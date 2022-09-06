Grand jury: Not enough evidence to indict former East Texas CNA accused of slapping patient

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) — A Smith County grand jury did not see that there was enough evidence to prosecute a former UT Health Science Center certified nursing assistant who was accused of hitting a schizophrenia patient, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Lavinya Warren was arrested on Feb. 5, 2021 and charged with injury to the elderly with intent to cause bodily injury for an incident that officials said happened on Feb. 1, 2021.

A representative from the district attorney’s office said that after being presented with information, the grand jury determined in October 2021 that there was no probable cause for a crime. The DA’s office said that prior to this ruling by a grand jury, surveillance video appeared to be missing, but was then recovered.

According to Smith County judicial records, the case was marked as “DA decline to prosecute,” and a representative from the DA’s office referred to the case as “no billed,” meaning that the case will not go past this point.

