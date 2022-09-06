SEATTLE -- In a season in which his teammate is the distinct frontrunner for the AL Rookie of the Year Award, George Kirby might be putting together a sneaky bid himself. The 24-year-old on Saturday completely dominated the defending World Series champions over six-plus brilliant innings, putting Seattle on his shoulders en route to a 3-1 victory over Atlanta in front of a nearly sold-out crowd at T-Mobile Park. He surrendered just three hits and walked none, extending his streak of not allowing more than one walk in all 21 of his career starts.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO