Correa's signature moment? HR sends Twins to rare win in NY
NEW YORK -- The Twins had to hold their breath until the last out was made at Yankee Stadium on Thursday night. When it was over, Minnesota edged New York, 4-3, snapping a 10-game losing streak in the Bronx. With the victory, Minnesota gained a half-game in the American League...
How this Padre became a cult hero
This story was excerpted from AJ Cassavell’s Padres Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. There are under-the-radar trades. And then there's the trade that sent Jorge Alfaro to San Diego in December. On the verge of being non-tendered by the Marlins, Alfaro was sent to the Padres for modest cash considerations. Hours later, the lockout began. Alfaro was a backup catcher who wasn't assured of a roster spot. The move barely made ripples.
MLB to recognize Minor League union
NEW YORK -- Less than two weeks after the Major League Baseball Players Association began a drive to unionize Minor League players, Major League Baseball said Friday that it is ready to voluntarily accept the formation of such a union. Commissioner Rob Manfred said the league notified the MLBPA Friday...
López humbled by Roberto Clemente Award nomination
Roberto Clemente's 3,000th and final hit came against Mets lefty Jon Matlack. It's a fact Marlins right-hander Pablo López knows because of his late father, Danny, who was a big baseball fan. "I only know the name because I remember my dad's voice right now mentioning the name, and...
'It's time': Wander's impactful return helps Rays gain on Yanks
NEW YORK -- Wander Franco stood in front of his locker in the visiting clubhouse at Yankee Stadium on Friday afternoon and delivered a declaration: “It’s time.”. Franco, who spent the past two months on the 10-day injured list after undergoing surgery on the fractured hamate bone in his right wrist, was activated ahead of a pivotal three-game series against the Yankees.
Marlins confirm Jazz is done for 2022 season
MIAMI -- Marlins All-Star second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. will not be reinstated from the injured list before season's end, according to manager Don Mattingly. General manager Kim Ng confirmed the news to MLB.com. Chisholm, who last played on June 28, had his rehab transferred from Jupiter, Fla., to Miami...
Fatal frame vs. Mets imparts lessons for López, Nardi
MIAMI -- Saturday night was one of those games for the Marlins, who lost to the Mets, 11-3, at loanDepot park. Here are three storylines to follow moving forward:. Avisaíl García, who returned from a month on the injured list on Tuesday, was pinch-hit for in the first inning due to left hamstring discomfort. According to manager Don Mattingly, García “felt a little something” while warming up. Though he wanted to remain in the game, the club decided to be cautious.
Lindor, Mets keeping stretch run in perspective
MIAMI -- Skids happen. The Mets are going through one right now; but it’s not time to hit the panic button. As shortstop Francisco Lindor said, “It's baseball. You know you're going to win some [and] you're going to lose some.”. New York was on the losing end...
Yanks stifled in bid at another sweep of Twins
NEW YORK -- The Yankees’ dominance of the Twins has been a remarkable and largely unexplainable quirk, remaining constant throughout the sweeping roster changes of two decades. When these two clubs meet, no matter the setting or month, the pinstripes usually come out on top. And it had that...
Jeter returns for Tribute Night, in awe of Judge
NEW YORK -- After achieving his boyhood dream by donning Yankees pinstripes in a two-decade career that included five World Series championships, 14 All-Star appearances and a regular-season hit total that ranks sixth all time, Derek Jeter is ready to be a fan once more. As Jeter returned to Yankee...
20-hit wonders: White Sox offense overpowers A's again
OAKLAND -- If hitting is contagious, then the White Sox must be infected. After bursting out for 21 hits in Thursday's series-opening win, the White Sox rode yet another 20-hit effort to an outsized 10-2 victory over the A's, securing a series win with a chance to go for the four-game sweep on Sunday. Chicago has now won four straight and nine of its last 11 games.
Moncada the standout as White Sox offense erupts
OAKLAND -- Thursday night marked the official start of football season, as the Bills downed the defending-champion Rams, 31-10, to kick off NFL Week 1. The White Sox played under a different set of Thursday-night lights, but in the spirit of the season, they put up a football tally in their 14-2 blowout win over the A's.
No. 7 prospect Vientos called up, but for how long?
MIAMI -- In need of a spark amid a skid that has cost them their lead in the NL East, the Mets on Saturday called up infielder Mark Vientos, their No. 7 prospect. He made his first Major League start in Sunday’s series finale against the Marlins. Vientos is...
This Blue Jay will be valuable to playoff run
This story was excerpted from Keegan Matheson's Blue Jays Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. In June, Gabriel Moreno got his first taste of Major League Baseball. It was a lesson for both you and Moreno. The Blue...
Pitch timer, shift restrictions among announced rule changes for '23
A pitch timer, limits on defensive shifts and bigger bases are coming to Major League Baseball in 2023. Following recent experiments in the Minor Leagues, the recently formed Joint Competition Committee voted Friday in favor of three rule changes aimed at improving pace of play, action and safety at the MLB level.
Anthony Varvaro, former MLB pitcher turned police officer, killed in car crash on way to 9/11 memorial in NYC
Varvaro played six seasons with three different MLB teams before becoming an officer with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.
Devers breaks slump, and whole offense celebrates
BALTIMORE -- For a player used to hitting home runs, a drought of 21 games was a noticeable dry spell. One swing early in Saturday’s game changed that for Rafael Devers, and the blast was a prelude to a relentless display of offense, the Red Sox churning out a season-high 21 hits as they rolled to a 17-4 shellacking of the Orioles at Camden Yards.
Bogaerts making final push for 1st batting title
Xander Bogaerts is finishing the season on a tear, and it may result in a milestone achievement for the Red Sox's All-Star shortstop. Taken a peek at the American League batting race lately? If the season ended Friday night, the AL batting title would go to Bogaerts, who continued marching toward his first career batting crown in Boston’s 3-2 loss to the Orioles at Camden Yards. Back in the lineup after missing one game with back spasms, Bogaerts homered and singled twice in support of a strong, but front-loaded Brayan Bello start. He’s now hitting .318, thanks in large part to a sizzling September.
Hicks benched after misplays in LF as Yanks' lead shrinks
NEW YORK -- On a clear night that saw the Yankees honor one of their most beloved players, the atmosphere grew stormy before a single pitch was thrown. Derek Jeter expressed surprise to hear boos at his expressions of thanks to managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner and general manager Brian Cashman.
Ohtani lights up radar gun with fastest pitch of career
HOUSTON -- Shohei Ohtani has become a spectacle to watch, not only because of his unprecedented play as a two-way star but the new records he sets with seemingly every outing. The latest accomplishment came via his velocity, as he threw the fastest pitch in his career in the Angels’ 6-1 win over the Astros on Saturday night at Minute Maid Park.
