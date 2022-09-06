Read full article on original website
Related
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: September 8
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In Springfield, Mayor Domenic Sarno joined the community to celebrate the start of Glendi 2022, with a special Greek flag raising ceremony at City Hall. The Glendi Festival kicks off Friday. The event will be full of family fun entertainment and traditional Greek food, music and dancing at the Geek Cultural Center in Springfield.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Riverfront Park
With the polio virus detected in wastewater in New York, a doctor at Baystate is sharing his concern for people in western Massachusetts. Agawam native hoping to represent U.S. at aquabike world championship. Updated: 4 hours ago. A woman who grew up in Agawam is representing the United States on...
Springfield officials discuss alleged mismanagement of ARPA funds
Springfield City Councilors Tracye Whitfield and Justin Hurst held a news conference at the steps of Springfield City hall regarding the alleged mismanagement of ARPA funds. Many were saying that there has been a lack of communication and transparency from the Sarno administration.
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: Holyoke business grant and Hadley K-9 fundraiser
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Holyoke and Hadley. In Holyoke, one organization is about to get $150,000 worth of funding. On Wednesday, Senator John Velis and Representative Patricia Duffy announced that Partners for Senator John C. Velis and Representative Patricia A. Duffy will receive a large check from the American Rescue Act funding.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
TJO Animal Control in Springfield hiring event Thursday
Animal lovers are encouraged to apply at the Thomas J O'Connor Animal Control & Adoption Center in Springfield.
Massachusetts town looking for community input on moving trick-or-treating to Saturday
The Town of Athol is asking its residents if they would prefer to move Halloween to Saturday this year.
westernmassnews.com
Hampden D.A., Holyoke mayor address public safety issues
Royal blogger with western Mass. ties reacts to death of Queen Elizabeth II. Royal blogger with western Mass. ties reacts to death of Queen Elizabeth II. MGM Springfield to host Rock 102′s Mayflower Marathon. Updated: 9 hours ago. There’s new information regarding the 2022 Rock 102 Mayflower Marathon.
westernmassnews.com
UMass students housed at Hadley hotel express transportation concerns
HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - UMass Amherst parents reached out to our newsroom. First, a number of transfer students were assigned to live in a hotel in Hadley due to a dorm shortage. Now, those students are struggling to catch a bus to class. “I’m not really having the college experience...
RELATED PEOPLE
Cruise night in Northampton honoring 9/11 first responders
The Northampton Elks Lodge is hosting cruise night Thursday evening at 5:30 to honor area first responders and the lives lost during the September 11 attacks.
Springfield starts free full-day universal pre-K program — among 1st in the state — as new preschool opens in Pine Point
Preschoolers were greeted by a barrage of brightly colored balloons and smiles as their parents dropped them off at Springfield’s newest early education enrichment center: Balliet Preschool. The school opened its doors for the 2022-2023 school year on Thursday morning, the first day of Springfield Public Schools’ new free universal full-day initiative for all 3- and 4-year-olds in the city.
westernmassnews.com
1 hospitalized after house fire on Wakefield Street in Springfield
Oliveira declares victory in Democratic primary for Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Senate District. In the Democratic primary for the Senate seat in the 1st Hampden and Hampshire District, which is being vacated by Eric Lesser, the numbers are leaning heavily in favor for Jacob Oliveira. Oliveira declares victory in Democratic...
Tara Jacobs of North Adams wins Governor’s Council primary in stunning upset over Springfield City Councilor Michael Fenton
North Adams School Committee member Tara Jacobs pulled off a surprise win over Springfield City Councilor Michael Fenton to become the Democratic choice for the Western Massachusetts seat on the Governor’s Council. She will face Republican John Comerford in the November election. Fenton conceded just before noon on Wednesday,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: Easthampton CVS closed for roof damage
4RUN3′s running club met in East Longmeadow Wednesday evening to rally around Eliza Fletcher and participate in a run to raise awareness. Candidates for governor, lieutenant governor discuss priorities for western Mass. Updated: 8 hours ago. Western Mass News took questions to both the Democratic and Republican tickets to...
westernmassnews.com
Friday night news update
In this update, Maura Healey and Kim Driscoll made their first public appearance as a ticket today in Worcester, local police departments are warning the public about rainbow fentanyl, and emergency crews were called to a rollover crash in Springfield this afternoon. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
westernmassnews.com
Retired Holyoke firefighter reflects on helping at Ground Zero 21 years ago
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Reflection is underway around the country and in western Massachusetts as Sunday marks 21 years since the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. For a now-retired Holyoke firefighter, who rushed to New York City to help in the aftermath, he’ll never forget what he saw. “It...
Here’s When You Can Legally Turn Left on Red in Massachusetts
I've been working the morning shift in Berkshire County for over 10 years now. Driving from Pittsfield to Great Barrington at 3:30/4:00 am in the morning, I can say there are barely any other vehicles on the road. Many times there isn't a single vehicle on the road for quite a stretch. It is very tempting for me to just drive through a red light but I obviously respect the laws of the road. Let's be honest, if I were to do that, it would just be my luck and I would be nailed with a ticket, blemishes on my driving record, and plenty of headaches. Who needs that? I don't need to pay a fine on top of the expensive gas prices here in Massachusetts.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
westernmassnews.com
MGM Springfield to host Rock 102′s Mayflower Marathon
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There’s new information regarding the 2022 Rock 102 Mayflower Marathon. We now know the fundraising event will be held at MGM Springfield. In July, the Basketball Hall of Fame announced that they would no longer be hosting the event after 20 years. The Mayflower Marathon...
$650K to be awarded to Springfield Public Schools
The Springfield Public Schools (SPS) is to receive $650,000 to provide students with successful futures. The "Portrait of a Graduate" (POG) started three years ago to transform the school.
The Hangover Pub and Broth in Worcester’s Canal District unexpectedly close
Two Canal District eateries on Green Street — The Hangover Pub and Broth — have closed unexpectedly, according to an announcement by the restaurants’ chef, Michael Arrastia. Arrastia wrote in a Facebook post about the closure.
Eric Lesser’s political gamble comes up short
The region needed rain, but three hours before the polls closed Tuesday afternoon, Eric P. Lesser said he had no idea whether the wet weather helped or hurt his chances at the polls. “Everybody has their theories, but the voters have a way of sorting it out,” Lesser said as...
Comments / 0