Lawrence, KS

Bomb threat made against Kansas State Capitol, suspect arrested

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One suspect is under arrest following an online threat of a “bombing” at the Kansas State Capitol. According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, earlier this week the sheriff’s office received a tip about a threat made to the Kansas State Capitol. An individual, through the use of a social media […]
WYCO district attorney to announce charges against KCK police officer

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Wyandotte County District Attorney's Office will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon to talk about felony charges filed against a Kansas City, Kansas police officer. The D.A.'s office said it will hold a 4:30 p.m. media availability. No other information was released. Refresh this...
KCK police officer accused in domestic violence incidents

A Kansas City, Kansas, police officer is accused in Wyandotte County and Jackson County, Missouri related to two incidents of alleged domestic violence. Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree said Officer Deotis Brown is charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated intimidation of a witness or victim. The charges stem from a domestic violence dispute on or about Feb. 7.
Topeka High School goes on lockdown Thursday morning

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Public Schools placed Topeka High School on lockdown because of a police situation, the school district announced Thursday morning. “We do not have additional details we can share at this time,” the district said in an email sent to families. “Staff and students are safe and instruction is continuing.” At approximately 8:15 […]
1 in custody after shooting Wednesday evening in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence police said they are investigating a shooting Wednesday evening that seriously injured one person. Police said they were called about 7:30 p.m. in the 15200 block of East 40th Street. Authorities said officers arrived and found one male with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim...
Body Found in Fontana Kansas

On September 07, 2022, at 5:51p.m. a call was received at the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, the caller stated that a deceased body was found in the area of 2400 and Iliff Rd., Fontana, Kansas. The location is just south of the Linn / Miami County Line near Middle Creek.
Linn County Sheriff Updates on Body Found

On September 4, 2022, a press release was provided regarding the death of a male in Parker, Kansas. Detective’s have been working the death investigation since. The male has been identified as Austin B. Mebane, a white male, 32 years of age. Mr. Mebane was familiar with the Parker area and resided in the area at times, however he was from the Kansas City, Mo. area. Mr. Mebane’s next of kin has been notified.
Cold case partially solved with help from woman’s daughter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 39-year-old cold case just received a big break. Kansas City police and Clay County sheriff's investigators said they have identified the remains of Gwendolyn Robinson after her daughter Deoina Mitchell came forward this summer to reopen a missing person's case. Mitchell was a toddler...
81-year-old man charged with attempted murder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An 81-year-old Overland Park is accused of attempted murder. According to court documents, Robert Cicerone attacked Jacquelyn Cicerone a week ago in Overland Park. Court records stated he gave her pills, strangled her, and cut her wrists. Court documents did not detail how the two...
State hospital employee, patient appear in court

OSAWATOMIE — A teenage patient and employee at Osawatomie State Hospital, who prompted a multi-agency search early on the morning of Monday, Aug. 29, when they left the grounds of the psychiatric treatment facility together, appeared in Miami County District Court on Thursday, Sept. 1. The 18-year-old patient is...
