Orleans officials, competitor

When New Orleans officials considered IV Waste’s proposal for a sanitation contract three months ago, they noted the company’s eye-popping quotation for the curbside recycling portion: The figure was one third of the average of all bids. Chief Administrative Officer Gilbert Montaño wondered aloud whether IV Waste might be “under-bidding for the [sake] of getting a contract.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WGNO

WGNO

31K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy