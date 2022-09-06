Read full article on original website
MLB
Ohtani lights up radar gun with fastest pitch of career
HOUSTON -- Shohei Ohtani has become a spectacle to watch, not only because of his unprecedented play as a two-way star but the new records he sets with seemingly every outing. The latest accomplishment came via his velocity, as he threw the fastest pitch in his career in the Angels’ 6-1 win over the Astros on Saturday night at Minute Maid Park.
MLB
What might the Astros' postseason rotation look like?
HOUSTON -- If you consider Justin Verlander (if healthy), Framber Valdez and Lance McCullers Jr. as locks for the Astros’ playoff rotation, the conversation for who will be their fourth starter likely begins with right-hander José Urquidy, despite his poor start Saturday night. Before we analyze where Urquidy...
MLB
One frame vs. Mets imparts lessons for López, Nardi
MIAMI -- Saturday night was one of those games for the Marlins, who lost to the Mets, 11-3, at loanDepot park. Here are three storylines to follow moving forward:. Avisaíl García, who returned from a month on the injured list on Tuesday, was pinch-hit for in the first inning due to left hamstring discomfort. According to manager Don Mattingly, García “felt a little something” while warming up. Though he wanted to remain in the game, the club decided to be cautious.
MLB
Pujols ties A-Rod for 4th with homer No. 696
PITTSBURGH -- The Cardinals started Albert Pujols against a right-handed starter Saturday night at PNC Park, and he repaid the trust with another historic -- and crushed -- home run. In the sixth inning of the Cardinals’ 7-5 win over the Pirates, Pujols hit the 696th home run of his...
MLB
Devers breaks slump, and whole offense celebrates
BALTIMORE -- For a player used to hitting home runs, a drought of 21 games was a noticeable dry spell. One swing early in Saturday’s game changed that for Rafael Devers, and the blast was a prelude to a relentless display of offense, the Red Sox churning out a season-high 21 hits as they rolled to a 17-4 shellacking of the Orioles at Camden Yards.
MLB
McKenzie rises to occasion to sink Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS -- Guardians starter Triston McKenzie is proving he can handle the spotlight. Backed by a terrific seven-inning outing from McKenzie and an early two-run homer from Amed Rosario, Cleveland secured a 6-4 win over Minnesota on Saturday night at Target Field, creating more separation with the-now-third-place Twins in the American League Central race.
MLB
Archer's early exit first of many challenges
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Twins were hoping for five strong innings from starter Chris Archer, a lead and some momentum in trying to catch the Guardians in the American League Central entering Saturday night's clash at Target Field. Minnesota ended up with another short start -- this time due to injury...
MLB
Martínez displays his competitiveness through tough outing
OAKLAND -- As the A’s seek to build confidence in the many young players on their roster in the final month of their rebuilding 2022 campaign, the most promising sign of a brighter future has come within the starting rotation. The past month has seen the promotion of A’s...
MLB
Reds frustrated in loss to Brewers
MILWAUKEE -- Jose Barrero’s third-inning bloop double was just out of reach from the glove of big first baseman Rowdy Tellez. It was also the only thing that kept the Reds from being the victims of a combined no-hitter vs. the Brewers during Saturday’s 5-1 defeat at American Family Field that snapped a three-game win streak.
MLB
Nats' latest loss a microcosm of their season
PHILADELPHIA -- The fundamental woes that contributed to the Nationals' early season struggles and the emerging bright spots that have spurred the club's recent success collided in Saturday night's 8-5 loss to the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. CJ Abrams made yet another must-see play up the middle and Joey...
MLB
Mets ride 8-run inning back into first place
MIAMI -- Trust the process. Turn the page. Do it together. Enjoy the ride. Those were some of a handful of clichés that Francisco Lindor used after the Mets’ series-opening loss on Friday in Miami. Lindor’s main message was that whenever the Mets claw their way out of their skid, they will do it together.
MLB
Carpenter homers in rainy win, adding to road success
KANSAS CITY -- Kerry Carpenter changed his swing last offseason looking to create more power. He stuck with it through a rough Spring Training and then a slow opening month at Double-A Erie before heating up there, then took it to Triple-A Toledo. Not even an 0-for-10, seven-strikeout stretch to open his big league career last month would lead the Tigers rookie and former 19th-round Draft pick to waver.
MLB
Kirby outduels Braves' ace in playoff-style showdown
SEATTLE -- In a season in which his teammate is the distinct frontrunner for the AL Rookie of the Year Award, George Kirby might be putting together a sneaky bid himself. The 24-year-old on Saturday completely dominated the defending World Series champions over six-plus brilliant innings, putting Seattle on his shoulders en route to a 3-1 victory over Atlanta in front of a nearly sold-out crowd at T-Mobile Park. He surrendered just three hits and walked none, extending his streak of not allowing more than one walk in all 21 of his career starts.
MLB
Giants using September to showcase young talent
CHICAGO -- Sitting seven games under .500, the Giants are using September to see young players grow and prove themselves in the big leagues. Saturday’s 5-2 victory against the Cubs at Wrigley Field continued to show the development of several young Giants. Joey Bart and David Villar both homered and logged four of the team’s five extra-base hits to help uplift the offense.
MLB
Bumgarner cruises before tough 6th in loss
DENVER -- Madison Bumgarner wasn’t feeling right as he warmed up in the bullpen prior to the D-backs' game against the Rockies on Saturday night at Coors Field. The burly left-hander had been searching for months ways to rediscover the early-season success that led to a 3.65 ERA over his first 18 starts. He had tinkered with his mechanics, making subtle changes he hoped would be impactful. But it just wasn’t happening.
MLB
Rookies provide glimpse of an exciting future
ARLINGTON -- Earlier this season, Texas’ Triple-A Round Rock affiliate housed a number of Rangers prospects, including three home-grown Draft picks in Josh Jung, Sam Huff and Bubba Thompson, plus Josh Smith, who came over to the organization in the Joey Gallo trade with the Yankees at last year’s Deadline.
MLB
Mets & Braves down to the wire -- as it should be
The Mets will try to win a series on the road against the Marlins today, against the third non-contender they’ve played since they won the last game of a home series against the MLB-best Dodgers. Whether the Mets win or not, what has been the great divisional race of baseball will continue today and roll all the way to the finish line of the regular season.
MLB
Ohtani swats 34th HR ... a day after his 12th pitching win
HOUSTON -- Coming off a game in which Shohei Ohtani earned his 12th pitching win of the season, the two-way star continued to make his case to win the American League MVP Award for a second straight season. Ohtani went 2-for-4 and golfed his 34th home run in the 12-4...
MLB
'Legendary' Pujols alone in 4th with HR No. 697
PITTSBURGH -- Maybe the best image to describe how Albert Pujols got to this moment in time isn’t a swing, a bat flip, a celebration or a shiny three-digit graphic. Maybe it’s the view that Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said he takes in every day when he gets to the ballpark.
MLB
Blue Jays' offense finally puts it all together
ARLINGTON -- We all know this is what the Blue Jays’ lineup is capable of, but it has been a long time since it reminded us. Saturday’s 11-7 win at Globe Life Field will have Rangers starter Kohei Arihara seeing Blue Jays hitters in his sleep after Toronto scored all 11 of its runs against the right-hander, who was forced to wear one for the team as those early innings trudged on.
