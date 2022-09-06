ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Town by Town: September 8

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In Springfield, Mayor Domenic Sarno joined the community to celebrate the start of Glendi 2022, with a special Greek flag raising ceremony at City Hall. The Glendi Festival kicks off Friday. The event will be full of family fun entertainment and traditional Greek food, music and dancing at the Geek Cultural Center in Springfield.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Springfield holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Riverfront Park

With the polio virus detected in wastewater in New York, a doctor at Baystate is sharing his concern for people in western Massachusetts. Agawam native hoping to represent U.S. at aquabike world championship. Updated: 4 hours ago. A woman who grew up in Agawam is representing the United States on...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Town by Town: Holyoke business grant and Hadley K-9 fundraiser

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Holyoke and Hadley. In Holyoke, one organization is about to get $150,000 worth of funding. On Wednesday, Senator John Velis and Representative Patricia Duffy announced that Partners for Senator John C. Velis and Representative Patricia A. Duffy will receive a large check from the American Rescue Act funding.
HOLYOKE, MA
Hampden D.A., Holyoke mayor address public safety issues

Royal blogger with western Mass. ties reacts to death of Queen Elizabeth II. Royal blogger with western Mass. ties reacts to death of Queen Elizabeth II. MGM Springfield to host Rock 102′s Mayflower Marathon. Updated: 9 hours ago. There’s new information regarding the 2022 Rock 102 Mayflower Marathon.
HOLYOKE, MA
UMass students housed at Hadley hotel express transportation concerns

HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - UMass Amherst parents reached out to our newsroom. First, a number of transfer students were assigned to live in a hotel in Hadley due to a dorm shortage. Now, those students are struggling to catch a bus to class. “I’m not really having the college experience...
HADLEY, MA
Springfield starts free full-day universal pre-K program — among 1st in the state — as new preschool opens in Pine Point

Preschoolers were greeted by a barrage of brightly colored balloons and smiles as their parents dropped them off at Springfield’s newest early education enrichment center: Balliet Preschool. The school opened its doors for the 2022-2023 school year on Thursday morning, the first day of Springfield Public Schools’ new free universal full-day initiative for all 3- and 4-year-olds in the city.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
1 hospitalized after house fire on Wakefield Street in Springfield

Oliveira declares victory in Democratic primary for Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Senate District. In the Democratic primary for the Senate seat in the 1st Hampden and Hampshire District, which is being vacated by Eric Lesser, the numbers are leaning heavily in favor for Jacob Oliveira. Oliveira declares victory in Democratic...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Tara Jacobs of North Adams wins Governor's Council primary in stunning upset over Springfield City Councilor Michael Fenton

North Adams School Committee member Tara Jacobs pulled off a surprise win over Springfield City Councilor Michael Fenton to become the Democratic choice for the Western Massachusetts seat on the Governor’s Council. She will face Republican John Comerford in the November election. Fenton conceded just before noon on Wednesday,...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Getting Answers: Easthampton CVS closed for roof damage

4RUN3′s running club met in East Longmeadow Wednesday evening to rally around Eliza Fletcher and participate in a run to raise awareness. Candidates for governor, lieutenant governor discuss priorities for western Mass. Updated: 8 hours ago. Western Mass News took questions to both the Democratic and Republican tickets to...
EASTHAMPTON, MA
Friday night news update

In this update, Maura Healey and Kim Driscoll made their first public appearance as a ticket today in Worcester, local police departments are warning the public about rainbow fentanyl, and emergency crews were called to a rollover crash in Springfield this afternoon. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Retired Holyoke firefighter reflects on helping at Ground Zero 21 years ago

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Reflection is underway around the country and in western Massachusetts as Sunday marks 21 years since the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. For a now-retired Holyoke firefighter, who rushed to New York City to help in the aftermath, he’ll never forget what he saw. “It...
HOLYOKE, MA
Here's When You Can Legally Turn Left on Red in Massachusetts

I've been working the morning shift in Berkshire County for over 10 years now. Driving from Pittsfield to Great Barrington at 3:30/4:00 am in the morning, I can say there are barely any other vehicles on the road. Many times there isn't a single vehicle on the road for quite a stretch. It is very tempting for me to just drive through a red light but I obviously respect the laws of the road. Let's be honest, if I were to do that, it would just be my luck and I would be nailed with a ticket, blemishes on my driving record, and plenty of headaches. Who needs that? I don't need to pay a fine on top of the expensive gas prices here in Massachusetts.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
MGM Springfield to host Rock 102′s Mayflower Marathon

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There’s new information regarding the 2022 Rock 102 Mayflower Marathon. We now know the fundraising event will be held at MGM Springfield. In July, the Basketball Hall of Fame announced that they would no longer be hosting the event after 20 years. The Mayflower Marathon...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

