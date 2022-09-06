ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joan Collins Throws Shade at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Amid Their U.K. Trip: ‘Do We Need to Give Any of Them More Oxygen?’

By Michelle McGahan
Us Weekly
 2 days ago

Not a fan — to say the least. Joan Collins slammed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle amid their trip abroad.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Drama: Everything to Know

“Do we need to give any of them more oxygen?” the Dynasty alum, 89, questioned on Good Morning Britain on Monday, September 5, when asked for her thoughts on the royals’ recent stay in the U.K.

The Tomorrow Morning star, who was bestowed the title of “Dame” by Queen Elizabeth II in 2014, also threw some shade specifically at the Duchess of Sussex, 41, as the hosts wanted to know Collins’ opinion on “any other duchesses” making headlines.

“Who could that be? I have no idea,” she quipped in reply.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Relationship Timeline

Collins, who once portrayed Harry’s great-grandmother, the Queen Mum, on E!’s 2015 series The Royals , has never been one to bite her tongue when it comes to her opinions, particularly when it concerns the Sussexes.

Later on in her Good Morning Britain appearance, the Golden Globe winner — whose famously portrayed diva Alexis Colby on Dynasty — also commented on Meghan’s reaction to Mariah Carey using the phrase to describe her.

"I think it's rather nice to be called a diva now and again. I mean, it's supposed to be a compliment actually,” Collins remarked.

The Bench author, however, had a different take.

“When she said ‘diva,’ she was talking about the way that I dress, the posture, the clothing, the ‘fabulousness’ as she sees it. She meant diva as a compliment, but I heard it as a dig ,” Meghan recalled in conversation with the “Hero” singer, 53, on an episode of her “Archetypes” podcast last month. “In that moment, as she explained to me, she meant it as chic, as aspirational. And how one very charged word can mean something different for each of us, it’s mind-blowing to me.”

The duke and duchess are currently on a mini tour of Europe that saw them return to Harry’s home country of England earlier this week to speak at a charity event.

“It is very nice to be back in the U.K.,” Meghan told the audience at the One Young World Summit on Monday, September 5. It is the pair’s first trip across the pond since they celebrated the queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June.

Prince Harry's Ups and Downs With the Royal Family Over the Years

Harry and Meghan — who stepped down from their position as senior royals in January 2020 and are living in California with son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 14 months — have made no secret about their strained relationship with the rest of the royal family, sans Queen Elizabeth, with whom both share great affection .

The Sussexes and the Cambridges — Prince William and Duchess Kate — will be “trying to avoid” each other during their U.K. trip, royal expert Christopher Andersen exclusively told Us Weekly last month. Despite several joint appearances together in the past two years, William, 40, and Harry, 37, have had a rocky relationship since the Archewell cofounder spoke candidly in March 2021 about the alleged mistreatment Meghan received at the hands of the royal family.

Comments / 169

FlowerTruthForReal
2d ago

Joan Collins, just like the headline said, “Do we need to give “ANY of THEM”, so why is it JUST Harry and Meghan that you want to call out? Let’s start with Andrew. Reading is fundamental, Twit. That’s the old British way of saying you’re not too bright.

27
nyc
2d ago

90 year old Joan wants people to remember she is still alive 🤣.She will make any remark to gain attention.She still thinks she is a diva 🤡 🧙‍♀️

38
Tico Arkantico
2d ago

Hidden bank account which stolen funds are kept!!!!She’s stolen funds from kids charities too!!!Who knows they might steal money from their European trip as well. We have to wait and see and yet she’s NOT put in jail for stealing!!!!!! That’s a BIG QUESTION WHY????Also she’s the BIGGEST LIAR too!!!! DNA testing needs if she files for DIVORCE from Harry!!!Verification of Child she says are his WHICH they are NOT!!!!!Harry’s NOT the BIOLOGICAL father of those 2 kids!!!!Her only goal is to get ALL his monies!!!!! That’s the only reason she married into the royal family!!!!!!Kids are NOT hers or Harry’s!!!!DNA Testing needs to happen first for paternity!!!!!!!

16
