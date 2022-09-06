ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

CBS 46

Atlanta’s Streetcar set to expand to the BeltLine, but is it worth it?

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Monday, transportation officials held a public meeting to outline the latest designs of the Streetcar East Extension Project. The project, which is set to start operation in 2027, is 30% designed. MARTA officials tell CBS46 News it is projected to cost between $176-215 million, paid...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Industrial warehouse goes up in flames overnight in South Fulton

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Crews with the city of South Fulton and the city of Atlanta are still battling a fire at an industrial warehouse that they were called to early Tuesday morning. A lieutenant with South Fulton Fire Department says they responded around 2:30 a.m. The warehouse is right...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Investigation underway on Interstate 20 near Covington

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s an investigation underway along Interstate 20 near Covington in Newton County. One westbound lane is currently closed near exit 92. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Bureau of Investigation are on the scene. A press conference is being held at 5 p.m.
COVINGTON, GA
CBS 46

East Point’s “Senior Stroll” set for Sept. 17

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The City of East Point will host its inaugural Senior Stroll Sept. 17. The free 2K is open to all ages, but it’s aimed at participants 50 years of age or older. The walk will begin at the H.J.C. Bowden Senior Multipurpose Center parking lot...
EAST POINT, GA
CBS 46

CBS46 and The Salvation Army launch Disaster Relief Drive

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - CBS46 and The Salvation Army have teamed up to launch a disaster relief drive for the flood victims in northwest Georgia. CBS46 is dedicating the entire day on Sept. 13 to helping those impacted by flooding in northwest Georgia on Labor Day. Throughout the day, CBS46...
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Rally set for Tuesday demanding Atlanta Medical Center remain open

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A rally is set for Tuesday to stop the closure of Atlanta Medical Center. The rally, set for 6:30 pm, is being organized by the Party for Socialism and Liberation which, according to its website, is calling for the “socialist transformation of society.”. Wellstar informed...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta British Car Fayre returns to historic downtown Norcross

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta British Car Fayre is the annual gathering of British car and motorcycle enthusiasts in historic downtown Norcross. Now considered the largest of its kind in the region, visitors come from miles around to explore the rare, the vintage and the fast. Organizers tell CBS46...
NORCROSS, GA
CBS 46

First Alert Forecast | Tuesday morning... the coolest in months!

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - After reaching temperatures in the lower 80s in many neighborhoods this afternoon, temperatures have cooled into the 70s behind a ‘cool front’. Tuesday morning is forecast to be the coolest since May 10th in Atlanta. Under a mostly clear sky, temperatures cool into the...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

LCF Georgia celebrates Hispanic / Latinx Heritage Month

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Latino Community Fund Georgia is celebrating Hispanic / Latinx Heritage Month with events all over northern Georgia. Most of the events are free, but some are ticketed or require registration. The celebrations will bring many free festivals to the area, making them the perfect way...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

Georgia 9/11 memorial stair climb

FBI: Endangered Ohio teen girl last seen at Atlanta airport with unknown man. The Travel Mom, Emily Kaufman and Tommy DiDario join us to share why this is the perfect time to plan your next vacation. For more information, visit www.travelguard.com. Sponsored By: The Travel Mom.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

Douglas County History Trail opens Oct. 1

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Douglas County will open a new History Trail with a kickoff Oct. 1. Sites on the trail include the Basket Creek Cemetery, Carns Log Cabin and New Manchester Hill Ruins. Many locations are tied to the county’s Black history, from the cemetery’s West African roots to the first Black school in the county.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta realtor warns of million dollar home scam

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s a buzz louder than any bee could make in one of Atlanta’s most sought-after neighborhoods. Realtor Carina Levene discovered a stunning offer for a home in Ansley Park and shared her findings with the woman renting it. “How come I didn’t get the...
ATLANTA, GA

