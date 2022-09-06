Read full article on original website
CBS 46
Atlanta’s Streetcar set to expand to the BeltLine, but is it worth it?
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Monday, transportation officials held a public meeting to outline the latest designs of the Streetcar East Extension Project. The project, which is set to start operation in 2027, is 30% designed. MARTA officials tell CBS46 News it is projected to cost between $176-215 million, paid...
CBS 46
Industrial warehouse goes up in flames overnight in South Fulton
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Crews with the city of South Fulton and the city of Atlanta are still battling a fire at an industrial warehouse that they were called to early Tuesday morning. A lieutenant with South Fulton Fire Department says they responded around 2:30 a.m. The warehouse is right...
CBS 46
Investigation underway on Interstate 20 near Covington
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s an investigation underway along Interstate 20 near Covington in Newton County. One westbound lane is currently closed near exit 92. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Bureau of Investigation are on the scene. A press conference is being held at 5 p.m.
CBS 46
East Point’s “Senior Stroll” set for Sept. 17
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The City of East Point will host its inaugural Senior Stroll Sept. 17. The free 2K is open to all ages, but it’s aimed at participants 50 years of age or older. The walk will begin at the H.J.C. Bowden Senior Multipurpose Center parking lot...
CBS 46
Fulton County holding clinics, urging residents to get updated COVID-19 booster
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The new COVID booster shot is going into arms throughout metro Atlanta. Fulton County is holding several booster clinics this week, offering the new Bivalent shot recently authorized by the FDA and CDC. The updated booster targets the original strain of the coronavirus, as well as the Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5.
CBS 46
CBS46 and The Salvation Army launch Disaster Relief Drive
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - CBS46 and The Salvation Army have teamed up to launch a disaster relief drive for the flood victims in northwest Georgia. CBS46 is dedicating the entire day on Sept. 13 to helping those impacted by flooding in northwest Georgia on Labor Day. Throughout the day, CBS46...
CBS 46
Rally set for Tuesday demanding Atlanta Medical Center remain open
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A rally is set for Tuesday to stop the closure of Atlanta Medical Center. The rally, set for 6:30 pm, is being organized by the Party for Socialism and Liberation which, according to its website, is calling for the “socialist transformation of society.”. Wellstar informed...
CBS 46
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool start; Sunny afternoon in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s a cool start to your Tuesday with temperatures in the 50′s in metro Atlanta. We’ll see plenty of sunshine this afternoon with highs in the 80′s. Tuesday’s summary. High - 82°. Normal high - 86°. Chance of rain - 0%
CBS 46
Body found in car off I-20, vehicle may belong to missing Newton County woman
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Law enforcement may be one step closer to finding a metro Atlanta woman that went missing earlier this month. Yolanda Brown was last seen leaving an Irish pub on Virginia Avenue in Hapeville on September third. Her family told CBS46 last week her black, 2020 Chevrolet Impala was also gone.
CBS 46
Atlanta British Car Fayre returns to historic downtown Norcross
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta British Car Fayre is the annual gathering of British car and motorcycle enthusiasts in historic downtown Norcross. Now considered the largest of its kind in the region, visitors come from miles around to explore the rare, the vintage and the fast. Organizers tell CBS46...
CBS 46
First Alert Forecast | Tuesday morning... the coolest in months!
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - After reaching temperatures in the lower 80s in many neighborhoods this afternoon, temperatures have cooled into the 70s behind a ‘cool front’. Tuesday morning is forecast to be the coolest since May 10th in Atlanta. Under a mostly clear sky, temperatures cool into the...
CBS 46
LCF Georgia celebrates Hispanic / Latinx Heritage Month
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Latino Community Fund Georgia is celebrating Hispanic / Latinx Heritage Month with events all over northern Georgia. Most of the events are free, but some are ticketed or require registration. The celebrations will bring many free festivals to the area, making them the perfect way...
CBS 46
Georgia 9/11 memorial stair climb
FBI: Endangered Ohio teen girl last seen at Atlanta airport with unknown man. The Travel Mom, Emily Kaufman and Tommy DiDario join us to share why this is the perfect time to plan your next vacation. For more information, visit www.travelguard.com. Sponsored By: The Travel Mom.
CBS 46
Douglas County History Trail opens Oct. 1
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Douglas County will open a new History Trail with a kickoff Oct. 1. Sites on the trail include the Basket Creek Cemetery, Carns Log Cabin and New Manchester Hill Ruins. Many locations are tied to the county’s Black history, from the cemetery’s West African roots to the first Black school in the county.
CBS 46
Atlanta realtor warns of million dollar home scam
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s a buzz louder than any bee could make in one of Atlanta’s most sought-after neighborhoods. Realtor Carina Levene discovered a stunning offer for a home in Ansley Park and shared her findings with the woman renting it. “How come I didn’t get the...
fox5atlanta.com
Massive sinkhole prompts concerns of a mudslide for DeKalb County homeowners bracing for heavy rain
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Homeowners in one Tucker neighborhood said they went from feeling relieved to confused when contractors working on a massive sinkhole in their backyard said they were served a cease-and-desist order by DeKalb County. Residents Brandi and Bob Graham said they were told by county officials that...
CBS 46
Missing 17-year-old Ohio teenage girl located safe in Georgia, reunited with family
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police officials have confirmed to CBS46 News that 17-year-old Emma Linek has been located and is safe. Emma walked into a local police department late Sunday afternoon and she has been reunited with her father. “FBI Atlanta appreciates the help of the media and public...
CBS 46
West Cobb Diner offers up comfort food, smiles for grieving law enforcement
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -The Cobb County community continues to mourn the loss of these two deputies. And now at least one local business is stepping in with a small gesture that is making a huge impact. The chaos that unfolded in Hampton Glen where two Cobb deputies were shot and...
CBS 46
Here’s why a Rockdale deputy isn’t facing charges after three dogs’ deaths
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One week after the Rockdale County sheriff’s department announced a K9 deputy would not face criminal charges in the deaths of three of his personal dogs, a CBS46 investigation has uncovered why. Last week, the department said an internal investigation into Deputy Eric Tolbert had...
CBS 46
Cobb County community continues to mourn 2 deputies killed in the line of duty
