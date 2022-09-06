ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Comments / 11

Biden is a bytch!
2d ago

Democrats are the true threat to this country. Look at the damage they've caused in less than 2 years.

Reply
10
Bruce Sturm
2d ago

1 year ago I stopped watching all programs on CBS, ABC, and NBC! Will no longer support any of these networks!

Reply
6
Fridley
1d ago

CBS, NBC and ABC are part of the marxist terrorist tyrant Biden regimes central state run news agency that spews propaganda and disinformation 24/7 just like in North Korea and China.

Reply
2
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Salon

"Corrupt as hell": Ginni Thomas effort to overturn Trump's loss even more extensive than reported

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas faced fresh calls to step down Thursday after new reporting revealed that his wife's involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election was broader than previously known, extending to the battleground state of Wisconsin as well as Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democracy#Republicans#Democrats#Political Parties#Politics Federal#Americans
The Independent

Trump news – live: Poll says majority of Americans back Mar-a-Lago raid as Pence rebukes GOP for FBI attacks

As he considers whether to mount a 2024 presidential campaign, Mike Pence this morning told an audience that he would consider testifying before the 6 January select committee if invited.“If there’s an invitation to participate, I would consider it,” he reportedly said. “It would be unprecedented in history for a Vice President to be summoned to testify on Capitol Hill, but as I’ve said, I don’t wanna prejudge.”Mr Pence’s former chief of staff, Marc Short, has already testified to both the select committee and a grand jury convened by the Department of Justice to investigate the attempt to overthrow...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

Heckler repeatedly yells ‘Let’s go Brandon’ as Biden denounces political violence in primetime address

A heckler repeatedly yelled “Let’s go Brandon” as Joe Biden denounced MAGA Republicans and threats of political violence in his primetime address.The phrase has become a Republican code for insulting the president and was shouted repeatedly as Mr Biden gave a speech on protecting democracy from Philadelphia on Thursday.Mr Biden even joked about the heckler using a “bullhorn” and defended their right to voice their opinion.“They are entitled to be outrageous, this is a democracy,” he said. “Good manners is not something they have ever suffered from.”The heckling could be clearly heard on the live television feed of the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

CBS News

538K+
Followers
65K+
Post
386M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy