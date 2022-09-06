Read full article on original website
Related
Bomb threat made against Kansas State Capitol, suspect arrested
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One suspect is under arrest following an online threat of a “bombing” at the Kansas State Capitol. According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, earlier this week the sheriff’s office received a tip about a threat made to the Kansas State Capitol. An individual, through the use of a social media […]
lawrencekstimes.com
Unclear why Lawrence police detective is on paid leave after being accused of crashing vehicle in alleged DUI
A Lawrence police detective was placed on paid leave following his arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence last week, though city policy suggests the suspension should be without pay. Detective Adam Welch was driving his personal vehicle around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 when he allegedly struck a...
KMBC.com
WYCO district attorney to announce charges against KCK police officer
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Wyandotte County District Attorney's Office will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon to talk about felony charges filed against a Kansas City, Kansas police officer. The D.A.'s office said it will hold a 4:30 p.m. media availability. No other information was released. Refresh this...
KMBC.com
KCK police officer accused in domestic violence incidents
A Kansas City, Kansas, police officer is accused in Wyandotte County and Jackson County, Missouri related to two incidents of alleged domestic violence. Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree said Officer Deotis Brown is charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated intimidation of a witness or victim. The charges stem from a domestic violence dispute on or about Feb. 7.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Topeka High School goes on lockdown Thursday morning
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Public Schools placed Topeka High School on lockdown because of a police situation, the school district announced Thursday morning. “We do not have additional details we can share at this time,” the district said in an email sent to families. “Staff and students are safe and instruction is continuing.” At approximately 8:15 […]
KMBC.com
1 in custody after shooting Wednesday evening in Independence
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence police said they are investigating a shooting Wednesday evening that seriously injured one person. Police said they were called about 7:30 p.m. in the 15200 block of East 40th Street. Authorities said officers arrived and found one male with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim...
921news.com
Body Found in Fontana Kansas
On September 07, 2022, at 5:51p.m. a call was received at the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, the caller stated that a deceased body was found in the area of 2400 and Iliff Rd., Fontana, Kansas. The location is just south of the Linn / Miami County Line near Middle Creek.
921news.com
Linn County Sheriff Updates on Body Found
On September 4, 2022, a press release was provided regarding the death of a male in Parker, Kansas. Detective’s have been working the death investigation since. The male has been identified as Austin B. Mebane, a white male, 32 years of age. Mr. Mebane was familiar with the Parker area and resided in the area at times, however he was from the Kansas City, Mo. area. Mr. Mebane’s next of kin has been notified.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Body discovered in Linn County near vehicle of missing Lawrence man
A body was discovered in Linn County, Kansas, on Wednesday, Sept. 7, next to the vehicle of a missing Lawrence man.
KMBC.com
Cold case partially solved with help from woman’s daughter
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 39-year-old cold case just received a big break. Kansas City police and Clay County sheriff's investigators said they have identified the remains of Gwendolyn Robinson after her daughter Deoina Mitchell came forward this summer to reopen a missing person's case. Mitchell was a toddler...
KC-area man accused of beating 6-year-old to death with bat
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City-area man has been accused of beating his 6-year-old daughter to death with a baseball bat. Dustin L. Beechner, 37, St. Joseph, has been charged with child abuse resulting in death. During a court hearing Wednesday, a judge ordered that he be held without bail.
Police locate Jasper's stolen cannoli van
A van stolen last weekend from Jasper’s Ristorante in Kansas City was located Thursday by KCMO police.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two women warning about Kansas City contractor who allegedly took money, ran
Ella Lane had a roof badly in need of repair. She had hoped that Mark Wilson of TLC Construction was just the man for the job, but she was wrong.
WIBW
AG calls on families of Parcells victims to claim samples gathered in investigation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Attorney General has called on the families of the victims of Shawn Parcells to claim those samples gathered in the investigation against him before Oct. 6. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says a Shawnee Co. District Court judge has approved a request to close the...
KMBC.com
81-year-old man charged with attempted murder
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An 81-year-old Overland Park is accused of attempted murder. According to court documents, Robert Cicerone attacked Jacquelyn Cicerone a week ago in Overland Park. Court records stated he gave her pills, strangled her, and cut her wrists. Court documents did not detail how the two...
republic-online.com
State hospital employee, patient appear in court
OSAWATOMIE — A teenage patient and employee at Osawatomie State Hospital, who prompted a multi-agency search early on the morning of Monday, Aug. 29, when they left the grounds of the psychiatric treatment facility together, appeared in Miami County District Court on Thursday, Sept. 1. The 18-year-old patient is...
KMBC.com
Victims identified after quadruple shooting at Labor Day pool party
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people are dead, and two other victims are injured after gunfire erupted at a Labor Day pool party Monday night. It happened at a home near 73rd and Manchester in Kansas City. Kansas City Police officers have identified the two deceased victims as Deshawn...
Missing Kansas man’s vehicle found, body discovered nearby
The vehicle belonging to a 30-year-old man missing out of Ottawa was recovered in Linn County on Wednesday, and a body was discovered nearby.
American Bully stolen from Raytown animal shelter found dead
One of the three American Bullies stolen from a Raytown, Missouri, shelter over the weekend was found dead, according to the shelter's director.
KC-area women calling for change after Eliza Fletcher’s murder in Memphis
After a Memphis, Tennessee mom was abducted while jogging and her body turned up days later, women across the country are upset and calling for change.
Comments / 0