Massachusetts COVID-19 Weekly Report: 57 new deaths, 6,623 new cases
State public health officials reported 57 new confirmed deaths and 6,623 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts this week.
Mass. to distribute 3.5M free COVID tests to residents
Distribution of the at-home tests will be based on population size. An additional 1.5 million tests will also be sent to food banks across the state.
3.5M free at-home COVID-19 tests to be made available to Massachusetts residents
An announcement was made Wednesday to distribute 3.5 million free at-home COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to Massachusetts residents.
Get a COVID-19 booster with your flu shot? Local doctors warn once-a year shots may be too optimistic.
A day after White House health officials urged Americans to get an updated COVID-19 booster shot along with their flu shot, some local health practitioners warned that the federal messaging may be too optimistic. Cassandra Pierre, an infectious disease physician at Boston Medical Center, says she is readying a plan...
Geoff Diehl, fresh off primary victory, slams COVID vaccine mandate for state workers
In the first press conference since his primary win, Geoff Diehl, a Trump-backed former Massachusetts lawmaker, said the Massachusetts decision to mandate COVID vaccines for state workers went “way over the line.”. Diehl has stated that if he is elected as the state governor his day-one initiative would to...
BAA announces 2023 Boston Marathon official charity program members
CONCORD, Mass. — A Massachusetts nonprofit that works to bring athletics to schools in underserved communities will be among dozens of groups supported by the Boston Marathon. The Concord-based Play Ball Foundation is part of the Boston Athletic Association's Official Charity Program for the second consecutive year. The organization...
Operator of 21 skilled nursing facilities in Massachusetts resolve allegations they turned away patients on Opioid Use Disorder meds
BOSTON – The U.S. Attorney’s Office reached an agreement with Next Step Healthcare, LLC, the operator of 21 skilled nursing facilities in Massachusetts, to resolve allegations that Next Step violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by turning away patients who indicated they were prescribed medications for Opioid Use Disorder.
One Of The Most Depressed Cities In America Is In Massachusetts–And No, It’s Not Boston
There are many things nowadays that can lead to or contribute to the anxiety disorder known as depression. Money or debt issues, physical or emotional abuse, working like a dog for your employer and not feeling appreciated, being the target of bullying, getting older, ever-changing social mores, what's going on in the daily news, and the list goes on.
RMV: Inspection sticker changes coming in November
Beginning in November, the Massachusetts RMV will be making some changes in regards to getting a new inspection sticker for your vehicle.
Anti-poaching bill signed in Massachusetts
According to the Massachusetts Environmental Police, nearly 1,500 hunting violations occur each year. A new law aims to stop those from happening.
Former Massachusetts EMT facing up to 10 years in prison for tampering with liquid fentanyl
BOSTON – A former Massachusetts emergency medical technician paramedic is facing up to 10 years in prison for tampering with liquid fentanyl vials at the ambulance company at which she worked. Candice Mangan, 43, of Medford, pleaded guilty on Aug. 30, 2022 in federal court in Boston to one...
Black bear population booms in Massachusetts
Black bears are roaming further east than ever before, as researchers work to track their startling numbers. In Massachusetts, black bears are seemingly everywhere. This year, bears have been spotted cooling off in a Pepperell koi pond, near a summer day camp in Wilmington, and on a major avenue in Lowell. One animal was even injured while trying to cross Route 495 in Middleborough before officials had to euthanize it.
It’s Apple Picking Season, But This Apple is Actually Illegal in Massachusetts
With Labor Day Weekend behind us, Massachusetts residents are fully embracing the fall season. Those of us who live in western Massachusetts, specifically in The Berkshires know that this is a truly magical time of year to live in the mountains. Over 2.6 million people visit The Berkshires annually and a large portion of those folks pass through during the Fall season.
The Best-Ranked Colleges in Massachusetts for the Ultimate Party Experience
Thankfully, my college partying days are in the rearview mirror, but the memories will always be there. I had my college debut at UMass Dartmouth back in 2005, but that chapter was short-lived. From 2006-2010, Lyndon State College in Vermont was home for me, and let me tell you, it was quite the ride.
These Are the Top 10 Safest Places to Live in Massachusetts
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Is your town one of the safest places to live in Massachusetts?. When it comes to safety, Massachusetts ranks high as one of the safest states...
What is the Coldest it Has Ever Been in Massachusetts and When?
Summer is becoming a distant memory as we look forward to autumn. Fall in Massachusetts, particularly the Berkshires is something that one shouldn't pass up. Take our beautiful New England foliage for example. It isn't uncommon for tourists and locals alike to take a drive over the weekend and check out the robust colors that the trees offer here in beautiful Berkshire County and throughout New England. Hopefully, the recent drought conditions don't hamper our leaf peeping opportunities this year. We'll keep our fingers crossed.
Is It Illegal To Flash Your Headlights To Warn Of Police In Massachusetts?
Sgt. Marc Maddalena from the Pittsfield Police Department was nice enough to join "Slater and Marjo" on Thursday morning to talk about speeding in the city. I polled the 95.9 listeners on what streets they think people speed on the most. The Poll Results:. 5. Valentine Rd. 4. Cheshire Rd.
Massachusetts drought status after more than 2″ of rain
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko is working for you with how the rain has an effect on the ongoing drought situation.
Poliovirus found in New York wastewater ‘concern for Springfield,’ Baystate pediatrics chief says
SPRINGFIELD — Dr. John R. O’Reilly, chief of general pediatrics at Baystate Health, calls the detection of the poliovirus in wastewater samples from New York City and three New York counties a “real concern for Springfield” and Massachusetts given travel is common between the two states.
Man in his 20s becomes third Massachusetts human case of West Nile virus in 2022
BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said a third human case of West Nile virus has been reported in the state this year. Health officials said a man in his 20s was likely exposed to the virus in Suffolk County in an area already known to be at increased risk.
